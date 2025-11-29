There are rivalry games galore this weekend, both in the college football world and in the NFL. The best DFS apps give you the opportunity to make both college football picks and NFL player props with either, or both. With the Betr Picks promo code CBSSPORTS, you can wager on Ohio State vs. Michigan, Alabama vs. Auburn, Colts vs. Texans or Raiders vs. Chargers, amongst others. This Betr Picks promotion gives new users $10 in bonus credits and a deposit match worth up to $200. Click here to get the latest Betr Picks promo code for new users:

How to claim the Betr Picks promotion on Saturday, November 29

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Betr promo.

1. Click on the "Claim Bonus" link on the page or click here

2. Register for a Betr Picks account and enter the information requested

3. Make sure to enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when registering for an account

4. Make your first deposit of at least $10 and get a 50% deposit match worth up to $200 in Betr Bucks. To get the maximum deposit match bonus, you must deposit $400.

5. New users will also get an additional $10 in Betr Bucks upon completing registration. The Betr Bucks will be issued within one hour of registering, but please allow up to 24 hours for technical difficulties.

Betr will add up to $200 in Betr Bucks to your account after your first deposit, and you do not need to first play in any contests to secure the deposit match or registration bonus.

Get started here:

Best Betr Picks for November 29

(Projections from the SportsLine model unless otherwise noted)

WR Ryan Williams, Alabama, 53.5 receiving yards - More

The sophomore wideout has had a strong second half of the season. He's averaging 4.5 catches for 59.3 receiving yards over his last four SEC games ahead of a matchup versus Auburn's defense which allows 239.6 passing yards per game. Williams is projected to lead all players in the Iron Bowl in receiving, going for 68 yards on average. Select it at Betr:

TE Tyler Warren, Colts, 4.5 receptions - Less

Warren's had a stellar rookie year but will face the league's No. 1 defense in the Texans on Sunday. Houston is allowing just 4.3 receptions per game to all of an opponent's tight ends this season, as only five teams are giving up fewer catches to the position. Just one tight end all season has had more than four catches versus the Texans. Click here to sign up for Betr Picks:

QB Geno Smith, Raiders, 215.5 passing + rushing yards - More

Smith was sacked 10 times last week, and if the Chargers pressure him as expected, then he should be running early and often. Smith has also had at least 238 passing yards in three of his last four games, which the model has taken into account. The simulations forecast Smith to have 225 total yards via passing and rushing. Combine picks for a parlay on Betr for a potential payout of 6x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Betr Picks.