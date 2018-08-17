NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 predictions, matches, card, start time, location, preview

Coming at you live from Barclays Center one night before WWE SummerSlam, the company's developmental brand returns to the big stage by presenting NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV. With all four of NXT's championships on the line and a tremendous undercard match that should make waves throughout the city -- while giving WWE a lot to live up to one night later -- this should be yet another fantastic show put on by some of WWE's up-and-coming superstars.

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV begins live at 7 p.m. ET, and it should last for about three hours. The kickoff show will begin one hour earlier on WWE Network but is unlikely to contain any matches. Rather, it will preview the entire show and whet your appetite ahead of SummerSlam on Sunday. Let's take a look at our predictions and picks ahead of the big night from our CBS Sports experts.

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV Predictions

Velveteen Dream vs. EC3

Adam Silverstein: Dream has been a breath of fresh air in NXT, and the 22-year-old has thrilled in every one of his TakeOver matches to this point. The problem? He's 0-fer, and he shouldn't be. EC3 could easily absorb a loss here, especially if the heel Dream gets dastardly during the match and looks for an easy out. In the end, Dream needs at least one major victory, and it's better for him to get it against EC3 than it would have been Ricochet or Aleister Black. The time is now. Pick: Velveteen Dream wins (unanimous)

NXT Tag Team Championship: Undisputed Era (c) vs. Mustache Mountain

Brian Campbell: Give NXT credit for regularly producing such incredible tag team championship matches at each TakeOver card. Most have been competed in a style very reminiscent of the classic 1980s territory era. This feud has been no different, featuring intoxicating levels of emotion and drama. But for as good as Tyler Bate and Trent Seven have been in terms of raising their profile, a heel faction like Undisputed Era works so much better with gold around their waists. Pick: Undisputed Era retains the titles (also AS)

Jack Jorgensen: Undisputed Era is, of course, a Four Horsemen-type stable, carrying around gold most of the time. But much like the Horsemen, on the biggest show of the year, it's time for the group to get its comeuppance. Part of that will entail Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly dropping the tag team titles back to the babyface team of Trent Seven & Tyler Bate, who will have a longer run with the titles this time around. Pick: Mustache Mountain wins the titles

NXT North American Championship: Adam Cole (c) vs. Ricochet

AS: Cole has done a tremendous job as the inaugural champion, but his title reign will need to come to an end some time, and this feud should be a one-shot deal. You can certainly make an argument for a retention, but on a show where I expect every other title to stay with the champion -- just as they did at NXT TakeOver: Chicago II -- one needs to change hands. Ricochet still needs some time to develop his character and promo ability before hitting the main roster, so a run with the North American title before moving on to the NXT championship picture would do him well. Pick: Ricochet wins the title (unanimous)

NXT Women's Championship: Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Kairi Sane

JJ: It's not time just yet to take the women's title off Baszler. There's still legs to this dominant bully run she's been on, and with an absolutely stacked women's roster in NXT right now, it'll be enjoyable to wonder just who can be the one to step up and put the bully in her place by taking her championship. Maybe that's an even more motivated Sane. Maybe that's Mrs. Wrestling herself, Candice LeRae. Maybe it's Bianca Belair. There's still a lot of intriguing stuff you can do with Baszler as champion. Pick: Shayna Baszler retains the title (unanimous)

NXT Championship (Last Man Standing Match): Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Johnny Gargano

BC: The injury to Aleister Black certainly seemed to force NXT's hand in terms of last-minute booking, which gives us a third Ciampa-Gargano match so soon. It also gives us one saddled with another violent stipulation. What this means is Garagno's mountain top moment of finally winning the NXT title will likely have to wait. What this also means is fans can expect another sensational match between the two in arguably WWE's best story in recent years. Pick: Tommaso Ciampa retains the title (unanimous)