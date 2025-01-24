Many teams have proven capable of winning the 2025 national championship, but as the halfway point of the season reaches the rearview mirror, we are getting a clearer picture of which teams have more of an edge.

While UCLA and LSU are the nation's only two undefeated programs, teams like South Carolina, USC, Texas, Notre Dame and UConn have also been shining despite a few slip ups. This has been a highly competitive season with plenty of surprises, like TCU ascending thanks to Hailey Van Lith returning to her elite form.

Last season's freshman class made a statement, and it has carried that momentum into the sophomore year. South Carolina's MiLaysia Fulwiley continues making highlight-worthy plays, JuJu Watkins is cementing herself as one of the USC's most legendary players, and Hannah Hidalgo is bringing incredible energy and toughness to Notre Dame.

A lot can change between now and March, but this is a good point in the season to figure out where everyone stands. Here are CBS Sports' midseason awards.

Player of the Year: Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Hannah Hidalgo is a versatile guard who is impactful on both ends of the court. She is one of the top scorers in the nation, averaging 25.4 points per game thanks to her ability to score at all three levels. She also knows how to read opposing offenses very well, which translates into her leading the country in steals at 4.2 per game.

Aside from Hidalgo's skills, the sophomore guard is also an invaluable piece for Notre Dame because she lights up her team with her energetic style of play. With Olivia Miles by her side, Hidalgo is part of the best backcourt in the nation.

Hidalgo has been noticed by many basketball elites, including Skylar Diggins-Smith, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Ja Morant and Dwyane Wade -- who describes her as a "hooper's dog."

Honorable mentions: JuJu Watkins (USC), Lauren Betts (UCLA), Paige Bueckers (UConn), Ta'Niya Latson (Florida State)

Coach of the Year: Dawn Staley, South Carolina

This was a tough decision because Niele Ivey has done an amazing job with Notre Dame and Cori Close has shown just how underrated UCLA has been. However, it seems as if what Dawn Staley is doing with South Carolina flies too far under the radar.

The Gamecocks have only lost four games since the 2021-22 season, with their sole loss in 2024-25 coming against UCLA in Los Angeles. Their strength of schedule is the toughest from any Division I team, and they have tackled the challenge extremely well. South Carolina has beaten seven AP Top 25 opponents, all of them by double digits.

Staley's team doesn't rely on one specific star every night, and nobody on her roster is averaging more than 25 minutes per game. A 10-player rotation works for Staley because contributions come from everyone, as her bench leads the nation with 42.2 points per game. South Carolina is known for its ability to score inside, but the team also has players like Te-Hina Paopao who can shoot from beyond the arc.

On defense, losing a player like Ashlyn Watkins could have been a heavy blow for any other program. But because South Carolina's depth and balance truly lends to the next-woman-up strategy, the team has remained incredibly tough to score against. This highlights the Gamecocks' ability to adapt, which starts from their coach.

Honorable mentions: Niele Ivey (Notre Dame), Cori Close (UCLA), Lindsay Gottlieb (USC)

Freshman of the Year: Sarah Strong, UConn

Sarah Strong quickly became one of the most important players on a UConn roster that also includes Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd. Strong is a forward who plays like a guard, and a freshman who plays with maturity and consistency.

Strong has great ball handling skills and the ability to play inside, outside or on the perimeter. Her basketball IQ and ability to read the game is a big reason why she and Bueckers built chemistry early in the season when Fudd hadn't made her return from injury yet.

Strong is the Huskies' second-leading scorer at 17.2 points per game and is converting 59.2% of her field goal attempts. She also has some solid passing skills that help facilitate offense for her teammates. Additionally, Strong leads UConn in rebounding (7.7), steals (2.3) and blocks (1.1). Despite only being a freshman, Strong has already been compared to players like Breanna Stewart, Nikola Jokic and Magic Johnson.

Honorable mentions: Joyce Edwards (South Carolina), Jaloni Cambridge (Ohio State), Syla Swords (Michigan).

National championship pick: South Carolina

This decision came down to not just talent, but also experience. The Gamecocks don't have Kamilla Cardoso (left to the WNBA) or Ashlyn Watkins (out for the season) any more, but otherwise their main pieces from the 2024 national title are here, plus Joyce Edwards. A lot of the reasons for this pick are explained above with Dawn Staley as the COTY selection.

Some of South Carolina's wins against ranked opponents have been incredibly lopsided, such as the 40-point victory over then-No. 15 Iowa State just a few days after losing to UCLA. And that was not an anomalous result because South Carolina also found a 41-point victory against then-No. 13 Oklahoma this month.

Top-five opponents are also not safe. Texas has been one of the strongest teams this season, and the Gamecocks beat them by 17 points.

Honorable mentions: Notre Dame, UCLA, USC