WWE Raw results, recap: Three Elimination Chamber qualifiers, three great matches

The Road to WrestleMania 34 has officially begun -- and now it includes "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey. The big-time surprise to end the 2018 Royal Rumble on Sunday has created a ton of attention and interest in Monday's edition of Raw, which also emanated live from Philadelphia. Unfortunately for WWE fans, Rousey did not show up, but Raw still delivered in a major way.

Three entrants to the men's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view were decided in singles bout, and there were three fantastic matches on the show with two titles on the line over the course of the broadcast. WWE did not mail this edition of Raw in whatsoever, though some of the results may be counter to fans' preferences. Let's take a look at what went down Monday night.

Elimination Chamber is halfway full

Or halfway empty, however you want to look at it. Raw general manager Kurt Angle announced prior to the show that there would be three singles matches to begin filling the six open slots in the Elimination Chamber match, which will determine the No. 1 contender for Brock Lesnar's universal title at pay-per-view. Braun Strowman, Elias and John Cena won those respective contests (results below) with Cena the only controversial choice of the trio after he beat Finn Balor in a main event match that started slow but told a great story.

Braun Strowman def. Kane in a Last Man Standing Match: Strowman picked up a thorough and dominant victory. The match quickly made its way to the top of the stage where Strowman threw Kane in front of the elevated, vacated Raw announce desk before lifting up the entire structure and dumping it on the Big Red Machine. The match was immediately called as referees, trainers and medical staff rushed to Kane's aid and took him to a "local medical facility." After the match, Corey Graves asked Strowman what he just did. "I did my job," he screamed. "Kurt Angle said 'last man standing,'" he added before raising his arms and yelling. When Raw returned from break, Michael Cole called the situation "horrifying" and explained Kane was having trouble breathing as the three announcers stood below the TitanTron. (Later, they hysterically made their way to ringside all sitting in desk chairs looking at a tiny flat screen monitor on the floor as a desk was built for them near the ring.) Angle screamed at him backstage, begging for Strowman to give him a break from putting the entire roster in danger each week. Strowman went nuts on Angle and promised he would be the last member of the roster standing at Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 34.

Though it was another repetitive spot for Strowman, at least he flipped over something different. The comedy aspect of the commentary team being without a desk for half the show was worth it. Ultimately, WWE is doing a good job booking Strowman strong without having him legitimately be in the title picture despite contending for it seemingly every month.

Elias def. Matt Hardy via pinfall: In a largely uneventful match, Bray Wyatt's transition hit momentarily, distracting Hardy and allowing Elias to hit him with a boot followed by Drift Away for the 1-2-3 for a spot in Elimination Chamber. After the match, Wyatt appeared on the screen manically laughing, which Hardy matched while seated in the ring.

John Cena def. Finn Balor via pinfall: Balor cut a promo before the match: "I'm not just going to step up to John Cena. I'm going to step over him." Cena later cut a promo of his own, saying his path to WrestleMania 34 was through Balor and he was just getting started. Balor and Cena spent an exceedingly large portion of the match mat wrestling while the Philadelphia crowd was more entertained by a beach ball. Continuously annoyed by the crowd, Cena ran at half-speed for a large portion of the match. Balor even mocked Cena's "You Can't See Me" before countering an Attitude Adjustment with a Pele kick and Slingblade, though Cena stopped Balor's falling dropkick with an explosive clothesline. Cena caught Balor and lifted him to his shoulders for an AA, giving "Too Sweet" to the crowd before hitting it only for Balor to kick out at 2.75.

2 SWEET AA LOOOOOL pic.twitter.com/bHWZMc1gsx — WrestlinGifs (@WrestlinGifs) January 30, 2018

Cena appeared frustrated again, shrugging to the announcers and mouthing, 'I'm just trying to go to WrestleMania." Balor caught Cena off guard and looked headed for a winning combination, but Cena dodged the Coup de Grace, hurting Balor's knee before locking him in the STF. As Balor went for another Coup de Grace attempt, Cena caught him on the second rope, paused to look at the WrestleMania sign and hit a Super AA to move on to the Elimination Chamber.

This was interesting booking as Balor has now been put over twice in as many nights ... both in losing efforts. He spent more than 57 minutes in the Royal Rumble and forced Cena to be incredibly frustrated and need the Super AA to pick up the win. If WWE is going to such lengths to build him up (as fans have been begging lately), why not let him win the match and earn a spot in the Chamber? Purely because of Cena's name value at the PPV? Why not put them in separate matches rather than against one another? It's just a confounding situation at this point with Balor unless he's going to be headed for an intercontinental title feud, which does not appear to be in the cards. Furthermore, it almost looked as if Cena was beginning a heel turn midway through the match only for him to go over in a babyface effort. Shrug.

