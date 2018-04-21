Carl Frampton outpoints Nonito Donaire for interim WBO featherweight title

Quick, crisp and explosive -- this was the pound-for-pound ranked Carl Frampton we have come to know.

Two fights removed from the first loss of his career against Leo Santa Cruz in their all-action rematch, Frampton put forth a clinical effort on Saturday in outpointing former three-division champion Nonito Donaire to claim an interim WBO featherweight title.

Frampton (25-1, 14 KOs), fighting in his backyard of Belfast, Northern Ireland, took home identical judges' scores of 117-111. CBS Sports scored it the same in favor of Frampton, 31, a former unified 126-pound champion.

Using swift combinations and flawless footwork, Frampton was able to consistently back up Donaire (38-5, 24 KOs) and pin him against the ropes. Frampton created swelling under Donaire's left eye in Round 2 and opened a cut above his right eye in Round 7.

Although Donaire, 35, didn't have the gas tank or hand speed to remain competitive over the second half of the fight, he did retain enough power to produce a few interesting moments. After briefly wobbling Frampton with a pair of uppercuts to close Round 7, he hurt Frampton late in Round 11 with back-to-back left hooks.

"I didn't have to get involved in a war. As you saw in the 11th round, Nonito Donaire is a dangerous m-----f----- from start to finish," Frampton said after the fight. " He was a sharp puncher throughout. In the 11th round, I was definitely hurt. I'm not going to deny it, I was hurt. But Nonito Donaire is definitely a nice man, just a nice man. I have to salute him."

Not only is Frampton looking to return against one of the top names in the division, he's hoping to fulfill a dream in August by having a fight in Belfast at the outdoor soccer stadium Windsor Park.

"There's only one thing on my mind, a fight at Windsor Park and I can't wait to get there!"



"The only thing on my mind is a fight at Windsor Park and I can't wait to get there," Frampton said. "Everyone knows how excited i am. I can't wait for it and there is not a man on this planet, a featherweight, who is going to beat me at Windsor Park."

The division will be a busy one over the next few months as England's Lee Selby defends his IBF title against Josh Warrington on May 19. On the same night, WBC champion Gary Russell Jr. defends against Joseph "JoJo" Diaz Jr. and Santa Cruz brings his WBA title into a rematch against secondary titleholder Abner Mares on June 9.

"Do the fans want Windsor Park, because that will answer it?" Frampton's promoter Frank Warren said. "We are going to do Windsor Park in August, that's where we are going. We are going to be there and all of it will fall into place over the next month as far as the opponent."