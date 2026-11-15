A decade ago, Stephen Thompson drew UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a thrilling fight at UFC 205. It was the promotion's big debut in New York City, headlined by Conor McGregor. A decade later, nearly to the day, under the same bright lights of Madison Square Garden, "Wonderboy" found the magic one last time at UFC 334.

Thompson, 43, announced that his next fight would be his last. The promotion refused to throw him a softball, pairing him with Charles Radtke, who had only lost to ranked opponents Joaquin Buckley and Mike Malott. "Chuck Buffalo" welcomed the villain role, bareling Thompson over and controlling the first round with his wrestling. But as Radtke's stamina waned, Thompson came to life.

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Thompson found more success in the second round, bouncing around and flicking combinations with his trademark karate style. Thompson hurt Radtke at the end of round two, before finishing him with a spinning back hook kick in Round 3. It was the epitome of a "Wonderboy" knockout, and perhaps the most impressive since his UFC debut in 2012.

"I've been with the UFC for almost 15 years," Thompson told UFC commentator Joe Rogan during his post-fight interview. "Tonight, I couldn't have done better than to go out with a spinning hook kick to the dome."

Thompson, with his father, Ray Thompson, in his corner, retires after spending most of his career among the best welterweights on the planet. He challenged for the UFC welterweight title twice and fought four UFC champions over the course of his career. Through all of it, "Wonderboy" lived up to his reputation as the ultimate nice guy in a sport with ample villains.