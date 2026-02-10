Skip to Main Content
2026 Winter Olympics live updates: Team USA meets Canada in women's hockey showdown, goes for gold in curling

Tuesday will be a big day on the ice for Team USA with key showdowns in women's hockey and curling

Tuesday will be a key day (complete schedule) for Team USA across a number of sports. The Americans will be in the mix for multiple gold medals, and the women's hockey team will write another chapter in its storied rivalry with Canada at 2:10 p.m. ET.

The U.S. women's hockey team has steamrolled its first three preliminary opponents by a combined score of 15-1, but it will get a much bigger challenge on Tuesday. The rivalry between the U.S. and Canada is quietly one of the most heated in all of sports. Neither side is fond of the other, and they've met in countless big games throughout their history. The Americans and Canadians have met in seven Olympic gold medal games, and the U.S. is 2-4 in those games. Overall, the Canadians hold a 7-3 edge over the Americans in all-time Olympic matchups.

In other events at the Milan Cortina Games, Team USA will go for the gold medal in mixed doubles curling. The duo of Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse stunned Italy, the reigning gold medal winners, on Monday. The final test is Sweden in the final at 12:05 p.m. ET. The Americans have secured at least a silver medal and as such are guaranteed to end the day with a positive update in the hardware department. More specifically, the curling team can bring home the first gold medal in the mixed doubles category since it became an Olympic event in 2018. 

Keep track of Tuesday's biggest and best moment's right here as Team USA tries to boost its medal count, which you can track right here.

2026 Olympics schedule -- Tuesday, Feb. 10

Notable sports, team competitions and medal events | All times Eastern

  • Freestyle skiing: Men's Slopestyle final* -- 5:30 a.m. 
  • Short Track: Relay Final A & B* -- 6:48 & 6:56 a.m.
  • Biathlon: Men's 20km Individual* -- 7:30 a.m. 
  • Cross-Country Skiing: Sprint Classic Qualifications, Rounds, Finals* -- 3:15 - 7:45 a.m
  • Alpine Skiing: Women's Team Combined Slalom* -- 8 a.m. 
  • Luge: Women's Singles Runs 3 & 4* -- 11 a.m.
  • Ski Jumping: Mixed Team Finals* -- 11:30 a.m.
  • Curling: Mixed Doubles Gold Final, United States vs. Sweden* -- 12:05 p.m.
  • Figure Skating: Men's Short Program -- 12:30 p.m. - 4:15 p.m.
  • Ice Hockey: Women's Preliminary, United States vs. Canada -- 2:10 p.m.

*Denotes medal event

Hannah Bilka doubles the U.S. lead

1st Period: USA 2, Canada 0

The Americans have been all over Canada in this first period, and they've been rewarded for a 2-0 lead. An errant pass from Caroline Harvey ricocheted into the corner, and Abbey Murphy flashed her elite speed as she won the race for the loose puck and sent a spin-o-rama pass to the slot. Bilka was right there to receive it and lift a shot over the shoulder of Desbiens.

It was Bilka's second goal in as many games as the first-time Olympian is making her presence felt. Harvey noted an assist on the play, her second point of the game.

 
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 10, 2026, 7:33 PM
Feb. 10, 2026, 2:33 pm EST
 
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 10, 2026, 7:29 PM
Feb. 10, 2026, 2:29 pm EST
 
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 10, 2026, 7:28 PM
Feb. 10, 2026, 2:28 pm EST
 
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 10, 2026, 7:25 PM
Feb. 10, 2026, 2:25 pm EST
 
U.S. jumps out to an early 1-0 lead

1st Period: USA 1, Canada 0

Wisconsin star Caroline Harvey has been brilliant for the United States in the 2026 Olympics, and she gets her team on the board first against Canada. A smooth-skating defender, Harvey walked down from the blue line, toe-dragged and fired a shot through the legs of Desbiens.

Harvey is building upon her three-point performance against Switzerland on Monday, and she has asserted herself as a rising star in these Olympics.

