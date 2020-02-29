UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis absolutely nails Beyonce floor routine
Somehow, this incredible performance was not worth a perfect 10
A member of UCLA gymnastics has once again put together a floor routine that has gained viral fame and reminded the general public that Olympics sports exist outside of the realm of the actual Olympics. Nia Dennis, a junior for the Bruins, performed a Beyonce-focused routine that seemed to keep everyone in the gym screaming in adoration for the entirety of the performance.
That work of art was scored a 9.975 out of a possible 10.000, tying her career-high in the event. Naturally, this isn't the first time that Dennis has made viral rounds for her routine. Back in 2018, she famously had a routine that included her spelling her name in the air with her finger -- in the clip, you'll see the name of gold medalist Madison Kocian and also another UCLA viral sensation: Katelyn Ohashi.
Though the performance really gained steam online late Thursday, it comes from an event this past weekend at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion. There, Dennis was one of three members of her team that scored a 9.975 on the floor, with seniors Gracie Kramer and Kyla Ross getting the remaining two. Unfortunately, those performances were not enough for the Bruins to defeat their opponents, Utah, and UCLA would narrowly lose in the final standings, 198.075-198.025.
