In This Corner Podcast: Kurt Angle interview, WWE women's Royal Rumble
Crack open your Milk of Marknesia as the WWE Hall of Famer joins ITC to spit some knowledge
In this episode: As we enter the holiday season, In This Corner gifts you with a case of our Milk of Marknesia as Brian Campbell welcomes WWE Hall of Famer and current Raw general manager Kurt Angle to the show. Adam Silverstein joins BC in The Main Event to break down how the women's Royal Rumble can work and book the damn territory. They then move into where the Daniel Bryan-Shane McMahon angle is going and if Vince McMahon's interest in football is a negative for WWE. BC and The Silver King tackle the latest Dolph Ziggler angle and whether The Young Bucks' superkick spot is actually professional wrestling during Hero or Zero before closing the show by answering your DM slides and sharing their Feel Spots.
Cena on why WWE Attitude Era wont retun
This may be tough to stomach for some holding out hope that WWE will change
SD recap: Ziggler makes it interesting
One night after winning the strap, Ziggler teased that he may be done in WWE ... at least as...
Angle on why Jordan is like The Rock
Angle ranks his storyline son Jordan among the top three in-ring workers in WWE today
2018 WWE Royal Rumble matches
Here's everything you need to know ahead WWE's first pay-per-view of 2018
Raw recap: Big Royal Rumble happenings
There were plenty of massive developments Monday night during a jam-packed Raw
WWE announces first women's Royal Rumble
There will be two Royal Rumbles held at WWE's big show to kick off 2018
