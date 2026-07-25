2026 WNBA All-Star Game score: Live updates as Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson team up in Chicago

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The WNBA's brightest stars will be sharing the court on Saturday night at the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC/fubo). The annual showcase, featuring Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson, Paige Bueckers and the league's other stars, will cap off WNBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

The 2026 WNBA All-Star Game format features teams selected by two WNBA legends as the league celebrates its 30th anniversary. Team Coop, with Cynthia Cooper serving as GM, features Bueckers, Breanna Stewart and Kelsey Mitchell. Team Spoon, with Teresa Witherspoon as GM, features Clark, Wilson and rookie sensation Olivia Miles.

Here are the rosters:

2026 WNBA All-Star Game rosters

Team Coop

GM: Cynthia Cooper | Coach: Becky Hammon

Starters

Paige Bueckers (Dallas Wings)

Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty)

Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever)

Natasha Howard (Minnesota Lynx)

Gabby Williams (Golden State Valkyries)

Reserves

Angel Reese (Atlanta Dream)

Marina Mabrey (Toronto Tempo)

Dominique Malonga (Seattle Storm)

Kahleah Copper (Phoenix Mercury)

Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces)

Sonia Citron (Washington Mystics)

Team Spoon

GM: Teresa Witherspoon | Coach: Cheryl Reeve

Starters

Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever)

A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces)

Olivia Miles (Minnesota Lynx)

Aliyah Boston (Indiana Fever)

Jessica Shepard (Dallas Wings)

Reserves

Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream)

Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream)

Jonquel Jones (New York Liberty)

Courtney Williams (Minnesota Lynx)

Kiki Iriafen (Washington Mystics)

Nneka Ogumike (Los Angeles Sparks)

CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Saturday's All-Star Game. Follow along below for highlights and analysis.