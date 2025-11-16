The action at Saturday's UFC 322 from Madison Square Garden in New York City was not confined to the Octagon. A wild brawl involving mixed martial artist Dillon Danis broke out near media row just as the pay-per-view main card was set to begin.



Danis appeared to exchange words with members of former UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev's team before the action turned physical. The action was caught by CBS Sports' Brian Campbell, who was cageside for the event.



Makhachev will challenge champion Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight title in the UFC 322 main event. The former lightweight king vacated his title to move up in search of a second title.



The brawl will no doubt bring to mind the wild scene that followed Khabib Nurmagomedov's win over Conor McGregor at UFC 229, when Nurmagomedov's team brawled with McGregor and his team at the conclusion of the fight.



Makhachev is a part of Nurmagomedov's team, which certainly backs up those memories.



Danis converted from the grappling world to mixed martial arts, where he was seen as an elite prospect as he rattled off two quick submission wins under the Bellator banner between 2018 and 2019. Danis would not fight another professional fight until this past August when he fought for Misfits Fighting, a promotion founded by social media influencer KSI, and defeated Warren Spencer in just 15 seconds.

In between those fights, Danis lost an exhibition boxing match to social media influencer and WWE star Logan Paul in which Danis threw almost no punches before being disqualified for unsportsmanlike conduct.