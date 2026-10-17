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WNBA Finals Game 1 live updates: Valkyries vs. Dream score as Angel Reese faces league's best defense

The 2026 WNBA Finals get underway on Saturday afternoon as the Valkyries host the Dream in San Francisco

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The 2026 WNBA Finals get underway Saturday afternoon as the Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream square off in Game 1. Both teams are looking for their first championship. The Valkyries are in just their second season after debuting as an expansion team in 2025. The Dream have made it to the WNBA Finals in three previous seasons (2010, 2011, 2013) but have been swept each time. Whoever wins Saturday's Game 1 will be picking up the first WNBA Finals victory in franchise history.

Both sides took out more experienced teams to get here. The Valkyries swept the reigning champion Aces in the semifinals. Golden State's defense has been its calling card all season. The Valkyries had the WNBA's best defense in the regular season, and they held the Aces to just 72.7 points per game in the semifinals. Gabby Williams leads the charge offensively for Golden State. Williams averaged 14.4 points per game in the regular season, but that figure ticked up to 20.3 in the semis against Vegas.

The Dream, who swept the Liberty last round, also boast a stellar defense. They've held opponents to 83 points per game in the postseason and lead the playoffs in rebounding. Star forward Angel Reese is averaging 18 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in the playoffs. Guard Jordin Canada was outstanding against the Liberty, going for 22.3 points and 7.7 assists in the semis.

Valkyries vs. Dream: Game 1 info

  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | Date: Saturday, Oct. 17
  • Location: Chase Center -- San Francisco
  • TV channel: NBC | Live streamfubo (Try for free)
  • Odds (via FanDuel): GSV -2.5 | O/U: 154.5

Who will take Game 1 and get their first-ever Finals win? CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights and analysis throughout Game 1. Follow along below.

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Allisha Gray is officially available for Game 1, which is great news for the Dream

Gray, whose 19 points per game led the Dream in scoring and ranked ninth in the league, injured her left hand in Game 1 of the semifinal series against the New York Liberty and hasn't played since. She was questionable heading into warmups, but was declared available just 30 minutes before tipoff.

"I felt good, the shot felt good, dribble felt good, hand felt good," Gray told reporters after her warm-up on Saturday, when she was still waiting to be cleared.
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