Luis Gurule proved why you shouldn't blindly trust artificial intelligence. During the UFC 334 press conference, Bilal Hasan asked AI who would win their fight. It picked Hasan, as the oddsmakers did. Gurule spoiled those predictions on Saturday in a big way.

"ChatGPT don't know shit!" Gurule said after upsetting Hasan at UFC 334. "F--- the odds! F--- the haters!"

Hasan's main card placement at Madison Square Garden, in just his second UFC bout, spoke volumes about the promotion's belief in him. Many considered Hasan the most promising signee from this season's "Dana White's Contender Series." Bookies and bettors agreed as Hasan swelled to a -1000 favorite.

Be sure to keep up with all the action on Saturday with our live coverage of UFC 334, including round-by-round scoring, updated fight results and highlights throughout the night!

The fight played out as expected early. The elusive "IndoNinja" struck with stiff strikes before sliding out of reach. Gurule finally began to win back momentum in the final seconds. Gurule drilled Hasan with an overhand right that seated the hot prospect. Hasan popped back to his feet immediately, seemingly unharmed, and most online agreed that his volume was enough to win him the round.

Gurule, an NCAA Division II All-American, had only landed a maximum of one takedown per fight in the UFC. He went into his back pocket on Saturday, landing takedowns in both rounds that ultimately won him the fight. Once the fight hit the mat, Hasan couldn't muster much offense; however, he did slice Gurule's eyebrow wide open as Gurule shot in.

The fight was ruled a split decision in Gurule's favor, marking the biggest upset on the card.

"There are only 10 people in here that f---ing believed in me. Just the people I trained with," Gurule said. "It feels good. I knew I could drag him into deep waters. I knew he couldn't swim."