WNBA Finals Game 1 live updates: Valkyries vs. Dream score as Angel Reese faces league's best defense

The 2026 WNBA Finals get underway Saturday afternoon as the Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream square off in Game 1. Both teams are looking for their first championship. The Valkyries are in just their second season after debuting as an expansion team in 2025. The Dream have made it to the WNBA Finals in three previous seasons (2010, 2011, 2013) but have been swept each time. Whoever wins Saturday's Game 1 will be picking up the first WNBA Finals victory in franchise history.

Both sides took out more experienced teams to get here. The Valkyries swept the reigning champion Aces in the semifinals. Golden State's defense has been its calling card all season. The Valkyries had the WNBA's best defense in the regular season, and they held the Aces to just 72.7 points per game in the semifinals. Gabby Williams leads the charge offensively for Golden State. Williams averaged 14.4 points per game in the regular season, but that figure ticked up to 20.3 in the semis against Vegas.

The Dream, who swept the Liberty last round, also boast a stellar defense. They've held opponents to 83 points per game in the postseason and lead the playoffs in rebounding. Star forward Angel Reese is averaging 18 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in the playoffs. Guard Jordin Canada was outstanding against the Liberty, going for 22.3 points and 7.7 assists in the semis.

Valkyries vs. Dream: Game 1 info

Time : 3:30 p.m. ET | Date : Saturday, Oct. 17

: 3:30 p.m. ET | : Saturday, Oct. 17 Location : Chase Center -- San Francisco

: Chase Center -- San Francisco TV channel : NBC | Live stream : fubo (Try for free)

: NBC | : fubo (Try for free) Odds (via FanDuel): GSV -2.5 | O/U: 154.5

Who will take Game 1 and get their first-ever Finals win? CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights and analysis throughout Game 1. Follow along below.