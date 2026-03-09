Skip to Main Content
Zuffa Boxing 04 live updates, results: Jai Opetaia vs. Brandon Glanton headlines for inaugural title

A cruiserweight showdown takes place at the Meta APEX on Sunday night

LAS VEGAS -- Zuffa Boxing will crown its first champion on Sunday. Jai Opetaia, the promotion's biggest signing to date, headlines Zuffa Boxing 04 against Brandon Glanton. The winner will become the inaugural Zuffa Boxing world cruiserweight champion.

Opetaia is widely regarded as the best cruiserweight on the planet. The Australian star is hellbent on winning the Zuffa cruiserweight title, a belt he believes should be incorporated into the criteria for undisputed status. Becoming the undisputed champion is Opetaia's primary objective, but that's looking complicated for the reigning IBF champion. Earlier this week, Opetaia confirmed he'd defend the IBF and The Ring cruiserweight titles against Glanton. However, IBF has since threatened to strip Opetaia if he steps into the Zuffa ring on Sunday.

That's mostly noise for Glanton, the heavy-handed underdog looking to steal Opetaia's spotlight. Glanton is coming off a stoppage win over Marcus Browne, which improved his knockout tally to 18. Sunday is his chance to play spoiler and establish himself as one of Zuffa's top stars.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Sunday, beginning with the start of the main card broadcast at 9 p.m. ET, so be sure to follow along with the live results and highlights below. Be sure to check out our predictions and expert picks for the main event.

Zuffa Boxing 04 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

  • Jai Opetaia -1400 vs. Brandon Glanton +800, Zuffa cruiserweight title
  • Ricardo Salas def. Jesus Saracho via eighth-round TKO
  • Pablo Rubio Jr. def. Adan Palma via unanimous decision (77-73, 77-73, 76-74)

Follow live results and highlights from UFC 326 with CBS Sports experts leading the way. The preliminary broadcast begins at 5:30 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 9 p.m. -- all on Paramount+.

Ricardo Salas scores eight-round TKO over Jesus Saracho

Saracho had a tough night at the office. The fight started competitively, but swung further in Salas' favor with each passing round. Salas had the advantage in just about every key category: power, precision, speed, movement, and shot selection. Saracho did a good job early of dictating the pace, regularly pressing Salas against the ropes or into the corner. Unfortunately, Salas was more than comfortable working with his back to the corner. "Magic Man" landed his best counter hooks from those positions. Further in, as Saracho lost steam, Salas also took control of the ring. Two hard uppercuts stumbled Saracho in Round 8. That was enough for the referee to intervene for the eight-round TKO. 

Jai Opetaia vs. Brandon Glanton -- Round 4

Glanton rushes Opetaia at the bell. Opetaia scores the uppercut. Glanton digs to the body. Opeteia punches into the clinch, and they exchange body shots. Glanton sneaks a left hook on the chin. A left hook momentarily stuns Glanton. He shells up as Opetaia throws four or five punches. Opetaia finds the home for a sneaky left uppercut. He's dialling up the pressure on Glanton. Glanton bullies his way into the corner. Glantonlands a solid straight right. Opetaia catches him with a right hook. Opetaia does great body work in the clinch. Opetaia catches Glanton rushing with an uppercut. Unofficial score: 10-9 Opetaia (40-36 Opetaia)

 
@Zuffa_Boxing via Twitter
March 9, 2026, 3:12 AM
Mar. 08, 2026, 11:12 pm EDT
 
@Zuffa_Boxing via Twitter
March 9, 2026, 3:11 AM
Mar. 08, 2026, 11:11 pm EDT
 
@Zuffa_Boxing via Twitter
March 9, 2026, 3:11 AM
Mar. 08, 2026, 11:11 pm EDT
 
Jai Opetaia vs. Brandon Glanton -- Round 3

Opetaia opens with a jab. Glanton gives chase but can't get to his opponent. Opetaia sneaks through an uppercut. Glanton eats a jab, then rips to the body. Opetaia lands his patented left straight. And another one! Glanton makes it dirty, ripping to the body against the ropes. He's doing a slightly better job of trapping Opetaia. Opetaia sticks the right hand, then digs a left hook to the ribs. Both men land inside the clinch. Opetaia scores with the left hand. Glanton partially lands a left hook. Unofficial score: 10-9 Opetaia (30-27 Opetaia overall)