 
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 10, 2026, 7:19 PM
Feb. 10, 2026, 2:19 pm EST
 
USA, Canada set for 11th meeting at the Olympics

The women's hockey rivalry between Team USA and Canada is as heated as they come, and the Canadians hold a 7-3 edge through the first 10 Olympic meetings. Canada will be without star Marie-Philip Pulin in this one, and while that is a big blow, that team is still loaded with talent. The U.S., led by captain Hilary Knight, has cruised through its first three preliminary games, but this will be a much bigger test.

Aerin Frankel starts in goal for the Americans. Ann-Renee Desbiens is in net for the Canadians.

Let's settle in for what should be a gold medal game preview.

 
@Olympics via Twitter
February 10, 2026, 7:07 PM
Feb. 10, 2026, 2:07 pm EST
 
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 10, 2026, 7:03 PM
Feb. 10, 2026, 2:03 pm EST
 
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 10, 2026, 7:02 PM
Feb. 10, 2026, 2:02 pm EST
 
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 10, 2026, 7:01 PM
Feb. 10, 2026, 2:01 pm EST
 
@Olympics via Twitter
February 10, 2026, 7:00 PM
Feb. 10, 2026, 2:00 pm EST
 
@Olympics via Twitter
February 10, 2026, 6:56 PM
Feb. 10, 2026, 1:56 pm EST
 
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 10, 2026, 6:54 PM
Feb. 10, 2026, 1:54 pm EST
 
@Olympics via Twitter
February 10, 2026, 6:54 PM
Feb. 10, 2026, 1:54 pm EST
 
Team USA falls just short in mixed doubles curling

Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin's magical run at the 2026 Winter Olympics came up just short of a gold medal. Sweden pulled out two points in the eighth and final end to secure a 6-5 win. The American duo will have to settle for the silver medal, but it's still the first medal for the United States in this particular event, and it will help boost the country's overall medal count.

On top of that, Thiesse becomes the first American woman to medal in curling. She'll have another chance to win gold as her women's team will make its run in the coming days. 

 
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 10, 2026, 6:44 PM
Feb. 10, 2026, 1:44 pm EST
 
@Olympics via Twitter
February 10, 2026, 6:42 PM
Feb. 10, 2026, 1:42 pm EST
 
@Olympics via Twitter
February 10, 2026, 6:34 PM
Feb. 10, 2026, 1:34 pm EST
 
@Olympics via Twitter
February 10, 2026, 6:32 PM
Feb. 10, 2026, 1:32 pm EST
 
USA wins first women's singles luge medal since 2014

Ashley Farquharson put in a stellar effort on runs three and four of her singles luge performance to capture a bronze medal with a time of 3:31.582. Farquharson is the first American woman to win a singles luge medal since 2014 and just the second since the Winter Olympics added luge competitions in 1964. She follows in the footsteps of Erin Hamlin, who also won a bronze at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. Germany's Julia Taubitz blew the rest of the solo field away with a time of 3:30.625 to take gold.  

Will Backus
February 10, 2026, 6:26 PM
Feb. 10, 2026, 1:26 pm EST
 
@Olympics via Twitter
February 10, 2026, 6:24 PM
Feb. 10, 2026, 1:24 pm EST
 
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 10, 2026, 6:20 PM
Feb. 10, 2026, 1:20 pm EST
 
Dropkin, Thiesse trail Sweden by one after sixth end

The American curling duo of Korey and Cory are behind 4-3 following the sixth end, but there is some good news. Sweden just had the hammer AND used its power play, and it only managed to pick up one point. For the first time all match, the Swedes has some costly misses. Will the U.S. team be able to take advantage in the seventh end? The Americans have the hammer and will be using their power play. It will be a golden opportunity to take the lead.

 
@Olympics via Twitter
February 10, 2026, 6:11 PM
Feb. 10, 2026, 1:11 pm EST
 
@NBCOlympics via Twitter
February 10, 2026, 6:08 PM
Feb. 10, 2026, 1:08 pm EST
 
@Olympics via Twitter
February 10, 2026, 6:05 PM
Feb. 10, 2026, 1:05 pm EST
 
@Olympics via Twitter
February 10, 2026, 6:00 PM
Feb. 10, 2026, 1:00 pm EST
 
@Olympics via Twitter
February 10, 2026, 5:57 PM
Feb. 10, 2026, 12:57 pm EST
