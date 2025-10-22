After two NBA games on Tuesday's Opening Night, there are a dozen contests on Wednesday, giving ample wagering opportunities across the best DFS apps. In addition to NBA predictions, you can also make NFL player props on the upcoming Thursday Night Football contest with the Betr Picks promo code CBSSPORTS. It features the Chargers hosting the Vikings, so whether you want to make picks on the gridiron, the hardwood, or both, Betr Picks gives you options. This Betr Picks promotion gives new users $10 in bonus credits and a deposit match worth up to $200. Click here to get the latest Betr Picks promo code for new users:

How to claim the Betr Picks promotion on Wednesday, October 22

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Betr promo.

1. Click on the "Claim Bonus" link on the page or click here

2. Register for a Betr Picks account and enter the information requested

3. Make sure to enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when registering for an account

4. Make your first deposit of at least $10 and get a 50% deposit match worth up to $200 in Betr Bucks. To get the maximum deposit match bonus, you must deposit $400.

5. New users will also get an additional $10 in Betr Bucks upon completing registration. The Betr Bucks will be issued within one hour of registering, but please allow up to 24 hours for technical difficulties.

Betr will add up to $200 in Betr Bucks to your account after your first deposit, and you do not need to first play in any contests to secure the deposit match or registration bonus.

Get started here:

Best Betr Picks for Wednesday

(Projections from the SportsLine model unless otherwise noted)

G Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves, 2.5 made 3-pointers - More

Edwards let it fly last season, leading the NBA in both 3-pointers made and 3-pointers attempted. He averaged 4.1 makes per night and knocked down a career-high of 39.5% from beyond the arc. Minnesota will face the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, and Portland was league average in defending the perimeter in 2024-25, ranking 16th in 3-point percentage allowed. The model projects Edwards to make 3.1 three-point attempts on Wednesday. Select it at Betr:

QB Justin Herbert, Chargers, 256.5 passing yards - Less

Herbert leads the NFL in total passing yards, averaging 273.3 per game, but he's facing one of the league's best defenses in the Vikings. Minnesota ranks seventh versus the pass, and it has a ferocious front. The Vikings are third in pressure rate and fourth in sack rate, which means Herbert won't have lots of time in the pocket to pick apart a defense. Click here to sign up for Betr Picks:

TE T.J. Hockenson, Vikings, 0.5 rushing + receiving TD - More

Hockenson was infamously robbed of a touchdown catch in Sunday's loss to the Eagles, but he has a great shot for redemption on TNF. That's because the Chargers have struggled in defending tight ends, with Tyler Warren posting a 4-69-1 stat line in Week 7. Los Angeles has allowed tight ends to find the endzone in three of its last four games and given up four overall touchdowns to tight ends on the season. Combine picks for a parlay on Betr for a potential payout of 7x.

With the 2025 NFL season now rolling, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Betr Picks.