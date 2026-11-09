Less than a decade ago, it was common for the NFL to feature single-digit trades during the course of the regular season. The trade deadline was generally a snoozer in comparison to that of the other major American professional sports leagues, and the number of moves made at the buzzer could often be counted on one hand. That could not be further from the case anymore.

Twenty-four hours out from the 2026 trade deadline, there were 10 in-season trades in the books. That number will balloon in the final hours before the clock strikes 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 10. Star players could be on the move as Super Bowl contenders gear up for the stretch run and teams falling out of contention seek to jumpstart their rebuilds with premium draft capital. Basketball and baseball fans are used to seeing this flurry of transactions, but it is still relatively new to football fans. Just like in the other leagues, though, this boom is becoming the NFL's new normal.

Last year, there were 22 trades from the first day of the regular season through the deadline. That was the most in any year since at least 1995, according to NFL Research. A whopping 12 players and 14 picks were exchanged on deadline day alone. General managers were busier than ever. That was the extreme continuation of a trend that has been in effect since the mid-2010s, in which front offices mortgage their futures for instant-impact players or, conversely, sell off their most valuable assets to hoard draft picks.

Only once from 2010 through 2017 did the NFL log 12 or more in-season trades, according to the Spotrac trade tracker. Something flipped towards the end of the decade, because that number now represents the low-water mark since 2018.

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Why the sudden uptick? There are fundamental processes in the NFL that make this league more trade-averse than other sports leagues, but changes to the calendar and new front-office philosophies have created pathways for teams to bypass some of the roadblocks.

Here are the factors at play.

Why in-season trades used to be uncommon

Trading players in the NFL is not as simple as matching salaries. That is largely why player-for-player trades remain so rare. The way contracts are structured, with teams spreading bonuses out across multiple years, taking on dead money and being on the hook for some of the salary owed to the players they trade away, is sometimes prohibitive. Plus, the NFL has a hard salary cap, so unlike in the NBA, where teams use exceptions to go over the cap, or in MLB, where wealthy owners can pony up as much money as they please, all deals have to result in both teams remaining under that firm number.

Football is also not as plug-and-play as other sports. There are massive playbooks to learn, especially at the offensive skill positions. There is incredibly important timing to perfect, particularly for the quarterback-wide receiver tandem. With 11 players on the field at all times and complicated schemes to comprehend, anyone who joins a lineup in the middle of the season has a lot of learning to do on the fly.

The brevity of a 17-game regular season also keeps a larger percentage of the league in playoff contention deeper into the year compared to 82- or 162-game campaigns. The lack of non-contenders means fewer teams are willing to sell, and thus there is a smaller volume of available players.

Draft picks are also immensely valuable since teams have so many roster spots to fill. And at the same time, rosters are so large that fringe players around the 53-man cutoff can simply be released if the potential trade package is undesirable.

Calendar changes shift contention windows

Until 2011, the NFL trade deadline was extremely early in the season. It landed on the Tuesday following Week 6, which was well before the midway point of the campaign. Teams were often still attempting to figure out where they stood in the pecking order when it came time to lock in their rosters. How could a general manager shop one of his stars on an expiring contract when they were not sure whether their team was in the mix for a postseason berth or not? They rarely did.

That changed in 2012 when the NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to move the deadline back by two weeks to the Tuesday following Week 8. And not long after the league adopted a 17th regular-season game, it moved the deadline back another week to where it stands now: The Tuesday after Week 9, which is effectively the midseason point.

It is far clearer where teams stand in the playoff picture after Week 9 than after Week 6. Look no further than the Indianapolis Colts, who emerged as one of the NFL's most aggressive sellers this year. Through six games, they were 2-4 and competitive enough in a couple of their losses to believe that they could right the ship. Now, after nine games, they are a measly 2-7 and own a five-game losing streak. Clearly out of the postseason hunt, they moved on from perennial Pro Bowlers in Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner.

"F them picks"

Perhaps the single most impactful change in the rise of in-season trades comes from the mentality surrounding draft picks. While the value of Day 1 picks in the NFL is still tremendous, it is more common now than ever to see general managers move that sacred capital for players who can help them win at the highest level right away instead of a couple of years down the line. Nowhere is this clearer than in Los Angeles, where Rams general manager Les Snead birthed the "F them picks" mantra.

Les Snead's top blockbuster trades

Each of those moves opened or extended the Rams' championship contention windows. They are bets on current stars and their ability to keep playing at a high level, compared to the risk of boom-or-bust picks in the late first round. In order to balance the roster, Snead relies on finding diamonds in the rough in the later rounds, which he has been highly successful at pulling off.

This model delivered a Super Bowl and proved to other teams that it is a viable strategy for roster construction. In the copycat league that is the NFL, the Rams are no longer the only team to go all in to fuel championship runs.

Snead even has direct disciples putting his methodology to practice in other places. Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone worked under Snead's tutelage in various roles for nine years before he landed a GM job of his own. On Monday, he pulled off two trades in which he swapped draft picks for immediate-impact players. They may not have been Day 1 picks, but they were draft capital nonetheless.

General managers get crafty

Draft picks are still gold, even in this era where they are moved like never before. General managers who want the best of both worlds -- to hoard picks and secure immediate impacts -- can balance the two, but they have to be creative. Enter the pick swap. Instead of one team netting a draft pick while the other loses one, pick swaps allow teams to generate value in the aggregate while retaining at least some capital. If a player is valued around a late-Day 2 pick, the buying team could send a second-rounder and receive a Day 3 pick in return along with that player.

Compensatory picks also give general managers the flexibility to take swings at available players. If there is a veteran on an expiring contract who can join a team as a half-season rental, the buying franchise may give up a third-round pick or worse to acquire them, knowing that they can recoup the pick if the player leaves in free agency.

Gladstone himself pulled off a masterful move ahead of Tuesday's deadline by factoring compensatory picks into the equation. He reached a deal with the New Orleans Saints that sent Davon Godchaux to Jacksonville in exchange for a conditional 2028 sixth-round pick. That pick would become a 2027 sixth-rounder if the Jaguars acquire one through another trade or through the compensatory formula. In essence, Gladstone traded a pick he does not even own yet.

Is this the new normal?

So many things in football are cyclical, but the surge in trade deadline action has staying power. Changes at the league level with regard to scheduling have made it more viable, and general managers are as aggressive as ever in a "what have you done for me lately" world. Now that front offices have another tool at their disposal in roster construction, it will only become more mainstream. The cat is out of the bag, and it will be hard to put it back in.