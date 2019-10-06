2019 WWE Hell in a Cell predictions, card, matches, location, start time, date, PPV preview

The annual WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event will be makings its return on Sunday night in Sacramento, California (7 p.m. ET on WWE Network). Emanating live from the Golden 1 Center, there are two big Hell in a Cell matches set on the marquee that feature the top men's and women's titles from the Raw brand being put on the line, and we should be in store for some other exciting bouts to push us full force into the fall season as well as the next big event, Survivor Series, coming in November.

In a truly rare situation, WWE has only announced those three matches at the current time for a pay-per-view that is a mere couple days out. Fortunately for wrestling fans, the matches that have been announced -- including the two taking place in the eponymous structure -- are sure to bring action to the 2019 Hell in a Cell event.

Below, our CBS Sports experts will break down and predict who will come out on top in both of the advertised Hell in a Cell matches, and they will also offer full match card predictions in the table below as the event continues to shape out over the weekend. Be sure to check back on Sunday for live coverage of the Hell in a Cell event, and subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- and check out our Hell in a Cell audio preview below.

2019 Hell in a Cell match predictions

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks

Brent Brookhouse: If for no other reason than what good TV Banks and Bayley as a team of heel top champs will bring, I want to see Banks get the win. Lynch chasing the belt is better TV than her on top, and I think WWE recognizes this and is ready for the shift. Were this for the SmackDown belt, I could see keeping her champ on the Fox brand, but it's for the belt from the new "B-show" and there's more value in Banks winning than Lynch retaining. Pick: Sasha Banks wins the title

Adam Silverstein: Both women have been built strong going into this match, but it is Banks who has a number of big singles and tag team wins down the stretch. WWE unfortunately cooled Banks off some by aligning her back with Bayley (whose heel turn in her own right has been mediocre at best), but she would be a breath of fresh air as champion and would allow Lynch to potentially move back over to SmackDown, which she has been heavily promoting as of late. With Lynch and possibly Bayley over on SD, WWE could rekindle the Banks-Charlotte Flair rivalry on Raw as a tent pole storyline on the way to WrestleMania and beyond. Hell in a Cell provides an opportunity for Lynch to win in an understandable manner, particularly considering Banks' experience in the structure. With Lynch built so strong, there's no one else truly believable (other than Flair or a retooled Asuka) to beat her. Pick: Sasha Banks wins the title

Jack Crosby: I was a tad surprised that Banks didn't walk out of Clash of Champions with the title immediately upon her stunning return to the company, but the booking made sense when it became evident this Hell in a Cell match was the endgame. Here, though, is where "The Boss" takes the top women's spot on Raw from "The Man." Banks hasn't cooled off all that much since returning, and a loss here could stunt her momentum quite a bit ... and you do not want to do that. The odds seem stacked against Banks inside the Cell with Lynch, but she's a savvy enough heel to enlist whatever tactics she has to to walk out of there once again Raw women's champion. Pick: Sasha Banks wins the title

Universal Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

BB: I just don't think you can have Wyatt take a loss yet and certainly not in a "demonic structure." This kind of thing should be The Fiend's playground, and having him lose would feel like every other time Wyatt has been hot. WWE has fumbled a lot of things in his career, but it feels like it's all clicking right now. And there are interesting options for him after becoming champ. Plus, who doesn't want to see the belt as a prop on "Firefly Funhouse"? Pick: Bray Wyatt wins the title

AS: WWE has put itself in a tough situation here by pushing Wyatt to a world title feud so quickly. That's not to say he or the character are undeserving, but they could likely have survived a few more months before going to this length. It is for that reason -- along with the confines of the Hell in a Cell structure -- that it would make no sense for Rollins to retain the title here. If Rollins were to win, especially clean, it would be very Roman Reigns-esque booking in that he would have beaten Brock Lesnar (twice), Braun Strowman and "The Fiend" all in a matter of months. Who is left after that? Unless the plan is for a shmoz finish (Strowman returning and wrecking both competitors to the point they can't continue), there is no other option but to predict "The Fiend" taking the universal championship, an interesting development heading into the WWE Draft. Pick: Bray Wyatt wins the title

JC: This just seems like a no-brainer to me, personally. Sure, you could, in theory, keep the title on Rollins by having the diabolical "Fiend" character get himself disqualified, but that's not the right move in this situation. Wyatt and his alter-ego have been terrorizing the Raw brand, and that terrorization needs to take the next step of allowing him to take the universal title back to the "Firefly Funhouse" with him. As a matter of fact, to further drive home the point of the dominance "The Fiend" is capable of, I don't think this match inside the cell should go any longer than 5-7 minutes tops. Pick: Bray Wyatt wins the title

2019 Hell in a Cell card predictions