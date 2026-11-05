How Como became a Champions League team: Unique model, ownership power, Cesc Fabregas lead impressive rise Francesco Porzio

Only PSG, Real Madrid and Arsenal have done better than Como after four Champions League matchdays. If that's not enough, they have a better goal difference than Barcelona, Manchester City and Liverpool, and more points than Bayern Munich or their Serie A rivals Inter, AS Roma and Napoli. You must be surprised, especially after Cesc Fabregas and his team won 9-1 away at Lens, one of the greatest wins in the European history of Italian soccer. Well, you shouldn't be. This is the result of a long-term project with a clear vision, a talented roster and one of the best emerging coaches in Europe. Here's what to know about this exciting team.

The coach: Cesc Fabregas

The Spanish head coach joined Como as a player before retiring. He also started his coaching career at the club, taking charge of the Under-23 side and making a name for himself in the country. In the three years since becoming first-team head coach, Fabregas has clinched promotion to Serie A, a 10th-place finish in his first top-flight season and then Champions League qualification in his second full season in Italy's top flight. Beyond the results, Como have consistently showcased a clear tactical identity built around attacking football and an intense high press, delivering some of the most entertaining performances the league has seen in recent years. Fabregas has a clear footballing philosophy built around specific principles, and he is determined to achieve results without compromising his vision of how the game should be played. So far, he has managed to do just that.

Fabregas is able to deliver results on his own terms thanks to the club's backing, further strengthened by his position as a minority shareholder. When Inter wanted to hire him to replace Simone Inzaghi in the summer of 2025, the club and the coach agreed to continue together despite interest from multiple clubs. Como president Mirwan Suwarso has spoken multiple times about the possibility of Fabregas leaving one day, knowing more clubs will knock on their door. At the same time, even for a coach as talented as Fabregas, it will be difficult to find another place like Como, where his views and decisions are not only welcomed but concretely supported. There aren't many clubs like that.

The best player: Nico Paz

When it comes to the players, there are multiple examples of how Como work in the transfer market, but Argentine midfielder Nico Paz is probably the one that best fits the club's vision. In the summer of 2026, Como signed him permanently from Real Madrid for around €60 million, a club-record fee, and extended his contract on a long-term basis.

Paz first joined Como in the summer of 2024, when the Italian club agreed a permanent deal with Real Madrid worth €6 million. The Spanish giants wanted to keep control of the player, though, inserting a 50% sell-on clause and the right to match any offer from another club. They also had the right to re-sign Paz in each of the following three summer transfer windows, for €9 million in the first year, €10 million in the second and €11 million in the third. Two years later, when Como moved to make his stay permanent, they agreed a deal worth around €60 million, while Real Madrid retained the option to bring him back in the summer of 2027 for €80 million.

This isn't just about one club doing a deal with another. It's also about the will of a player who wanted to stay at Como despite having the chance to return to Real Madrid. That says a lot about the potential of the project, as Paz is not just a talented midfielder but also the new face of Argentina after Lionel Messi retired from the national team earlier this year. In his four Champions League games so far, Paz has delivered three goals, including a brace against Manchester United, and five assists.

In other places or contexts, we would assume both Fabregas and Paz were just waiting for a better offer before moving on. At Como, the situation is different. The club have a long-term project and a model that could keep both of them there for many years, building something special and competing for major honors. Winning trophies is no longer just an ambition. It's becoming the club's next objective, and nights like the one against Lens are proof of that.