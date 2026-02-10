Tuesday will be a key day (complete schedule) for Team USA across a number of sports. The Americans will be in the mix for multiple gold medals, and the women's hockey team will write another chapter in its storied rivalry with Canada at 2:10 p.m. ET.

The U.S. women's hockey team has steamrolled its first three preliminary opponents by a combined score of 15-1, but it will get a much bigger challenge on Tuesday. The rivalry between the U.S. and Canada is quietly one of the most heated in all of sports. Neither side is fond of the other, and they've met in countless big games throughout their history. The Americans and Canadians have met in seven Olympic gold medal games, and the U.S. is 2-4 in those games. Overall, the Canadians hold a 7-3 edge over the Americans in all-time Olympic matchups.

In other events at the Milan Cortina Games, Team USA will go for the gold medal in mixed doubles curling. The duo of Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse stunned Italy, the reigning gold medal winners, on Monday. The final test is Sweden in the final at 12:05 p.m. ET. The Americans have secured at least a silver medal and as such are guaranteed to end the day with a positive update in the hardware department. More specifically, the curling team can bring home the first gold medal in the mixed doubles category since it became an Olympic event in 2018.

Keep track of Tuesday's biggest and best moment's right here as Team USA tries to boost its medal count, which you can track right here.

2026 Olympics schedule -- Tuesday, Feb. 10

Notable sports, team competitions and medal events | All times Eastern

Freestyle skiing: Men's Slopestyle final* -- 5:30 a.m.

Men's Slopestyle final* -- 5:30 a.m. Short Track: Relay Final A & B* -- 6:48 & 6:56 a.m.

Relay Final A & B* -- 6:48 & 6:56 a.m. Biathlon: Men's 20km Individual* -- 7:30 a.m.

Men's 20km Individual* -- 7:30 a.m. Cross-Country Skiing: Sprint Classic Qualifications, Rounds, Finals* -- 3:15 - 7:45 a.m

Sprint Classic Qualifications, Rounds, Finals* -- 3:15 - 7:45 a.m Alpine Skiing: Women's Team Combined Slalom* -- 8 a.m.

Women's Team Combined Slalom* -- 8 a.m. Luge: Women's Singles Runs 3 & 4* -- 11 a.m.

Women's Singles Runs 3 & 4* -- 11 a.m. Ski Jumping: Mixed Team Finals* -- 11:30 a.m.

Mixed Team Finals* -- 11:30 a.m. Curling: Mixed Doubles Gold Final, United States vs. Sweden* -- 12:05 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Gold Final, -- 12:05 p.m. Figure Skating: Men's Short Program -- 12:30 p.m. - 4:15 p.m.

Ice Hockey: Women's Preliminary, United States vs. Canada -- 2:10 p.m.

*Denotes medal event