2026 French Open predictions, betting odds, preview: Clean sweep expected for Jannik Sinner

The first round at Roland-Garros gets underway on Sunday for the 2026 French Open and there's plenty of excitement for the next major in the tennis world. The men's draw is obviously missing Carlos Alcaraz and the potential of a rematch of last year's epic final against Jannik Sinner, but Grand Slam tournaments always leave plenty of room for surprises.

Sinner is a big favorite to win on the men's side, but the women's draw looks wide open for any of five to 10 different potential winners. Among those women who could raise the trophy is last year's winner, American Coco Gauff.

Before the action gets going on the most famous clay courts in the game, we've taken a look at the odds and tried to pick out four of our best French Open bets.

2026 French Open prize money, payouts: Roland Garros champions will win $2.9 million from $71.5 million purse Robby Kalland

Let's take a look at the picks, with odds via DraftKings.

Men's French Open moneyline pick: Jannik Sinner (-310)

It's never all that exciting to pick the heavy favorite to win the tournament, but Alcaraz's absence this year removed the largest obstacle to Sinner lifting the trophy. When odds have the second most likely man to win the tournament at +1200 (Alexander Zverev), it's easy to see how far ahead of the pack Sinner is.

Sinner is 36-2 in matches this year, which includes five consecutive titles and 29 straight match victories since his last defeat. At a certain point, -310 starts to feel like a steal. Ride with the favorite and expect Sinner to raise a major trophy for the fifth time in his career.

Women's French Open moneyline pick: Iga Swiatek (+275)

While the men's side of things looks like a lock, though with plenty of potential chaos below Sinner, the women's draw feels wildly unpredictable. Aryna Sabalenka is the world No. 1 and deservedly so, but the two big clay tournaments that run up to Roland-Garros -- Madrid and Rome -- saw her lose prior to the semifinals, against No. 32 Hailey Baptiste in Madrid and No. 27 Sorana Cirstea in Rome. That's not the right kind of momentum to bring to the French. Sabalenka has the ability to flip a switch and go right back to top form, but she also has the weakness of getting way too in her head if things are going wrong.

Iga Swiatek won the French Open in 2020, 2022, 2023 and 2024, but she isn't as dominant on clay as she used to be. Last year's winner, Coco Gauff, is still a player at +650, but is a volatile player where things are either fully clicking or she can't find her serve and her athleticism alone can't bail her out.

We're siding with Swiatek here for a storybook run back to the title. Sabalenka has looked human and beatable in recent tournaments and Swiatek is usually at her best at Roland Garros. If Sabalenka is leaving the door open, Swiatek has the game to walk through it.

Prop bets to watch

Coco Gauff to win the second quarter (+110): Gauff made a finals run in Rome, so she's playing well on clay at the moment. Add in the momentum of winning the tournament last year and there's plenty of reason to believe Gauff can make the semifinals. If she gets past fellow American Taylor Townsend in the first round without much trouble, that puts her on a solid path to the semis.

Alexander Zverev to win the fourth quarter (+300): Zverev is the second favorite to win the entire tournament, and his draw was not too rough compared to Novak Djokovic in the third quarter. Arthur Fils and Rafael Jodar are live players in Zverev's group, and then there's a big drop off. Zverev isn't always the most consistent, but this is a good draw and the right time for him to at least reach the semis.

Who wins the French Open 2026, and which enormous longshots could take the crown? Visit SportsLine now to see Onorato's bets for the French Open 2026, all from the renowned tennis expert with several high-profile future wins, and find out.