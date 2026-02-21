WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Aleister Black upsets Randy Orton before Elimination Chamber

Drew McIntyre might want to keep an eye on Aleister Black. The undisputed WWE title picture is escalating on WWE SmackDown. McIntyre is expected to defend the title at WrestleMania 42 against the winner of the men's Elimination Chamber match, but everyone is hunting him down.

McIntyre is making more enemies than he can count. Fatu has been chasing him for months, Rhodes wants the undisputed WWE title back and Zayn is still trying to fulfill a lifelong dream. That's nothing to say of the other five men who will battle Rhodes in the Elimination Chamber. There's also a potential new addition to the mix.

Black isn't currently in the Elimination Chamber, but maybe he should be after upsetting 15-time world champion Randy Orton in SmackDown's main event.

Black upsets Orton, and McIntyre's enemies grow numerous

SmackDown kicked off with a heated chat between Rhodes and Fatu. Last week, Rhodes qualified for the men's Elimination Chamber match after McIntyre prevented Fatu from claiming a pinfall. Fatu was looking for McIntyre. SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis predicted such a predicament and gave McIntyre the night off. Lo and behold, McIntyre showed up anyway, taking in the view from a box seat. McIntyre mocked Fatu, sending "The Samoan Werewolf" into a spiral. Security tried to restrain Fatu from chasing after McIntyre. He only calmed down after Aldis threatened to suspend him through WrestleMania.

Backstage, Fatu and Aldis shared mutual respect. Aldis promised Fatu would get McIntyre. Fatu warned him that he wouldn't wait long. In the meantime, McIntyre was escorted out of the building.

Later in the evening, Rhodes ran into the fourth participant in the recent undisputed WWE title picture. Zayn had a bone to pick with his friend after last week's events. During their Elimination Chamber qualifier match with Fatu, Zayn rescued Rhodes after McIntyre interfered. Rhodes capitalized on the chaos, striking down Zayn with a Cross Rhodes. Zayn accused Rhodes of being a bad friend. Rhodes argued that Zayn lacked the killer instinct to fulfill his dreams of becoming a world champion. Cooler heads prevailed after Zayn apologized, though he inferred that Rhodes owes him a title shot once he reclaims the belt.

Aleister Black def. Randy Orton via pinfall after McIntyre hit Orton with the undisputed WWE title. Orton and Black put together a nifty match that leaned into their character work. Orton had an RKO primed before McIntyre snuck back into the building. McIntyre cracked Orton over the head with the title belt. Rhodes chased McIntyre away, but the damage was already done. A stunned Orton turned around into a Black Mass.

Black picking up his biggest win to date was a nifty surprise. Black isn't in the Elimination Chamber, so having him go over Orton legitimately caught me off guard. Hopefully, Black works his way into the undisputed WWE title vortex. Too often, pro wrestlers live in a vacuum with their one rival. Everyone wants to be a world champion, and this booking reflects that. Grade: B+

