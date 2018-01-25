$100M stadium for 2018 Winter Olympics will be demolished after four uses

South Korea plans to level its new Olympic stadium after the Paralympics. USATSI

International events are amazing for the cities hosting them -- until they're over. Whether it's the Olympics or the World Cup, one of the greatest questions host cities must face is: What to do with stadiums afterward? In PyeongChang, they have an answer for the $100 million stadium that they're building for the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2018 Winter Olympics: Tear it all down.

South Korea is trying to avoid a situation like 2016's Summer Games in Rio, where stadiums fell into disrepair after use. Maracana was a centerpiece of the Summer Olympics in Rio, but six months after its use, it was abandoned. The term for these abandoned stadiums in Brazil is "white elephant," and it took a lot more than the Olympics for Maracana to fall into its current state. It was opened in June 1950 and hosted events until 2016, including the 2014 FIFA World Cup, but the state of Rio, the Rio 2016 Organizing Committee and Maracana SA had a legal dispute over who owned the stadium once the Games ended.

The most infamous example of these white elephant stadiums in Brazil is the Estádio Nacional Mané Garrincha, which faced pushback during its construction. It was a $900 million stadium that journalist Eric Zambon of the Jornal de Brasília said did nothing to earn its tag. "By the time they were building it, everyone hated it," Zambon told Sports Illustrated in 2016. "It's the highest cost ever [in Brazil] to build a stadium. And for no reason. You see the stadium. It's a great venue, but you don't see where all the money has gone. People also hate it because we have so many problems in the city with hospitals and schools, and then we have a huge stadium that goes way beyond the level of the league that we have here."

South Korea will have no such dispute. The Olympic stadium will have four uses -- the opening and closing ceremonies for the Winter Olympics and Paralymics -- before being torn down, and the 35,000-seat venue will have served its purpose. It's a cold move, but a pragmatic one. Nothing but the Olympics will fill the venue. The options appear to be maintain a costly, expensive stadium that never sells out; let it fall into disrepair and let it fall apart; or tear it down and hope that you make enough during the Games to cut your losses. PyeongChang is banking on option three.

As bids often go, an independent group was responsible for the bid, not the federal government. A province called Gangwon would have to be in charge of upkeep for the stadium after the Winter Games, which is an incredibly costly endeavor for, as mentioned above, minimal return in terms of events.

France did something similar for the 1992 games in Albertsville, when The Olympic Stadium was built and subsequently torn down. It was the primary host venue for the games -- similar to how PyeongChang's stadium will be used.

PyeongChang has 13 different venues that will be hosting the Winter Games, including Gangneung Ice Arena; Gangneung Oval and Gangneung Hockey Centre. All of these complement Gangneung Gymnasium (repurposed to Gangneung Curling Centre for the games) to create Gangneung Olympic Park. The group is unsure about what it will do with the ice arena, which will serve as the primary venue for speedskating, after the Olympics conclude. The hockey arena was also built for the Olympics.