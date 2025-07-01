WWE's women take center stage. The women-exclusive WWE Evolution pay-per-view returns after a seven-year absence, featuring superstars from SmackDown, Raw and NXT.

Evolution takes place on July 13, closing out a weekend preceded by Saturday Night's Main Event and NXT The Great American Bash. Four matches are confirmed for Evolution, all with title implications. WrestleMania opponents Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley renew hostilities for the women's world championship.

The NXT women's title and WWE women's tag team titles are also on the line, plus a battle royal to crown a No. 1 contender at Clash in Paris. Though not confirmed, don't be surprised to see multiple WWE legends appear on the card, particularly in the battle royal.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for Evolution and take a glance at the crystal ball of what may come. The event streams live on Peacock on July 13 with the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET.

2025 WWE Evolution matches

Women's World Championship -- Iyo Sky (c) vs. Rhea Ripley: Raw general manager Adam Pearce afforded Sky an opponent of her choice. Sky did not take the easy way out. The underdog champion invited Ripley, whom she beat at WrestleMania 41 in a triple threat with Bianca Belair, to a one-on-one duel.

NXT Women's Championship -- Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace: Grace won a mini-tournament to earn her shot at Jayne. Grace pinned Lola Vice in the opening round before winning a fatal four-way final against Jaida Parker, Lash Legend and Izzi Dame.

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships -- Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez (c) vs. TBA Raw tag team vs. TBA SmackDown tag team vs. TBA NXT tag team: Liv Morgan's shoulder injury jeopardized the WWE women's tag team titles, and likely impacted the broader Evolution card. Rodriguez begrudgingly welcomed Perez as one-half of the champions in Morgan's absence. They will defend the title against one tag team from each of WWE's three brands.

No. 1 Contender's Battle Royal -- Participants TBA: Pearce and SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis announced a battle royal. The winner will earn a title shot at Clash in Paris, though no specific title was specified.

2025 WWE Evolution predictions

WWE Women's Championship -- Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Trish Stratus: Legends are curiously absent from Evolution. Nikki Bella returned early into the promotional cycle, but doesn't have a match yet. Stratus is a reliable hand, wrestling at the Royal Rumble and the Elimination Chamber this year. Stratus teamed with Stratton in a victory over Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. It's enough ammo for Stratus to request a title shot.