What else happened on Raw?

Changes to Raw: The show opened with Jonathan Coachman returning to WWE in place of Booker T on the Raw commentary team. WWE also debuted a new graphics package for the show, replacing the standard black backgrounds and accents with white. There were rumors that a new Papa Roach song would serve as the intro, but WWE never aired its opening package.

Stephanie McMahon brags, Asuka and Sasha Banks square off: The Raw commissioner kicked things off propping up what the women accomplished in the Royal Rumble and Ronda Rousey's debut before putting over and introducing Asuka. McMahon announced that WWE will hold the first women's Elimination Chamber match at the next pay-per-view (for the Raw women's title) before handing the microphone to Asuka, who cut a full promo in Japanese before delivering her line, "At WrestleMania, I will become the champion because no one is ready for Asuka!" That led out Banks, who congratulated Asuka before going nose-to-nose with the Royal Rumble winner and guaranteeing she was ready for the challenge. A match was made for later in the show as the two jawed in the middle of the ring.

The Miz wants your respect: In a backstage promo that appeared to have been taped and previously posted on Instagram, The Miz said he would give Roman Reigns his owed rematch but demanded a standing ovation from the crowd when he wins, like the one Philadelphia fans will have to give Tom Brady on Sunday in Super Bowl LII.

Intercontinental Championship -- The Miz (c) def. Roman Reigns via pinfall to retain the title: Dominating Miz in the early going, Reigns chased the Miztourage off with a chair. Midway through the match, Miz took out Reigns' knee and went back to it minutes later by locking the challenger in the Figure-Four Leglock. Miz continued working on it for the duration of the match while selling his own knee injury. Reigns reversed another Figure-Four into a lift-up, sit-down powerbomb, and Miz soon got caught attempting to remove the second turnbuckle again. When the referee got involved, Miz hit Reigns with a cheap-shot thumb to the eye before dropping him with a Skull-Crushing Finale, but Reigns kicked out at 2.75. Reigns looked ready to finish Miz as The Miztourage returned, but as he took care of both on the ring apron, Miz rolled him up from behind and grabbed hold of his pants.

This was the third fantastic match between Reigns and Miz, though obviously the right one went over in the end as Reigns does not need the title heading into WrestleMania 34. It is nice to see this rivalry come to an end, though it remains to be seen what's in store for The Miz over the next two months.

The Revial def. Heath Slater & Rhyno via pinfall: The Revival fell behind early but quickly strategized outside the ring before taking out Rhyno's knee and hitting him with Shatter Machine before picking up the 1-2-3. The Revival were interviewed after the match and claimed the crowd needed to stop putting itself over with "E-C-W" chants and learn about the real past and greatness in professional wrestling.

Asuka def. Sasha Banks via submission: Backstage before the match, a fed-up Banks told Renee Young that it's her turn to shine as she looks to take the attention away from Asuka, who has been in the spotlight for way too long. Banks thoroughly dominated the early going, showcasing a heel sensibility while consistently trash talking and taunting Asuka. At one point, Banks slapped Asuka across the face and locked her in the Banks Statement twice. Banks dove out of the ring to tackle Asuka only to be caught by a foot and hit her waist on the top of the ring apron, flipping her over onto her back and neck.

This was so crazy holyyyyy pic.twitter.com/EF8GknRqFO — WrestlinGifs (@WrestlinGifs) January 30, 2018

Asuka took over from there, hitting Banks with knees, kicks and fists. Banks kicked out of every pinning combination, escaped an armbar with a pin attempt and evened things up by pulling the middle rope down as Asuka dove through, sending the Empress of Tomorrow to the floor back-first. Banks then hit Asuka with the double knees twice -- off the ring apron and from the top rope -- and reversed the Asuka Lock into the Banks Statement ... until Asuka reversed it back and locked her legs for the tap out.

Just a fantastic match. It makes a lot of sense if WWE wants to run this back for WrestleMania 34 (with Banks potentially winning the title at the Chamber) for them to give fans a taste of it now. If not, it's a strange decision to give the first meeting between these two away for free. Banks showed a lot of heel tendencies throughout the match, and a turn would be welcome.

Tag Team Championship -- The Bar (c) def. Titus Worldwide via pinfall to retain the titles: After Worldwide picked up two wins over The Bar in recent weeks, one might think this match would have been a clear squash for The Bar. Instead, Worldwide looked solid throughout with Apollo Crews immediately rebounding from a legitimate dangerous powerbomb (he landed on his neck) with a spinning heel kick and standing moonsault on Sheamus. But a blind tag from Cesaro fooled Crews; he was quickly thrown into the ring post before The Bar hit him with a White Noise driver for the 1-2-3.