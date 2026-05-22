DraftKings promo code: Get $100 in bonus bets for Thunder vs. Spurs, Dodgers vs. Brewers on Friday

Whether you're betting the NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs and MLB regular season, you've got plenty of chances to use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly after you've wagered $5 as a new user. Tonight's top matchups include Game 3 of Spurs vs. Thunder in the Western Conference Finals and Padres vs. Athletics in the MLB. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Friday NBA betting preview

The San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder are tied 1-1 heading into Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Friday in San Antonio. Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs to a victory in Game 1, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the leading scorer in Game 2 to help the Thunder level the series.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at the Frost Bank Center and injuries could be a factor for both teams, with De'Aaron Fox (ankle) and Dylan Harper (leg) both questionable for the Spurs while Jalen Williams (hamstring) is questionable for the Thunder. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the Spurs as 1.5-point home favorites while the over/under is 218.5. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Friday MLB betting preview

The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers are both first place in their respective divisions and they'll begin a three-game against each other on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET in Milwaukee and Logan Henderson is the scheduled starter for the Brewers while the Dodgers are expected to give Justin Wrobleski the ball. Los Angeles is the slight -110 favorite in the latest MLB odds from DraftKings while Milwaukee is the -109 underdog.

Then the San Diego Padres will host the Athletics for a 9:40 p.m. ET first pitch. San Diego is second in the NL West and will start Walker Buehler on the mound while the Athletics are first in the AL West and will turn to Jeffrey Springs. The Padres are the -132 favorites at home while the Athletics are priced at +109 on the money line. Get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.