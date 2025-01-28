One of the biggest events of the wrestling year is set for Saturday night in Indianapolis. The 2025 Royal Rumble kicks off from Lucas Oil Stadium with 30 men and 30 women each competing to earn a spot in the main event of this year's WrestleMania.

This year's pay-per-view features two Royal Rumble matches, one in the men's and women's divisions, as it has every year since 2018. CM Punk, John Cena and Roman Reigns are some of the high-profile superstars who have announced their entry to the 30-person match. Bayley and Nia Jax are among the talent pool in the women's match.

The other two matches set for Saturday are with titles on the line. Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens look to end their blood feud when the two meet in a ladder match for the undisputed WWE title. Plus, the WWE Tag Team Championships are on the line when #DIY takes on the Motor City Machine Guns in a Two out of Three Falls match.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for Royal Rumble and glance at the crystal ball to see what may come. The event takes place Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. It streams live on Peacock on Feb. 1 with the main card starting at 6 p.m. ET.

2025 WWE Royal Rumble matches

Men's Royal Rumble match (LA Knight, John Cena, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Logan Paul, Penta, Chad Gable, Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, 15 TBA): This match is shaping up to be an incredible showing. So many legends are filling out the entrants list and each has a unique story as to why they would make sense as the winner. Cena, Reigns, Punk, Rollins and McIntyre are all plausible favorites to walk away victorious and main event WrestleMania in April.

Women's Royal Rumble match (Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Lyra Valkyria, Ivy Nile, Iyo Sky, 20 TBA): 30 women will compete in this Royal Rumble match. More entrants will be announced in the coming weeks. The WWE women's and women's world champions are usually absent, excluding special cases. Flair will be making her first appearance in nearly a year after recovering from injury.

Undisputed WWE Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens (Ladder match): Rhodes and Owens will fight for the undisputed WWE championship for a third time. Rhodes defeated Owens cleanly at Bash in Berlin. Rhodes also retained the title at Saturday Night's Main Event, but Owens had Rhodes pinned to the mat while the referee was unconscious. The undisputed WWE championship and the retired Winged Eagle WWE title belts will hang over the ring in this ladder match.

WWE Tag Team Championships -- #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) (Two Out of Three Falls match): Gargano deceived MCMG to win the tag team titles. The two teams have been at odds ever since. They will compete in a two out of three falls match at the Royal Rumble.