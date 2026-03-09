Zuffa Boxing 04 live updates, results: Jai Opetaia vs. Brandon Glanton headlines for inaugural title

LAS VEGAS -- Zuffa Boxing will crown its first champion on Sunday. Jai Opetaia, the promotion's biggest signing to date, headlines Zuffa Boxing 04 against Brandon Glanton. The winner will become the inaugural Zuffa Boxing world cruiserweight champion.

Opetaia is widely regarded as the best cruiserweight on the planet. The Australian star is hellbent on winning the Zuffa cruiserweight title, a belt he believes should be incorporated into the criteria for undisputed status. Becoming the undisputed champion is Opetaia's primary objective, but that's looking complicated for the reigning IBF champion. Earlier this week, Opetaia confirmed he'd defend the IBF and The Ring cruiserweight titles against Glanton. However, IBF has since threatened to strip Opetaia if he steps into the Zuffa ring on Sunday.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch Zuffa Boxing 04 live on Sunday night for no additional fee. Plus, every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with the price of your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

That's mostly noise for Glanton, the heavy-handed underdog looking to steal Opetaia's spotlight. Glanton is coming off a stoppage win over Marcus Browne, which improved his knockout tally to 18. Sunday is his chance to play spoiler and establish himself as one of Zuffa's top stars.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Sunday, beginning with the start of the main card broadcast at 9 p.m. ET, so be sure to follow along with the live results and highlights below. Be sure to check out our predictions and expert picks for the main event.

Zuffa Boxing 04 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jai Opetaia -1400 vs. Brandon Glanton +800, Zuffa cruiserweight title

Ricardo Salas def. Jesus Saracho via eighth-round TKO

Pablo Rubio Jr. def. Adan Palma via unanimous decision (77-73, 77-73, 76-74)

Follow live results and highlights from UFC 326 with CBS Sports experts leading the way. The preliminary broadcast begins at 5:30 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 9 p.m. -- all on Paramount+.