The Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins entered the 2025 NFL season hoping to build on their 2024 campaigns, with Washington looking to get to the Super Bowl while Miami trying to return to the playoffs. Neither team has seen its plans come to fruition, and injuries have been a part of that with Jayden Daniels sidelined for the Commanders and Tyreek Hill out for the Dolphins. However, that doesn't mean there won't be touchdowns scored when these two teams play in Week 11, and that means bettors have an opportunity lock in anytime touchdown scorer picks for this matchup.

Here's our favorite anytime touchdown scorers for Commanders vs. Dolphins, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. For the full game forecast for Commanders vs. Dolphins and more NFL player prop recommendations, see the SportsLine Projection Model.

Top Commanders vs. Dolphins anytime touchdown scorer props:

De'Von Achane (-195)

The Commanders rank 30th in yards allowed per game and 29th in points allowed per game, so the Dolphins should be able to score a lot in this game. Achane is coming off a massive outing against the Bills, going for 174 rushing yards, 51 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Achane has been a touchdown machine with nine scores, and that's why this is not a great price point, but it's a near certainty he finds paydirt against a poor defense.

Zach Ertz (+180)

Ertz has consistently been getting targets, especially with Terry McLaurin still out for Washington. We've talked about how bad Washington's defense is, but Miami's isn't much better, ranking 24th in yards allowed and points allowed. Ertz has followed an interesting pattern this season, scoring touchdowns in back-to-back games before having three games without a score. He seems due to find the endzone here.