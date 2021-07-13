Roger Federer will not be playing tennis at the Tokyo Olympics. On Tuesday, Federer announced that he is withdrawing from the Games after suffering a "setback" with his knee.

"I unfortunately experienced a setback with my knee, and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games," he announced on Twitter. "I am greatly disappointed, as it has been an honor and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland. I have already begun rehabilitation in the hopes of returning to the tour later this summer."

Federer joins Bianca Andreescu, Rafael Nadal, Denis Shapovalov, Dominic Thiem, Serena Williams and many others as players that won't be traveling to Tokyo for the Summer Games, which are set to begin on July 23.

Most recently, Federer fell in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon at the hands of Hubert Hurkacz. The 40-year old tennis star was pursuing his 21st Grand Slam title and is currently tied with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic for the most all-time.

Federer has underwent two operations on his right knee in 2020 and missed over a year of action. Prior to his arrival at Wimbledon, the Swiss star had played just eight total matches this season.

This marks the second consecutive Olympics that Federer will be forced to miss. Federer sat out the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro due to issues with his left knee.

Federer has not yet announced if he will participate in the US Open in New York next month.