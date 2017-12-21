In This Corner Podcast: Kurt Angle interview, WWE women's Royal Rumble

WWE

In this episode: As we enter the holiday season, In This Corner gifts you with a case of our Milk of Marknesia as Brian Campbell welcomes WWE Hall of Famer and current Raw general manager Kurt Angle to the show. Adam Silverstein joins BC in The Main Event to break down how the women's Royal Rumble can work and book the damn territory. They then move into where the Daniel Bryan-Shane McMahon angle is going and if Vince McMahon's interest in football is a negative for WWE. BC and The Silver King tackle the latest Dolph Ziggler angle and whether The Young Bucks' superkick spot is actually professional wrestling during Hero or Zero before closing the show by answering your DM slides and sharing their Feel Spots.

Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @TheKostos | @SilversteinAdam

Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher



