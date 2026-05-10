WWE Backlash results, winners, grades: Jacob Fatu leaves Roman Reigns foaming from the mouth after title match

Roman Reigns made his worst fears a reality. Heading into WWE Backlash, Reigns claimed that Jacob Fatu was too unstable for the family throne. Reigns unintentionally unleashed Fatu's most fearsome side after stealing a victory from him.

"The Samoan Werewolf" is off the leash. Fatu delivered a star-making performance despite losing his first world title match. Reigns, having virtually no answers, resorted to underhanded tactics to steal the win. Such betrayal triggered nasty repercussions. Reigns will leave Tampa, Florida, as world heavyweight champion, but he might need to be airlifted out of the arena.

Saturday's main event was one of two standout matches at Backlash. Asuka and Iyo Sky met in a collision between mentor and pupil. It was a brilliant showcase from two of Japan's top exports.

CBS Sports was with you the whole way through the WWE Backlash, providing live updates and highlights below.

WWE Backlash 2026 results



Bron Breakker breaks his mentor, Seth Rollins, in a solid match

No amount of ingenuity could save Rollins from a stacked deck. "The Architect" got to a ripping start. Seconds into the match, Rollins already hit Breakker with two suicide dives. He couldn't sustain the output forever against a younger, stronger foe. Breakker's offense was malicious. He struck with power and barked at his former mentor, reprimanding his ego. Rollins survived an extended beatdown long enough to catch the junior superstar off guard. Breakker revved his engine ringside and turned the corner for a big spear. Rollins intercepted him with a pinpoint superkick. Rollins diligently tried to put Breakker away -- a task easier said than done. Breakker stopped a curb stomp with his bare hands. He muscled up Rollins into a military press and dropped him into a backbreaker. Rollins rolled outside only to eat a diving clothesline off the apron and over the commentary table.

The most visually spectacular spot was a twist on Rollins' superlex-falcon arrow combo. Rollins planted Breakker with his trademark superplex. However, as he rolled through for the second act, Breakker hit the falcon arrow. It was a novel counter, a nod to their mentor-mentee dynamic. The match was on the verge of concluding after Rollins stunned Breakker with a superkick, pedigree and curb stomp. Paul Heyman popped onto the apron, but Rollins wasn't so easily fooled. He rolled to the outside and grabbed a steel chair, scanning his surroundings. Out popped Austin Theory and Logan Paul, who were greeted with a chair to their ribs and stomps to their heads. Even with Rollins' resourcefulness, the distractions gave Breakker crucial recovery time. Breakker cut off Rollins' diving stomp with a spear. A second one put Rollins down for good.

A very good match that elevates Breakker. While The Vision played a crucial role in the outcome, Breakker somewhat won on his own merit. That gives Breakker momentum while protecting Rollins. Breakker def. Rollins via pinfall. Grade: B

Trick Williams beats Sami Zayn in a collab with Lil Yachty

Williams and Zayn's United States title match might as well have been a triple threat. Rapper Yachty was a thorn in Zayn's side the entire match, though he also inconvenienced Williams at times. Yachty's loud presence caused multiple distractions, allowing both men to take advantage behind the referee's back. The giant gingerbread cane was introduced throughout the match. Zayn struck Williams with it. That wasn't nearly as satisfying as seeing him pepper Yachty with it. The match itself was thoroughly competitive. Outside the ring, Zayn spiked Williams with a DDT onto the steel steps. Williams struck with a slick Trouble in Paradise.

Zayn dropped Yachty with a Helluva Kick in the final stretch. With the rapper out of the picture, Zayn lined up Williams for the killshot. But Williams recovered just in time to duck the Helluva Kick and strike with a winning Trickshot. The match was fine, but Yachty's presence did more harm than good for the match flow. Williams def. Zayn via pinfall to retain the U.S. title. Grade: C+

Danhausen and his clone army are an ugly match for Kit Wilson and The Miz

No one correctly predicted Danhausen's mystery partner. Heading into Backlash, rumors included CM Punk and Jelly Roll teaming with Danhausen. Neither man showed up. Unable to find a willing teammate, Danhausen made his own. Danhausen attempted to clone himself, but only managed to reproduce a masked Danhausen half his size.

The clone got off to a surprisingly hot start. The luchador bounced around the ropes, fluidly surprising his opponents with fast-paced offense. Springboard attacks and top rope moonsaults were in his arsenal. Eventually, the steep size disadvantage caught up with him. The Miz and Wilson ragdolled Danhausen's partner. Wilson lifted him with a delayed suplex, shaking his hips for the camera before finally planting him. After another offensive flurry from the clone, Wilson plotted a trap.

Wilson tossed the miniature Danhausen into the cloning box. Instead of trapping him, the cloning machine spit out a swarm of microhausens. They mobbed Wilson, yet no disqualification was called. That led to one of the more amusing moments. Wilson deflected a clone's curse with a mirror. The Miz capitalized, hitting a skull-crushing finale that would've won the match if not for Danhausen's last-second heroics. Shortly after, a fire extinguisher gone haywire blinded Wilson, and Danhausen laid out The Miz with a pump kick. I'll take a talented luchador over Jelly Roll in this capacity. The premise was hokey, but a few of the spots were well executed. Wilson's backfired attempt to trap the clone was mildly amusing, and the mirror was a smart inclusion. It wasn't the worst comedy match I've seen. Danhausen and his clone def. The Miz and Kit Wilson. Grade: B-

Iyo Sky eclipses Asuka in an exceptional match

There's a flashiness to youth and an efficiency to experience. That's the story that Iyo Sky and Asuka told at Backlash. Asuka, the veteran, had a viciousness to her. She controlled much of the early part of the match, walloping her ex-pupil. Sky countered with quick blitzes and aerial offense. Her superior speed was crucial against Asuka, eight years Sky's senior. As attrition set in, the match came down to who had a deeper arsenal. The Japanese stars, two of the country's top exports, were equal to this end. They both struck with venom. Sky had a reversal each time Asuka snatched a submission, whether it was a roll-up or a mirrored Asuka lock.

Sky was well-studied and well-prepared for Asuka's tricks. While fighting on the commentary table, Asuka spat poison mist at Sky. However, Sky snatched commentator Wade Barrett's notebook to block the blinding substance. Inside the ring, Sky finally stunned Asuka with a bullet train in the corner. Unable to defend herself, Asuka was finally felled by an Over the Moonsault. Post-match, Asuka tearfully embraced her victorious pupil. A fantastic match that told a story and celebrated Japan's rich women's wrestling. Sky def. Asuka via pinfall. Grade: A

Jacob Fatu leaves Roman Reigns foaming from the mouth in a star-making loss

Heading into Backlash, common sense was that Reigns would retain the title. He'd only won Raw's top prize three weeks ago. Yet Fatu did everything imaginable to create doubt. He looked like a legitimate threat to the title in the lead-up to Saturday's pay-per-view. He wrestled like it, too. The first half of the match was a "Samoan Werewolf" mauling. He sunk a Tongan Death Grip into Reigns' neck off a suicide dive. He outmuscled the powerful world champion. He even kicked out of a Superman punch at one. But Reigns' big match experience kept him alive.

A second Superman punch did more damage than the first. Reigns recovered from a powerbomb through the commentary table, intercepting Fatu with a spear. He showed championship grit by kicking out of a pop-up Samoan drop and double-jump moonsault. Fatu, to his credit, had iron fortitude in his first world title match. He stayed committed to the offense despite Reigns' resistance.

Another Tongan Death Grip sent the match into overdrive. Reigns, struggling for air, dug his fingers into Fatu's eyes. It was the champion's first major act of desperation. He failed to fell Fatu with multiple Superman punches and a spear, winding up in another Death Grip. This time, Reigns ripped off the turnbuckle padding behind the referee's back and drove Fatu into it face-first. That significantly dazed Fatu, leaving an opening for Reigns to strike him down with a spear.

Fatu was outraged by his cousin's deceptive win. Post-match, he latched onto another Tongan Death Grip. The referee and WWE personnel tried to rip Reigns off to no avail. Fatu had no qualms about attacking WWE staff if it meant sinking into Reigns' throat. Fatu stood tall over his cousin, world heavyweight title in hand, as Reigns foamed from the mouth. A great, dramatic match that should elevate Fatu. He looked like a world champion during the match and completely unhinged afterwards. This is a stellar example of how to elevate the loser. He gained more from a loss than his opponent did in victory. Reigns def. Fatu via pinfall to retain the world heavyweight title. Grade: A