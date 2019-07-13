NJPW G1 Climax 29 schedule, blocks, bracket, results, 2019 dates, matches, live stream
Everything you need to know to follow New Japan Pro-Wrestling's G1 Climax 29 event
The most anticipated pro wrestling tournament of the year has finally arrived, with the New Japan Pro-Wrestling G1 Climax having already gotten underway. This year's event made history by beginning in the United States for the first time ever in Dallas, and we're now full speed ahead in the journey that will crown this year's G1 Climax winner. There's still a lot of action left to go as some of the best heavyweights on the planet are vying for the coveted prize.
The tournament consists of two blocks, each with 10 competitors who will square off against one another and earn points for each victory. Two points are awarded for a victory, one point is given to each competitor in the event of a time-limit draw, and no points are awarded for a loss. Once the round-robin blocks are complete, the top point scorers will square off in the G1 Climax finals with the winner earning the right to face the IWGP heavyweight champion on Jan. 4, 2020, inside the Tokyo Dome at Wrestle Kingdom 14. Should reigning IWGP heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada emerge victorious, he will be afforded the opportunity of choosing his No. 1 contender.
Here's everything you need to know about NJPW G1 Climax 29. Below you can find the full upcoming G1 Climax 29 schedule, with the latest match results posted directly underneath the updated standings.
NJPW G1 Climax 29 viewing information
Dates: July 6 to Aug. 12 | Live stream: NJPWWorld.com
Subscription required for most matches, English commentary available.
NJPW G1 Climax 29 schedule, matches
Results and the updated tables can be found below the schedule to avoid spoilers.
A BLOCK -- Sunday, July 14 -- Tokyo -- Ota General Gynasium
Kazuchika Okada vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. KENTA
Kota Ibushi vs. EVIL
Will Ospreay vs. SANADA
Lance Archer vs. Bad Luck Fale
B BLOCK -- Monday, July 15 -- Hokkaido -- Hokkaido Sports Center
Juice Robinson vs. Hirooki Goto
Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jay White
Toru Yano vs. Shingo Takagi
Jeff Cobb vs. Jon Moxley
Tetsuya Naito vs. Taichi
A BLOCK -- Thursday, July 18 -- Tokyo -- Korakuen Hall
Kazuchika Okada vs. Bad Luck Fale
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
Kota Ibushi vs. Will Ospreay
KENTA vs. Lance Archer
EVIL vs. SANADA
B BLOCK -- Friday, July 19 -- Tokyo -- Korakuen Hall
Juice Robinson vs. Jeff Cobb
Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jon Moxley
Toru Yano vs. Jay White
Hirooki Goto vs. Tetsuya Naito
Shingo Takagi vs. Taichi
A BLOCK -- Saturday, July 20 -- Tokyo -- Korakuen Hall
Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Lance Archer
Kota Ibushi vs. SANADA
KENTA vs. EVIL
Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Bad Luck Fale
B BLOCK -- Wednesday, July 24 -- Hiroshima -- Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall
Juice Robinson vs. Toru Yano
Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tetsuya Naito
Hirooki Goto vs. Taichi
Jeff Cobb vs. Jay White
Jon Moxley vs. Shingo Takagi
A BLOCK -- Saturday, July 27 -- Aichi -- Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium
Kazuchika Okada vs. KENTA
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. SANADA
Kota Ibushi vs. Lance Archer
Will Ospreay vs. Bad Luck Fale
EVIL vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
B BLOCK -- Sunday, July 28 -- Aichi -- Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium
Juice Robinson vs. Tomohiro Ishii
Hirooki Goto vs. Toru Yano
Jeff Cobb vs. Taichi
Tetsuya Naito vs. Jon Moxley
Shingo Takagi vs. Jay White
A BLOCK -- Tuesday, July 30 -- Kagawa -- Takamatsu City General Gymnasium Arena 1
Kazuchika Okada vs. Lance Archer
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. EVIL
Kota Ibushi vs. Bad Luck Fale
Will Ospreay vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
KENTA vs. SANADA
B BLOCK -- Thursday, Aug. 1 -- Fukuoka --Fukuoka Citizen Gymnasium
Juice Robinson vs. Tetsuya Naito
Tomohiro Ishii vs. Hirooki Goto
Toru Yano vs. Jon Moxley
Jeff Cobb vs. Shingo Takagi
Taichi vs. Jay White
A BLOCK -- Saturday, Aug. 3 -- Osaka -- Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium
Kazuchika Okada vs. SANADA
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kota Ibushi
Will Ospreay vs. EVIL
KENTA vs. Bad Luck Fale
Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Lance Archer
B BLOCK -- Sunday, Aug. 4 -- Osaka -- Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium
Juice Robinson vs. Taichi
Tomohiro Ishii vs. Toru Yano
Hirooki Goto vs. Jeff Cobb
Jon Moxley vs. Jay White
Tetsuya Naito vs. Shingo Takagi
A BLOCK -- Wednesday, Aug. 7 -- Shizuoka -- Hamamatsu Arena
Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Bad Luck Fale
Kota Ibushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
Will Ospreay vs. KENTA
SANADA vs. Lance Archer
B BLOCK -- Thursday, Aug. 8 -- Kanagawa -- Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium
Juice Robinson vs. Jay White
Tomohiro Ishii vs. Shingo Takagi
Toru Yano vs. Taichi
Hirooki Goto vs. Jon Moxley
Jeff Cobb vs. Tetsuya Naito
A BLOCK -- Saturday, Aug. 10 -- Tokyo -- Nippon Budokan
Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Will Ospreay
KENTA vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
EVIL vs. Lance Archer
SANADA vs. Bad Luck Fale
B BLOCK -- Sunday, Aug. 11 -- Tokyo -- Nippon Budokan
Juice Robinson vs. Jon Moxley
Tomohiro Ishii vs. Taichi
Toru Yano vs. Jeff Cobb
Hirooki Goto vs. Shingo Takagi
Tetsuya Naito vs. Jay White
FINALS -- Monday, Aug. 12 -- Tokyo -- Nippon Budokan
A Block winner vs. B Block winner
NJPW G1 Climax 29 results, blocks
A BLOCK -- Saturday, July 6 -- Dallas -- American Airlines Center
Kazuchika Okada def. Hiroshi Tanahashi via pinfall
KENTA def. Kota Ibushi via pinfall
SANADA def. Zack Sabre Jr. via pinfall
Bad Luck Fale def. EVIL via pinfall
Lance Archer def. Will Ospreay via pinfall
B BLOCK -- Saturday, July 13 -- Tokyo -- Ota General Gymnasium
Hirooki Goto def. Jay White via pinfall
Tomohiro Ishii def. Jeff Cobb via pinfall
Toru Yano def. Tetsuya Naito via pinfall
Jon Moxley def. Taichi via pinfall
Juice Robinson def. Shingo Takagi via pinfall
|Block A
|Points
|Block B
|Points
Kazuchika Okada*
2
Hirooki Goto
2
KENTA
2
Tomohiro Ishii~
2
SANADA
2
Juice Robinson
2
Bad Luck Fale
2
Toru Yano
2
Lance Archer
2
Jon Moxley+
2
Hiroshi Tanahashi
0
Jay White
0
Kota Ibushi
0
Jeff Cobb
0
Zack Sabre Jr.
0
Shingo Takagi
0
EVIL
0
Taichi
0
Will Ospreay^
0
Tetsuya Naito
0
* Okada is the IWGP heavyweight champion
^ Ospreay is the IWGP junior heavyweight champion
~ Ishii is the NEVER openweight champion
+ Moxley is the IWGP United States champion
