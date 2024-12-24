Manchester United have the chance to put a poor week behind them on Boxing Day when they face relegation-threatened Wolverhampton Wanderers as the Red Devils aim to climb up the Premier League table.

United are 13th place heading into Boxing Day, the result of an inconsistent season that forced the club's leadership to replace manager Erik ten Hag with Ruben Amorim. Things have not exactly gone smoothly for Amorim, who has to deal with problems that pre-date his arrival, but he will not be the only new manager on the touchline on Thursday. Wolves hired Vítor Pereira to replace Gary O'Neil last week, and he already notched his first win with a 3-0 victory over Leicester City that could prove crucial for the 18th-place team as they try to escape relegation.

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, Dec. 26 | Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Dec. 26 | : 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Molineux Stadium -- Wolverhampton, England

: Molineux Stadium -- Wolverhampton, England TV: USA Network | Live stream: Fubo TV (try for free)

USA Network | Fubo TV (try for free) Odds: Wolverhampton Wanderers +270; Draw +260; Manchester United -105

Storylines

The Red Devils' defensive woes of last season have subsided somewhat, averaging 1.3 goals against per game this time around after conceding an average of 1.5 goals per game last campaign. The last week has not been a great example of that, though, conceding seven goals in losses to Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth. Sunday's 3-0 defeat to the Cherries included a goal off a set piece, ensuring they would set a new record for most goals conceded from those opportunities with 17 (and counting) in 2024. Amorim's United have also only picked up one clean sheet since he came on board last month, reflecting a longstanding truth that there's a big roster refresh that needs to happen at Old Trafford.

United's big problem this season, though, is that their rate of scoring has decreased alongside the rate at which they concede goals. They are only averaging 1.2 goals per game this season, down from 1.5 last campaign, offering another signal that the squad is not where it needs to be. The previously exiled Alejandro Garnacho leads the team with eight goals across all competitions while Marcus Rashford is likely on his way out after years of inconsistency at United, but still as one of this season's top contributors with seven goals. There are several unreliable goalscorers at United, but some will need to rise to the challenge in order for the team to properly enter the race for the top four.

Projected lineup

Man United: Onana, Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot, Ugarte, Mainoo, Malacia, Diallo, Fernandes, Zirkzee

Prediction

United's poor form does not mean they will not be the favorites on Thursday, considering the caliber of their squad compared to Wolves'. Expect a competitive match considering the hosts' needs, but one in which United come out on top. Pick: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Manchester United 2