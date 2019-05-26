AEW Double or Nothing: Jon Moxley, formerly Dean Ambrose, makes a stunning debut

Less than one month after officially ending his relationship with WWE, the man formerly known as Dean Ambrose has reappeared as a signature star with his ex-company's chief competitor. Jon Moxley made a shocking debut Saturday night at the conclusion of AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view, the company's debut show, to take out main event winner Chris Jericho along with the referee and eventually opponent Kenny Omega.

Moxley, a former WWE champion and three-time intercontinental champion during his time as Ambrose, allowed his WWE contract to run out this spring, turning down what was reportedly a significant deal to remain with the company. His chief reason for turning down that contract offer was reportedly a distaste for how his character was used creatively and a desire to express himself more authentically in the ring.

Though his decision not to re-sign with WWE was leaked months before his final date, the company continued to use him in storylines, heavily promoting a farewell tour for The Shield, the group Ambrose created alongside WWE superstars Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Many believed WWE did not mind featuring Ambrose because they thought he would either be taking a break from wrestling or simply working the independent scene. How long it has been since he decided to join AEW is unknown, though considering he was the top free agent on the market, he was a must get for the upstart company.

Moxley published a cryptic video on Twitter the day after his WWE contract formally expired, insulating he was breaking free from the creative prison he had been in with the company.

AEW Double or Nothing received rave reviews, especially for its final few matches, from CBS Sports combat sports insider Brian Campbell, who reviewed and graded the entire show.

Moxley made his surprise debut following the main event in an extended attack that took him and AEW signature star Omega atop the Double or Nothing set. Moxley hit Omega with Dirty Deeds atop a set of oversized poker chips and then dropped him onto the stage below with a version of John Cena's Attitude Adjustment.

AEW immediately announced on Twitter that Moxley had signed with the company.

Be sure to subscribe to the State of Combat with Brian Campbell podcast for a complete audio review of AEW's debut show on Wednesday.