The Road to WrestleMania 41 begins at the WWE Royal Rumble. Superstars from Raw, SmackDown, NXT and surprise entrants will compete for a world title match at WrestleMania.

This year's pay-per-view features two Royal Rumble matches, one in the men's and women's divisions, as it has every year since 2018. CM Punk, John Cena and Roman Reigns are some of the high-profile superstars who have announced their entry to the 30-person match.

One singles match is also official for the card. Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens' trilogy is a ladder match. The undisputed WWE title and retired Winged Eagle belt will be suspended over the ring.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for Royal Rumble and glance at the crystal ball to see what may come. The event takes place Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. It streams live on Netflix on Feb. 1 with the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET.

2025 WWE Royal Rumble matches

Men's Royal Rumble match (LA Knight, John Cena, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, 23 TBA): The Royal Rumble match is annually one of the most exciting and important of the year. The winner punches a ticket to a world title match at WrestleMania. There are already some major names announced for the match with many more set to become -- and likely a few surprises on the night of the Rumble.

Women's Royal Rumble match (Nia Jax, 29 TBA): 30 women will compete in this Royal Rumble match. More entrants will be announced in the coming weeks. The WWE women's and women's world champions are usually absent, excluding special cases.

Undisputed WWE Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens (Ladder match): Rhodes and Owens will fight for the undisputed WWE championship for a third time. Rhodes defeated Owens cleanly at Bash in Berlin. Rhodes also retained the title at Saturday Night's Main Event, but Owens had Rhodes pinned to the mat while the referee was unconscious. The undisputed WWE championship and the retired Winged Eagle WWE title belts will hang over the ring in this ladder match.

2025 WWE Royal Rumble predictions

World Championship -- Gunther (c) vs. Goldberg: Gunther and Goldberg had a verbal encounter at Bad Blood in Atlanta, the longtime home base of World Championship Wrestling. The encounter between WWE's reigning world heavyweight champion and former WCW world heavyweight champion set the stage for a future showdown. Monday Night Raw will return to Atlanta this month, a perfect environment to relitigate their issues.

Intercontinental Championship -- Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus: Sheamus beat Ludwig Kaiser on Raw, seemingly clearing a path to another shot at Breakker. The intercontinental championship is the only WWE singles title that has eluded Sheamus in his fantastic career and he made no secret of his intentions after the Kaiser win, immediately getting in Breakker's face at ringside.