 
@Zuffa_Boxing via Twitter
March 9, 2026, 3:08 AM
Mar. 08, 2026, 11:08 pm EDT
 
Jai Opetaia vs. Brandon Glanton -- Round 2

Opetaia throws a lightning-fast left hook. Glanton is having trouble tracking Opetaia down. Opetaia is picking up the activity, mixing up his offense. Glanton throws a hard overhand left. Opetaia responds with three punches. Glanton goes back to the body. Opetaia rips a left hook to the body, then a right hook upstairs. Glanton feels the heat and increases the pressure. Opetaia expertly slides away from Glanton's power. Glanton sneaks through with a straight right. Opetaia clearly has more pop behind his punches. Glanton eats a jab then chases after Opetaia. The Ring champ throws a two-punch combo. Glanton slips. Opetaia throws a three-punch combo before the bell. Another smooth round for the betting favorite. Unofficial score: 10-9 Opetaia (20-18 Opetaia overall)

 
Jai Opetaia vs. Brandon Glanton -- Round 1

Glanton takes the center. Opetaia stings him with a left straight. Glanton lands one to the body. Opetaia's piston-like left hand is so much faster than anything coming his way. Glanton keeps moving at angles, trying to caral Opetaia. The Ring champ stays on his bike. Glanton lands on the body. Opetaia scores two up top. Opetaia lands a left hook as Glanton dips for the midsection. OPetaia sticks a left uppercut to the body. Glanton throws a one-two, but it's blocked. Not much action, but Opetaia landed the cleaner strikes with more consistency. Unofficial score: 10-9 Opetaia

 
@Zuffa_Boxing via Twitter
March 9, 2026, 2:55 AM
Mar. 08, 2026, 10:55 pm EDT
 
Up next: Jai Opetaia vs. Brandon Glanton

The main event is imminent. Opetaia and Glanton fight for the inaugural Zuffa Boxing world cruiserweight championship, with Opetaia's The Ring cruiserweight title also at stake. Unfortunately for Opetaia, who's intent on becoming the undisputed champion, the IBF promised to strip him of the IBF cruiserweight title if he moved forward with tonight's fight. Opetaia must scrub that from his memory. He's standing across from knockout artist Glanton, who's looking to play spoiler and take the Zuffa spotlight for himself.

 
@Zuffa_Boxing via Twitter
March 9, 2026, 2:49 AM
Mar. 08, 2026, 10:49 pm EDT
 
@Zuffa_Boxing via Twitter
March 9, 2026, 2:44 AM
Mar. 08, 2026, 10:44 pm EDT
 
Ricardo Salas vs. Jesus Saracho -- Round 8

Salas has no interest in coasting. He immediately presses forward. Salas has Saracho looking like a bobble head with a combination upstairs. Saracho throws but can't find his opponent. Saracho scores two stiff jabs, one to the head and one to the body. Salas rips a four-punch combo against the ropes. An uppercut snaps Saracho's head back. Another one sends him stumbling toward the corner. The referee intervenes. He's seen enough and is waving this off.

 
@Zuffa_Boxing via Twitter
March 9, 2026, 2:38 AM
Mar. 08, 2026, 10:38 pm EDT
 
Ricardo Salas vs. Jesus Saracho -- Round 7

Salas lands a leaping left hook. A straight right snaps Saracho's head back. Salas looks uncomfortable after eating another shot. Salas begins unloading against the ropes. Saracho steps forward and eats two punches. Salas has everything going his way right now: power, speed, prescion and volume. Saracho seems to be losing steam and isn't controlling the center anymore. Saracho with a one-two. Salas steps in with a left hook followed by a straight right. A less dramatic round relative to the last few, but still one for Salas. Unofficial score: 10-9 Salas (69-64 Salas)

 
Ricardo Salas vs. Jesus Saracho -- Round 6

Salas takes a different approach this round. He works Saracho against the ropes and starts unloading. Saracho looks very uncomfortable. Saracho flees to the opposite side and gets cracked! Saracho starts applying more pressure and uncorks a hard left hook to the midsection. Salas breaks through the guard with an uppercut, followed by a right hook. Saracho is getting in some punches. Salas scores with a right hook to the head, followed by one to the body. Salas throws a barrage in the corner to end the round. Unofficial score: 10-9 Salas (59-55 Salas)

