WNBA Finals score: Dream vs. Valkyries live updates as Golden State goes for title in matinee

It's Game 6 of the 2026 WNBA Finals on Thursday afternoon, and the Golden State Valkyries are playing for the title against the Atlanta Dream. The Valkyries enter Game 6 with a 3-2 series lead thanks to back-to-back wins. Golden State won on Monday, holding the Dream to just 62 points in Game 5. The Valkyries are playing in just their second season after debuting in 2025 as an expansion team and are playing for their first championship.

The Dream, meanwhile, are hoping to force Game 7. Atlanta and Angel Reese took a 2-1 lead in the series, but the Dream offense went cold in Games 4 and 5.

They'll be playing at home for the final time in this series on Thursday, and the game time and location have been major storylines this week. Game 6 was moved up to 12:30 p.m. ET by the WNBA so the Dream could use the 17,000-seat State Farm Arena. The arena is hosting the NBA's Hawks on Thursday night. The Dream played most regular-season games at the 3,500-seat Gateway Center Arena, but the league seemingly did not want to hold a Finals game at the venue, even in primetime.

Dream vs. Valkyries: WNBA Finals Game 6

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET | Date: Thursday, Oct. 29

Location: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta

TV channel: USA | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Odds (via DraftKings): ATL -4.5 | O/U: 147.5

CBS Sports will have live updates and analysis throughout Game 6. Follow along below.