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2026 WNBA All-Star Game score: Live updates as Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson team up in Chicago

The WNBA's brightest stars are sharing the court at Chicago's United Center on Saturday night

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The WNBA's brightest stars will be sharing the court on Saturday night at the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo). The annual showcase, featuring Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson, Paige Bueckers and the league's other stars, will cap off WNBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago. 

The 2026 WNBA All-Star Game format features teams selected by two WNBA legends as the league celebrates its 30th anniversary. Team Coop, with Cynthia Cooper serving as GM, features Bueckers, Breanna Stewart and Kelsey Mitchell. Team Spoon, with Teresa Witherspoon as GM, features Clark, Wilson and rookie sensation Olivia Miles. 

Here are the rosters:

2026 WNBA All-Star Game rosters

Team Coop

GM: Cynthia Cooper | Coach: Becky Hammon

Starters

  • Paige Bueckers (Dallas Wings)
  • Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty)
  • Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever)
  • Natasha Howard (Minnesota Lynx)
  • Gabby Williams (Golden State Valkyries)

Reserves

  • Angel Reese (Atlanta Dream)
  • Marina Mabrey (Toronto Tempo)
  • Dominique Malonga (Seattle Storm)
  • Kahleah Copper (Phoenix Mercury)
  • Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces)
  • Sonia Citron (Washington Mystics)

Team Spoon

GM: Teresa Witherspoon | Coach: Cheryl Reeve

Starters

  • Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever)
  • A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces)
  • Olivia Miles (Minnesota Lynx)
  • Aliyah Boston (Indiana Fever)
  • Jessica Shepard (Dallas Wings)

Reserves

  • Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream)
  • Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream)
  • Jonquel Jones (New York Liberty)
  • Courtney Williams (Minnesota Lynx)
  • Kiki Iriafen (Washington Mystics)
  • Nneka Ogumike (Los Angeles Sparks)

CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Saturday's All-Star Game. Follow along below for highlights and analysis.

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There will be no four-point shot this year

The news that there will be no four-point shots during this year's All-Star game caught team captains Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers by surprise during their pregame broadcast interview on WNBA Countdown. 

"Things have not started off very well," Clark said and joked that now she doesn't know what to do all night.

Last year, Bueckers made her All-Star debut with a four-pointer less than 30 seconds into the game. She was just as disappointed as Clark about he news.

"Where am I going to shoot," she joked.

 
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The players have arrived in style!

The arrivals tunnel at every WNBA game is an opportunity for a fashion moment, and that moment is magnified for All-Star Weekend.

Angel Reese stared us off in style, showing up at the United Center decked out in pink in honor of her signature Barbie released for All-Star Weekend. What an absolutely iconic moment.

Speaking of pink, A'ja Wilson was also wearing the color to celebrate the pink colorway for her A'Twos.

It is really fun to see the players use the All-Star spotlight to showcase their off-court ventures, and the Orange Carpet is a big part of the event's growth over the years.

Of course, while the players are showing off their creative sides, nobody seems to be having as much fun as GMs Weatherspoon and Cooper, who really should have their own reality show by now.

 
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All-Star Friday Night recap

Ahead of Saturday's main event, here's a look back at All-Star Friday Night. Team Washington, comprised of Elena Delle Donne, Shakira Austin and GG Banks, won Shooting Stars, the league's new event, while No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd took home the 3-Point Contest. 

Wings' Azzi Fudd makes history with WNBA 3-point shooting contest win, challenges Steph Curry to a 'rematch'
Isabel Gonzalez
Wings' Azzi Fudd makes history with WNBA 3-point shooting contest win, challenges Steph Curry to a 'rematch'
Jack Maloney
July 25, 2026, 11:43 PM
Jul. 25, 2026, 7:43 pm EDT
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