 
@Zuffa_Boxing via Twitter
March 9, 2026, 2:29 AM
Mar. 08, 2026, 10:29 pm EDT
 
@Zuffa_Boxing via Twitter
March 9, 2026, 2:29 AM
Mar. 08, 2026, 10:29 pm EDT
 
Ricardo Salas vs. Jesus Saracho -- Round 5

Saracho takes the center as he's become accustomed to doing in this fight. A powerful step-in left hook to the body from Saracho. Salas sneaks in a right hook. Salas sticks him with the straight right. Saracho eats another one. Salas rips a hook to the body, then snaps Saracho's head back with a two-piece. Saracho lands the left hook. Salas lands a right hook with his back against the ropes. Salas presses forward, repeatedly landing on the head and body. A better round for Saracho, but I'm not sure he snuck ahead of his opponent. Unofficial score: 10-9 Salas (49-46 Salas)

 
Ricardo Salas vs. Jesus Saracho -- Round 4

Salas has Saracho looking the wrong way with a right hook. A follow-up shot really hurts Saracho! Salas pours on the pressure against the ropes, but Saracho stays on his feet. Saracho turns the corner and fires back. Salas hurts him again. Saracho doesn't retreat this time; instead, he pushes Salas to the corner. More dirty boxing. Saracho uses his forehead to keep Salas backed up. Salas rips to the body. Saracho lands an uppercut. Saracho scores a jab. Salas lands two to the body. Salas seems content to work with his back against the corner. Salas lands a mean left hook. Saracho catches him with a powerful combo. Salas lands the left hook. Both men rip to the body. Saracho lands an uppercut. A great turnaround from Saracho, but Salas had him in serious trouble. Unofficial score: 10-9 Salas (39-37 Salas)

 
@Zuffa_Boxing via Twitter
March 9, 2026, 2:22 AM
Mar. 08, 2026, 10:22 pm EDT
 
Ricardo Salas vs. Jesus Saracho -- Round 3

Saracho continues to push the pace, but Salas does a good job of countering and circling out. A right hand hurts Saracho! Salas uncorks but Saracho stays calm in the fire. Saracho recovers enough to start pressing Salas against the ropes. Lots of dirty boxing here. Both men are landing clean shots. Salas lands a hard hook that forces Saracho to make space. Salas clocks him with a right hand, then absorbs a punch that puts him off balance. A nasty dipping right hook turns Saracho's chin. A straight right whips Saracho's head back. Easily Salas' best round. Unofficial score: 10-9 Salas (29-28 Salas)

 
Ricardo Salas vs. Jesus Saracho -- Round 2

Salas lands a nice right hook as Saracho advances. Salas rips a shovel hook to the body. Salas lands another punch to the body, then cracks Saracho's chin. There was a lot of steam behind that. Three punch combo up top. Saracho shoves Salas, and he falls over. Saracho tries to be the aggressor, but Salas lands on his chin. Saracho lands, Salas returns with more power. Salas with a nice counter right hook against the ring, followed by another. Saracho partially lands a combo. Salas' counter right hook is money. It keeps finding its home. Unofficial score: 10-9 Salas (19-19 overall)

 
@Zuffa_Boxing via Twitter
March 9, 2026, 2:12 AM
Mar. 08, 2026, 10:12 pm EDT
 
Ricardo Salas vs. Jesus Saracho -- Round 1

Salas controls the center. Saracho sticks one to the body. Salas returns the favor. Sarach halts Salas' advances with a three-punch combo. Saracho rips to the body. Salasis is mostly throwing single shots here, and they're being blocked. Unofficial score: 10-9 Saracho

 
@Zuffa_Boxing via Twitter
March 9, 2026, 2:07 AM
Mar. 08, 2026, 10:07 pm EDT
 
@Zuffa_Boxing via Twitter
March 9, 2026, 2:06 AM
Mar. 08, 2026, 10:06 pm EDT
 
@Zuffa_Boxing via Twitter
March 9, 2026, 2:06 AM
Mar. 08, 2026, 10:06 pm EDT
 
@Zuffa_Boxing via Twitter
March 9, 2026, 2:05 AM
Mar. 08, 2026, 10:05 pm EDT
