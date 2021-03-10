No. 20 Texas Tech, No. 13 Texas tangle in Big 12 quarterfinal
There will be cliches aplenty tossed around as the Big 12 Conference tournament gets rolling this week, and you can bet Texas Tech coach Chris Beard and his team are paying close attention to one in particular.
It's hard to beat a good team three times in one season.
The 20th-ranked Red Raiders will shoot for such a trifecta Thursday when they take on 13th-ranked Texas in a Big 12 quarterfinal at Kansas City, Mo.
Texas Tech (17-9) swept the Longhorns (17-7) during the regular season for the second time in three years. The Red Raiders have won seven of the teams' past eight matchups after losing 40 of the previous 46 meetings since January 1998.
On Thursday, though, Texas Tech will encounter a Texas team that has bounced back nicely from a 68-59 setback in Lubbock on Feb. 27.
During the Big 12's COVID 19-caused week of makeup games, the Longhorns reeled off three road wins, culminating with a 76-64 victory at TCU on Sunday.
That win nailed down the third seed in the conference tournament. The Red Raiders are the sixth seed.
"I think we're moving in the right direction," Texas' Matt Coleman III said. "It's hard to win three road games in one week."
Texas Tech won its two home games in the makeup week, beating TCU and Iowa State, two programs in the bottom tier of the league.
However, when Texas Tech ventured away from Lubbock for its regular-season finale, it ran into trouble. The Red Raiders stumbled against then-third-ranked Baylor, falling 83-68.
Texas Tech had no answer for the Bears' 3-point shooting (15 of 24), especially MaCio Teague, who torched the Red Raiders for 10 3-pointers as part of a 35-point outburst.
"I'm sure a guy that knows a little bit about basketball is probably sitting there thinking, 'Why does that guy keep getting open shots?'" Beard said. "You've got (Baylor's Jared) Butler and (Davion) Mitchell and some other guys to worry about.
"A lot of it was self-inflicted. We made some key mistakes at terrible times. It's what good teams like Baylor do -- they make you pay."
The result marked only the fourth time Texas Tech surrendered 80-plus points this season, with the total matching the high mark by a Red Raiders opponent.
Now the Red Raiders turn their focus to another ranked foe.
Texas pulled away from TCU in the second half Sunday and rode balance to the victory: Five Longhorns scored in double digits, four had four rebounds or more and four registered three assists or more.
The Longhorns thrived from beyond the 3-point arc, hitting 11 of 23.
"I thought it was a good team win," Texas coach Shaka Smart said. "We got contributions from a lot of guys."
And the outcome should arm the Longhorns with a jolt of confidence heading to the conference tournament, Smart believes.
"Guys have done a good job locking in on one challenge and then turning the page to the next challenge," he said.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|20 Texas Tech 17-9
|73.3 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|13.1 APG
|13 Texas 17-7
|74.9 PPG
|41.5 RPG
|13.3 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. McClung
|26
|30.4
|16.1
|2.7
|2.3
|0.90
|0.30
|1.8
|42.4
|33.6
|81.5
|0.4
|2.3
|T. Shannon Jr.
|25
|25.9
|12.5
|4.1
|1.4
|1.10
|0.10
|1.5
|45.8
|32.4
|75.7
|1.2
|3
|K. Edwards
|26
|30.5
|10.2
|4.7
|2.7
|1.00
|0.50
|1.2
|42.5
|43.1
|79.4
|0.4
|4.3
|K. McCullar
|17
|29.5
|10.1
|6.2
|2.1
|1.60
|0.80
|1.4
|41.6
|27.0
|71.2
|1.5
|4.7
|M. Santos-Silva
|26
|23.5
|8.5
|6.4
|1.2
|0.70
|1.20
|1.5
|54.7
|0.0
|56.7
|2.9
|3.5
|M. Peavy
|26
|20.5
|5.8
|3.2
|1.3
|0.50
|0.20
|1.2
|46.6
|0.0
|44.1
|2
|1.2
|J. Burton
|21
|19.9
|4.7
|2.0
|1.3
|0.90
|0.00
|1.1
|39.8
|33.3
|73.7
|0.8
|1.2
|T. Smith
|26
|8.8
|2.8
|2.6
|0.2
|0.10
|0.80
|0.2
|60.5
|37.5
|60.7
|0.8
|1.8
|C. Agbo
|20
|6.4
|2.0
|0.8
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.1
|40.0
|28.6
|55.6
|0.5
|0.3
|V. Goldin
|10
|4.6
|1.9
|1.0
|0.2
|0.20
|0.10
|0.1
|35.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.8
|C. Nadolny
|21
|9
|1.9
|1.0
|0.5
|0.10
|0.00
|0.4
|35.7
|25.0
|62.5
|0.1
|0.9
|A. Benson
|19
|5.2
|1.3
|0.7
|0.4
|0.20
|0.20
|0.2
|60.0
|66.7
|11.1
|0.3
|0.4
|T. Larson
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|26
|0.0
|73.3
|37.6
|13.1
|7.00
|4.20
|10.9
|44.5
|34.6
|71.4
|11.5
|23.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Jones
|23
|31.3
|14.9
|4.8
|2.2
|1.00
|0.10
|2.2
|41.5
|32.4
|79.7
|0.7
|4.2
|C. Ramey
|23
|34.4
|13.6
|3.3
|4.1
|1.00
|0.10
|2.5
|40.7
|44.8
|84.0
|0.7
|2.7
|M. Coleman III
|24
|34.4
|12.4
|3.6
|4.2
|1.30
|0.10
|2.3
|47.7
|37.1
|81.3
|0.8
|2.9
|G. Brown
|23
|22.2
|10.3
|6.7
|0.4
|0.60
|1.10
|2.3
|41.8
|32.6
|70.8
|1.2
|5.4
|J. Sims
|23
|23.7
|8.7
|6.6
|0.6
|0.50
|0.80
|1.5
|67.8
|0.0
|50.0
|2
|4.6
|K. Jones
|23
|22.6
|8.5
|4.8
|0.6
|1.00
|0.80
|1.4
|56.5
|36.7
|70.3
|1.9
|2.9
|J. Febres
|10
|16.2
|4.6
|1.7
|0.8
|0.40
|0.30
|0.1
|38.1
|36.8
|0.0
|0.1
|1.6
|D. Williams
|14
|10.7
|3.5
|1.1
|0.2
|0.40
|0.20
|1.0
|31.5
|17.4
|84.6
|0.6
|0.6
|K. Hepa
|9
|6.3
|2.9
|1.0
|0.1
|0.10
|0.20
|0.3
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.8
|R. Hamm Jr.
