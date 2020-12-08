Liberty hopes to continue SEC magic vs. Missouri
The Liberty Flames will seek their third victory over a Southeastern Conference team this season when they visit the Missouri Tigers in Columbia on Wednesday.
The Flames (4-2) defeated Mississippi State 84-73 and South Carolina 78-62 earlier this season. Now, Liberty, the reigning Atlantic Sun Conference champion, will take its shot against the Tigers (3-0).
Missouri upset No. 21 Oregon 83-75 last week in Omaha before winning 72-62 at Wichita State on Sunday. The Tigers opened the season by routing Oral Roberts at home, 91-64.
"I've always been a man who won't take wins for granted," Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. "I'll take 3-0 as opposed to 0-3 any day of the week. How many teams in America have a top-25 win and also a true road win?"
The Flames coasted to an 86-64 victory over NAIA school Bluefield College on Saturday. That effort left coach Ritchie McKay wanting more as his team prepared to step up against another SEC team.
"We had a little bit of casualness that has not been seen this season or in seasons past," McKay said. "I think it will be a chance to get our guys' attention."
Darius McGhee, who is averaging 16.3 points per game, Elijah Cuffee (10.2) and Chris Parker (10.0) lead Liberty's balanced scoring attack.
"It is a combination of motion-style offense ... because it spaces you out, you have your elbow cuts, you've got your tight curls, ball screens, slip screens, all of that," Martin said. "It's more of a mental game. Of course, they play physical, but it's a mental game."
The Flames are averaging 33 three-point field-goal attempts per game and are converting at a 37.4 percent rate.
"It will take a little bit out of you," Martin said. "You have to stay forced and finish the game."
The Tigers are paced by strong guard play. Mark Smith (17.3 ppg), Xavier Pinson (14.0) and Dru Smith (13.7) lead one of the country's most experienced backcourts.
But Pinson is seeking to bounce back from a rough outing at Wichita State. After combining for 39 points in his first two games, he scored just three points against the Shockers on 1-for-13 shooting from the field, including 0-for-7 from beyond the arc.
"We have to get 'X' better early in the game," Martin said. "We've got to get him in better situations, not necessarily settling for threes. The first three games he settled for threes early instead of putting pressure on the defense."
--Field Level Media
