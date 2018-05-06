2018 WWE Backlash results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, highlights

With WWE beginning its new season following an eventful and controversial WrestleMania 34, the May pay-per-view Backlash is here to put some storylines in the rear view and kick off others as the company heads towards SummerSlam in August. Only one of WWE's two heavyweight titles is on the line Sunday night, though the main events should have a lasting impact on storylines as we move forward.

WWE Backlash begins at 8 p.m. ET in Newark, New Jersey, with a kickoff show set for one hour earlier. CBS Sports will cover the entire event live with results, analysis, highlights and grades throughout the show. Check out the list of remaining matches and live results below; keep scrolling for a detailed recap with grades for each match.

WWE Backlash matches

WWE Championship (No Disqualification): AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura



Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe



SmackDown Women's Championship: Carmella (c) vs. Charlotte Flair



Raw Women's Championship: Nia Jax (c) vs. Alexa Bliss



Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. The Miz



United States Championship: Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Randy Orton



Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass



Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn



WWE Backlash live results

If you are unable to view the live updates and highlights below, please click here. Scroll below this live application for a detailed recap with grades.

WWE Backlash recap, grades

The Miztourage rebuffs The Miz (Kickoff Show): Backstage, Miz told Miztourage how proud he has been of them messing with Rollins and Balor over the last couple of weeks. He then said he was glad the "band was back together." However, Miztourage refused to follow him out of the locker room with Bo Dallas saying they would no longer be "supporting cast."

Sasha Banks and Bayley meet up (Kickoff Show): Bayley asked Banks to be in her corner for her match after suggesting they squash their beef. Banks reacted negatively, saying Bayley hasn't spoken to her in weeks and hung her out to dry against the Riott Squad on Raw. Bayley said she was just trying to extend an olive branch, but Banks refused again, saying her former best friend was on her own tonight.

Ruby Riott def. Bayley via pinfall (Kickoff Show): Live now.

Intercontinental Championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. The Miz: This will start WWE Backlash.