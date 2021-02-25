The 2020 Olympics were postponed last year and are set to kick off this July -- with some details (such as fan attendance) still yet to be announced. But the International Olympic Committee is always looking towards to future and on Wednesday announced that Brisbane, Australia is the "preferred host" for the 2032 Summer Olympics.

The decision happening so early is in hopes to bring "stability" to the Olympics in the wake of the 2020 Olympics being uncertain.

IOC President Thomas Bach explained in a press conference that the Olympic governing body will begin a "targeted dialogue" with the Brisbane 2032 Committee and Australian Olympic Committee regarding the city's potential to host the 2032 Olympics. Despite being dubbed as the "preferred host," Brisbane's bid would still need to be approved by a vote from the IOC.

"This uncertainty is expected to continue even after the Covid-19 health crisis is over," the IOC said in a statement. "The IOC is considering seizing the momentum offered by the excellent project of Brisbane 2032 and the AOC (Australian Olympic Committee), in this way, bringing stability to the Olympic Games, the athletes, the IOC and the whole Olympic Movement."

That "excellent project," as the IOC put it, is a complement to not only Australia's planning committee, but also Brisbane's inherent readiness to host the games. The IOC chose Brisbane as the "preferred host" because the Australian city already has a "very advanced Games concept," part of which means 80 to 90 percent of the Olympic venues needed already exist in the city.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 Olympics to be postponed until July 2021, but those plans may not even take place given the state of the world. Earlier this month, Japan did begin administering COVID-19 vaccines across the country in the hopes of getting the majority of the population vaccinated before the rescheduled Olympics begin on July 23.

Brisbane has never been a host city for the game, but Australia has hosted the Summer Olympics on two previous occasions: Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000.