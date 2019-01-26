NXT TakeOver: Phoenix live stream, watch online, card, start time, WWE Network

Everything you need to know in order to watch the NXT TakeOver event one night before WWE Royal Rumble

One night before WWE Royal Rumble gets us set for WrestleMania season, the tremendously talented superstars of NXT will again have the spotlight to themselves. Saturday night, NXT TakeOver: Phoenix will be the latest offering from the yellow brand that will unquestionably have us talking coming out of the weekend. In the main event of the five-match card, Tommaso Ciampa will put the NXT title on the line against the man he defeated (stole it from) last summer, Aleister Black. 

Below is all the information you need to catch the the show on Saturday, and be sure to check out full NXT TakeOver: Phoenix predictions

Listen to our audio preview of NXT TakeOver: Phoenix from the State of Combat with Brian Campbell podcast, and be sure to subscribe at the link in the player below. 

Watch NXT TakeOver: Phoenix live

Date: Saturday, Jan. 26
Location: Talking Stick Resort Arena-- Phoenix, Arizona
Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)
Watch live: WWE Network
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android      

NXT TakeOver: Phoenix matches 

  • NXT Championship: Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Aleister Black
  • NXT Women's Championship: Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Bianca Belair
  • NXT Tag Team Championship: Undisputed Era (c) vs. War Raiders
  • NXT North American Championship: Ricochet (c) vs. Johnny Gargano
  • Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno

