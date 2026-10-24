Lone'er Kavanagh redeemed his flyweight hype.

After a recent setback slowed his roll, flyweight contender Lone'er Kavanagh very much looked like a serious player at 125 pounds on Saturday at UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi.

Kavanagh (11-2), who was submitted by Brandon Royval just three months ago for his second stoppage loss in three fights, bounced back in a major way with a first-round knockout of a dangerous Ramazan Temirov (20-4) in the featured bout inside Etihad Arena.

A 27-year-old native of London, Kavanagh has shown flashes of brilliance in five walks to the Octagon entering the Temirov fight, which included a short-notice, five-round decision win at elevation in Mexico City against former champion Brandon Moreno in February that quickly erased the second-round knockout he had suffered against Charles Johnson in his previous fight.

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But despite his up-and-down nature of late, Kavanagh put it all together in a systematic breakdown of Temirov, a 29-year-old native of Uzbekistan, who entered having won all three UFC starts while riding a 12-fight win streak overall.

Temirov, who knocked out former title challenger Steve Erceg in one round in July, came out head hunting early with his explosive power. But Kavanagh never ran from the danger and relied on his speed, footwork, defense and technique to pick him apart.

A beautiful left uppercut late in Round 1 rocked Temirov and Kavanagh uncorked a lightning quick combination to floor him. Just as Temirov tried to rise to his feet, Kavanagh met him with another uppercut to drop him into the cage and down again as referee Mike Beltran leaped in to stop the fight at 4:28.

"I have an amazing team behind me and we work hard, day in and day out, to get these results. We trusted in the plan and we got it done," Kavanagh said. "We learned from previous mistakes and one of those was to keep your hands up. So, I made sure I kept my hands up and I made sure I could counter."

Kavanagh, who entered as the No. 6-ranked flyweight in the UFC, didn't hide his intentions for the future after the win.

"Obviously, I'm here for that belt," Kavanagh said. "Respectfully, anyone can get it. I'm here for that belt."