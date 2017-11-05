WATCH: Deontay Wilder destroys Bermane Stiverne with first-round knockout

If you didn't believe it then, you probably will now.

Unbeaten WBC heavyweight kingpin Deontay Wilder certified an initial defeat of the man from whom he won the belt nearly three years ago, stopping ex-claimant Bermane Stiverne in a single round of a contentious rematch at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The two men first met in January 2015 in Las Vegas, where Wilder was forced to go the distance for the only time in a pro career that began after he won a bronze medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics.

Wilder suggested during the run-up to the second fight that he had no intention of going 12 rounds again, and he made the point clear with a jab/straight right combination that dropped Stiverne to the floor just after the 2-minute mark of the round.

Stiverne was floored again with a right-left-right combination, and the fight ended soon after following another four-punch flurry -- including a left hand that appeared to at least briefly take his consciousness.

The official end came at 2:59 of the round.

Former welterweight champ Shawn Porter moved into position for another title chance by winning a grinding, but perhaps costly unanimous decision over rugged contender Adrian Granados.

Porter (28-2-1), who held the IBF belt at 147 pounds in 2013-14 and defended once, pressed the action for the majority of the 12 rounds and did his best work while pressing Granados -- who's fought the majority of his career at 140 -- against the ropes.

Neither man was ever down or in serious trouble, and Porter landed 209 punches to Granados' 166.

All three judges gave the nod to Porter by a 117-111 margin, or nine rounds to three. The judges agreed on 10 of the 12 rounds, and the only ones Granados won across the board were the 11th and 12th.

CBS Sports agreed with the scoring and also gave the winner a 117-111 score.

"(Granados) did good. My hat goes off to him," Porter said. "We came in here to knock him out. I hit him with some stuff and thought he'd go down, but he's a tough kid."

The 30-year-old said he hurt his left hand in the sixth round, and said "by the 10th, if I hit him I felt a sharp pain. My dad's pretty sure we broke it."

Such an injury could impact Porter's future prospects. The win made him the mandatory challenger to WBC champion Keith Thurman – against whom he lost a narrow decision last year.

"We're going to rest up and make that Keith Thurman rematch," Porter said. "I've never been injured. I'm just going to rest it and see what we can do."

It was the sixth career decision loss for Granados (18-6-2), who'd already lost five times by either majority or split verdicts.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the Chicago native disagreed with the scoring this time, too.

"I controlled the whole fight. When I boxed, I caught him," he said. "They like handing me close decision Ls like cookies. Every time. I rocked him with my fists, not my head and elbows. I've got to get KOs every time. They're going to keep giving me the B side and the low side.

"It was a good fight, but we all know I won."

Unbeaten Kazakhstan native Sergey Lipinets became a world title claimant in just his 13th professional fight, defeating Japanese grinder Akihiro Kondo by unanimous decision in a 12-rounder for the IBF 140-pound championship vacated earlier this year by Terence Crawford.

Lipinets (13-0) took the verdict by official scores of 118-110, 117-111 and 111-111.

CBS Sports agreed with the masses by a slightly lesser margin, giving Lipinets a 116-112 nod.

The winner controlled the early rounds with superior hand speed and footwork while landing the flashier shots. He was cut high on the forehead after an accidental clash of heads in the sixth round, which seemed to incite a rally from Kondo (29-7-1) before Lipinets regained control down the stretch.

Lipinets, who was the IBF's No. 1 contender, landed 173 punches to Kondo's 140.

Elsewhere, heavyweight Dominic Breazeale (19-1) won a crossroads bout of recent failed title challengers, stopping Eric Molina (26-5) in eight rounds. Breazeale was TKO'd in seven rounds by Joshua in June 2016, while Molina was beaten inside the distance against both Wilder (KO 9) and Joshua (TKO 3) within 18 months in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

The win made Breazeale the WBC's mandatory challenger for Wilder.

Other winners on the undercard included Jamaican heavyweight Lenroy Thomas (UD 8 Ed Fountain), Brooklyn featherweight Chris Colbert (UD 8 Titus Williams), Nigerian heavyweight Efe Ajagba (TKO 4 Rodney Hernandez), 19-year-old junior bantamweight Dylan Price (TKO 1 Trevir Ballinger) and female junior featherweight Amanda Serrano (TKO 1 Marilyn Hernandez).