|20
|9.2
|2.1
|2.5
|0.2
|0.10
|0.40
|0.3
|52.8
|50.0
|30.0
|0.8
|1.7
|B. Cunningham
|22
|15.1
|1.5
|3.0
|0.9
|0.80
|0.10
|0.4
|23.3
|23.5
|55.6
|1.2
|1.8
|B. Nevins
|2
|0.5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Whiteside
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|Total
|24
|0.0
|74.9
|41.5
|13.3
|6.50
|3.80
|13.9
|45.2
|35.2
|70.1
|10.8
|27.9
-
MICHST
MD57
68
2nd 0.0 BTN
-
TEMPLE
SFLA48
57
2nd 6:27 ESPU
-
GTOWN
14NOVA48
58
2nd 9:29 FS1
-
MISSST
UK62
60
2nd 7:52 SECN
-
CUSE
16UVA59
59
2nd 4:04
-
NCOLO
SUTAH30
32
1st 4:36
-
BALLST
TOLEDO89
91
Final/OT ESP+
-
12OKLAST
10WVU72
69
Final ESPN
-
OHIO
KENTST0
0149.5 O/U
+2
1:55pm ESP+
-
LNGBCH
UCSB0
0139 O/U
-13.5
2:00pm ESP3
-
MINN
9OHIOST0
0143 O/U
-11
2:00pm BTN
-
VANDY
FLA0
0145 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm SECN
-
KSTATE
2BAYLOR0
0136.5 O/U
-20
2:30pm ESPN
-
MIAMI
GATECH0
0138.5 O/U
-9.5
2:30pm ESP2
-
ARIZST
OREG0
0147.5 O/U
-9
2:30pm PACN
-
ALCORN
TEXSO0
0145 O/U
-8.5
3:00pm ESP3
-
SETON
STJOHN0
0149.5 O/U
+2.5
3:00pm FS1
-
WYO
19SDGST0
0144.5 O/U
-15
3:00pm CBSSN
-
TULANE
TULSA0
0127 O/U
-3.5
3:00pm ESPU
-
MONST
IDST0
0131 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
MIAOH
BUFF0
0151 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
CSBAK
UCDAV0
0132 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
RIDER
STPETE0
0131 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
NEVADA
BOISE0
0146.5 O/U
-4.5
5:30pm CBSSN
-
OREGST
UCLA0
0133 O/U
-5.5
5:30pm PACN
-
MORGAN
FAMU0
0141 O/U
+4.5
6:00pm
-
BUTLER
17CREIGH0
0135.5 O/U
-10
6:00pm FS1
-
NORL
NWST0
0154.5 O/U
+3
6:00pm ESP+
-
IND
RUT0
0130.5 O/U
-3
6:30pm BTN
-
BGREEN
AKRON0
0156 O/U
-2
6:30pm ESP+
-
25OKLA
11KANSAS0
0135 O/U
-2.5
6:30pm ESPN
-
TXSA
WKY0
0148.5 O/U
-7
6:30pm
-
ECU
UCF0
0134 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESPU
-
UGA
MIZZOU0
0153.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm SECN
-
RICE
UAB0
0141 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
NAU
EWASH0
0150 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
NIAGARA
MARIST0
0124 O/U
+1
7:30pm ESP+
-
SEATTLE
CALBPTST0
0151.5 O/U
+2
7:30pm ESP+
-
CPOLY
UCIRV0
0128 O/U
-15
8:00pm ESP3
-
NCCU
NORFLK0
0132.5 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
UTAH
24USC0
0140 O/U
-7.5
8:30pm PACN
-
DEPAUL
UCONN0
0133.5 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm FS1
-
SC
MISS0
0140.5 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm SECN
-
UTAHST
UNLV0
0136.5 O/U
+10
9:00pm CBSSN
-
LAMAR
SAMHOU0
0138 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
UNC
22VATECH0
0141 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
PSU
WISC0
0134.5 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm BTN
-
STHRN
GRAM0
0138 O/U
+2
9:30pm ESP3
-
20TXTECH
13TEXAS0
0134.5 O/U
+1.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
FAU
LATECH0
0137.5 O/U
-7.5
9:30pm
-
NTEXAS
ODU0
0127 O/U
+4.5
10:00pm
-
MNTNA
WEBER0
0142.5 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
HAWAII
UCRIV0
0134 O/U
-4.5
11:00pm ESP3
-
TEXPA
NMEXST0
0133.5 O/U
-11.5
11:00pm ESP+
-
FRESNO
COLOST0
0137 O/U
-8.5
11:30pm CBSSN
-
CAL
23COLO0
0133 O/U
-14
11:30pm ESPN
-
DUKE
15FSU0
0
ESPN