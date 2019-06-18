NJPW G1 Climax 29 schedule, blocks, bracket, matches, results, 2019 dates, live stream

With the summer months in full swing, the time has arrived for New Japan Pro-Wrestling to present the most exciting, action-packed annual tournament in the sport. G1 Climax 29 is set to begin shortly with this year's event making history as the festivities will kick off in Dallas, Texas, inside the American Airlines Center as the popularity of NJPW within the United States continues to grow.

The tournament consists of two blocks, each with 10 competitors who will square off against one another and earn points for each victory. Two points are awarded for a victory, one point is given to each competitor in the event of a time-limit draw, and no points are awarded for a loss. Once the round-robin blocks are complete, the top point scorers will square off in the G1 Climax finals with the winner earning the right to face the IWGP heavyweight champion on Jan. 4, 2020, inside the Tokyo Dome at Wrestle Kingdom 14. Should reigning IWGP heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada emerge victorious, he will be afforded the opportunity of choosing his No. 1 contender.

The field for the G1 Climax 29 is stacked yet again with notable first-timers and ex-WWE stars Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose) and KENTA (formerly Hideo Itami). Contrary to popular belief among those unfamiliar with Japanese professional wrestling, the commencement of the G1 Climax on July 6 in Dallas will mark the first time that KENTA will compete inside a NJPW ring, as he was a staple of Japan-based rival Pro Wrestling NOAH prior to his WWE stint.

Here's everything you need to know about NJPW G1 Climax 29. We will update this story constantly both leading into and during the event, so be sure to bookmark it now for reference.

NJPW G1 Climax 29 viewing information

Dates: July 6 to Aug. 12 | Live stream: NJPWWorld.com

Subscription required for most matches, English commentary available.

NJPW G1 Climax 29 schedule, matches

Results will be provided the following evening after matches conclude to avoid spoilers for those in North American time zones.

A BLOCK -- Saturday, July 6 -- Dallas -- American Airlines Center

Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Kota Ibushi vs. KENTA

Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer

EVIL vs. Bad Luck Fale

SANADA vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

B BLOCK -- Saturday, July 13 -- Tokyo -- Ota General Gymnasium

Juice Robinson vs. Shingo Takagi

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jeff Cobb

Toru Yano vs. Tetsuya Naito

Hirooki Goto vs. Jay White

Jon Moxley vs. Taichi

A BLOCK -- Sunday, July 14 -- Tokyo -- Ota General Gynasium

Kazuchika Okada vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. KENTA

Kota Ibushi vs. EVIL

Will Ospreay vs. SANADA

Lance Archer vs. Bad Luck Fale

B BLOCK -- Monday, July 15 -- Hokkaido -- Hokkaido Sports Center

Juice Robinson vs. Hirooki Goto

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jay White

Toru Yano vs. Shingo Takagi

Jeff Cobb vs. Jon Moxley

Tetsuya Naito vs. Taichi

A BLOCK -- Thursday, July 18 -- Tokyo -- Korakuen Hall

Kazuchika Okada vs. Bad Luck Fale

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Kota Ibushi vs. Will Ospreay

KENTA vs. Lance Archer

EVIL vs. SANADA

B BLOCK -- Friday, July 19 -- Tokyo -- Korakuen Hall

Juice Robinson vs. Jeff Cobb

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jon Moxley

Toru Yano vs. Jay White

Hirooki Goto vs. Tetsuya Naito

Shingo Takagi vs. Taichi

A BLOCK -- Saturday, July 20 -- Tokyo -- Korakuen Hall

Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Lance Archer

Kota Ibushi vs. SANADA

KENTA vs. EVIL

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Bad Luck Fale

B BLOCK -- Wednesday, July 24 -- Hiroshima -- Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall

Juice Robinson vs. Toru Yano

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tetsuya Naito

Hirooki Goto vs. Taichi

Jeff Cobb vs. Jay White

Jon Moxley vs. Shingo Takagi

A BLOCK -- Saturday, July 27 -- Aichi -- Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium

Kazuchika Okada vs. KENTA

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. SANADA

Kota Ibushi vs. Lance Archer

Will Ospreay vs. Bad Luck Fale

EVIL vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

B BLOCK -- Sunday, July 28 -- Aichi -- Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium

Juice Robinson vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Hirooki Goto vs. Toru Yano

Jeff Cobb vs. Taichi

Tetsuya Naito vs. Jon Moxley

Shingo Takagi vs. Jay White

A BLOCK -- Tuesday, July 30 -- Kagawa -- Takamatsu City General Gymnasium Arena 1

Kazuchika Okada vs. Lance Archer

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. EVIL

Kota Ibushi vs. Bad Luck Fale

Will Ospreay vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

KENTA vs. SANADA

B BLOCK -- Thursday, Aug. 1 -- Fukuoka --Fukuoka Citizen Gymnasium

Juice Robinson vs. Tetsuya Naito

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Hirooki Goto

Toru Yano vs. Jon Moxley

Jeff Cobb vs. Shingo Takagi

Taichi vs. Jay White

A BLOCK -- Saturday, Aug. 3 -- Osaka -- Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium

Kazuchika Okada vs. SANADA

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kota Ibushi

Will Ospreay vs. EVIL

KENTA vs. Bad Luck Fale

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Lance Archer

B BLOCK -- Sunday, Aug. 4 -- Osaka -- Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium

Juice Robinson vs. Taichi

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Toru Yano

Hirooki Goto vs. Jeff Cobb

Jon Moxley vs. Jay White

Tetsuya Naito vs. Shingo Takagi

A BLOCK -- Wednesday, Aug. 7 -- Shizuoka -- Hamamatsu Arena

Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Bad Luck Fale

Kota Ibushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Will Ospreay vs. KENTA

SANADA vs. Lance Archer

B BLOCK -- Thursday, Aug. 8 -- Kanagawa -- Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium

Juice Robinson vs. Jay White

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Shingo Takagi

Toru Yano vs. Taichi

Hirooki Goto vs. Jon Moxley

Jeff Cobb vs. Tetsuya Naito

A BLOCK -- Saturday, Aug. 10 -- Tokyo -- Nippon Budokan

Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Will Ospreay

KENTA vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

EVIL vs. Lance Archer

SANADA vs. Bad Luck Fale

B BLOCK -- Sunday, Aug. 11 -- Tokyo -- Nippon Budokan

Juice Robinson vs. Jon Moxley

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Taichi

Toru Yano vs. Jeff Cobb

Hirooki Goto vs. Shingo Takagi

Tetsuya Naito vs. Jay White

FINALS -- Monday, Aug. 12 -- Tokyo -- Nippon Budokan

A Block winner vs. B Block winner

NJPW G1 Climax 29 blocks, participants

Block A Points Block B Points Kazuchika Okada* Tetsuya Naito Zack Sabre Jr. Tomohiro Ishii~ Hiroshi Tanahashi Juice Robinson Kota Ibushi Toru Yano EVIL Hirooki Goto SANADA Jay White Bad Luck Fale Jeff Cobb Lance Archer Shingo Takagi Will Ospreay^ Taichi KENTA Jon Moxley+

* Okada is the IWGP heavyweight champion

^ Ospreay is the IWGP junior heavyweight champion

~ Ishii is the NEVER openweight champion

+ Moxley is the IWGP United States champion