The 2026 NBA Playoffs continue on Friday and right now you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly if your first $5 wager wins. So boost your bankroll while wagering on matchups like 76ers vs. Knicks and Timberwolves vs. Spurs in the NBA or White Sox vs. Mariners and Dodgers vs. Braves in the MLB. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Friday NBA betting preview

The New York Knicks are up 2-0 against the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals, but the series shifts to Philadelphia on Friday. Game 3 will tip off at 7:10 p.m. ET and the latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the Sixers as 1.5-point home favorites. The over/under is currently 213.5 points and the Knicks are now -1000 favorites to win the series.

The San Antonio Spurs scored a 38-point victory in Game 2 to level their Western Conference semifinals series with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Now they'll head to Minneapolis and control of the series will be on the line in Game 3, which tips off at 9:40 p.m. ET. The Spurs are 3.5-point road favorites and the over/under is 215.5. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Friday MLB betting preview

The Chicago White Sox are only a couple seasons removed from setting the MLB record for most losses in a season (121) but they're in the hunt in the AL Central. They'll begin a three-game series at home against the Seattle Mariners on Friday at 7:40 p.m. ET. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Seattle as the -136 favorite while Chicago is the +113 underdog.

Then a pair of division leaders in the National League will go head-to-head with the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the Atlanta Braves at 10:10 p.m. ET. Emmett Sheehan is scheduled to start for the Dodgers while Chris Sale gets the nod for the Braves. Los Angeles is the -120 favorite while Atlanta is listed as the +100 underdog. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.