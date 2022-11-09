Arizona State on upset watch against Northern Arizona
Arizona State and visiting Northern Arizona head into their game Thursday between the intra-state schools in Tempe, Ariz., feeling very differently about their respective season openers.
The Sun Devils (1-0) are coming off a scare on Monday, when they outlasted Tarleton State 62-59, while the Lumberjacks (0-1) are feeling confident following a competitive loss at Michigan State the same night.
While Northern Arizona ended up losing by 18 points to the Spartans, 73-55, it played almost basket-for-basket with Michigan State in the second half in East Lansing, Mich.
A late 3-point play turned by Marcus Bagley, returning from a knee injury last year, followed a turnover that proved to be the difference for Arizona State.
Arizona State, led by Michigan transfer Frankie Collins' 21 points, shot only 33.9 percent from the field and 14 of 29 from the free-throw line.
The Sun Devils recorded only 10 assists.
"They outplayed us, really," Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said. "We were just fortunate enough to make some plays down the stretch and close the game out."
Northern Arizona, playing its first game in a Big Ten arena, was led by Virginia Tech transfer Jalen Cone's 20 points and 10 rebounds.
"The biggest thing our team took out of this is that you compete the whole time," said Northern Arizona coach Shane Burcar, whose team shot 25.8 percent from the field in the first half when Michigan State built a 34-20 lead at halftime. "Something that Jalen has done since he transferred from Virginia Tech is he's a great shooter, and he's such a coachable young man."
Northern Arizona and Arizona State will meet for the first time since the 2017-18 season, when the Sun Devils won 97-62.
The Lumberjacks upset Arizona State in the two previous matchups at Tempe -- 75-71 in the 2006-07 season and 69-68 in 2011-12.
Hurley mentioned his team should be more focused for Northern Arizona coming off the close win against Tarleton State.
"I don't think it was a real celebratory locker room and that's on me, that's on our staff," he said. "We got to do a better job of making sure we're prepared to play."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|55.0 PPG
|42.0 RPG
|13.0 APG
|
|62.0 PPG
|63.0 RPG
|10.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Cone
|1
|37
|20.0
|10.0
|4.0
|0.00
|0.00
|3.0
|42.1
|40.0
|0.0
|0
|10
|L. Lloyd
|1
|30
|11.0
|1.0
|2.0
|3.00
|1.00
|3.0
|30.8
|28.6
|100.0
|0
|1
|X. Fuller
|1
|31
|7.0
|2.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|14.3
|0.0
|83.3
|2
|0
|N. Mains
|1
|29
|6.0
|5.0
|2.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|28.6
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|5
|C. Towt
|1
|32
|6.0
|7.0
|3.0
|1.00
|1.00
|1.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|4
|T. McLaughlin
|1
|7
|2.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|1
|E. Richards
|1
|8
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|O. Fort
|1
|6
|1.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|1
|D. Campisano
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. Haymon
|1
|8
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|J. Wistrcill
|1
|11
|0.0
|4.0
|2.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|2
|Total
|1
|0.0
|55.0
|42.0
|13.0
|5.00
|2.00
|12.0
|31.7
|26.7
|69.2
|12.0
|25.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|F. Collins
|1
|37
|21.0
|3.0
|4.0
|3.00
|1.00
|6.0
|33.3
|36.4
|25.0
|0
|3
|M. Bagley
|1
|30
|13.0
|4.0
|2.0
|0.00
|1.00
|4.0
|36.4
|50.0
|50.0
|2
|2
|D. Horne
|1
|30
|8.0
|8.0
|3.0
|1.00
|0.00
|3.0
|28.6
|0.0
|57.1
|2
|6
|A. Gaffney
|1
|29
|5.0
|6.0
|0.0
|0.00
|2.00
|1.0
|50.0
|0.0
|33.3
|0
|6
|D. Brennan
|1
|9
|4.0
|3.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|D. Cambridge Jr.
|1
|15
|4.0
|5.0
|0.0
|2.00
|1.00
|0.0
|20.0
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|4
|D. Cambridge
|1
|24
|3.0
|10.0
|0.0
|1.00
|4.00
|3.0
|14.3
|0.0
|33.3
|4
|6
|A. Nunez
|1
|3
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Olmsted
|1
|2
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|W. Washington
|1
|13
|1.0
|3.0
|0.0
|0.00
|2.00
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|2
|1
|E. Boakye
|1
|2
|0.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|L. Muhammad
|1
|6
|0.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|1
|0.0
|62.0
|63.0
|10.0
|8.00
|11.00
|21.0
|33.9
|25.0
|48.3
|20.0
|34.0
-
CLNT
QUEEN0
0
12:00pm
-
OUBP
NWST0
0
1:00pm
-
KENT0
0
5:00pm
-
CAMH
MORE0
0
6:00pm
-
LEH
VT0
0141.5 O/U
-23
6:00pm
-
STTHTX
RICE0
0
6:00pm
-
CHSO
OSU0
0143.5 O/U
-26
6:30pm BTN
-
NCCU
APP0
0137.5 O/U
-6
6:30pm
-
MERMAK0
0
7:00pm
-
COLG
BRWN0
0149.5 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm
-
DEAN
HC0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
FNU
FIU0
0
7:00pm
-
GOS
WMU0
0
7:00pm
-
IMAC
DSU0
0
7:00pm
-
JWUCO
STET0
0
7:00pm
-
L-MD
PSU0
0136 O/U
-17
7:00pm B1G+
-
MACUM
W&M0
0
7:00pm
-
LOW
CLMB0
0142.5 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
TXST0
0
7:00pm
-
MUW
TROY0
0
7:00pm
-
LYND
HART0
0
7:00pm
-
NYDH
COR0
0
7:00pm
-
OAKCITY
CHAT0
0
7:00pm
-
PRES
CIT0
0133.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
PSUYRK
UMBC0
0
7:00pm
-
QUIN
STONEH0
0141 O/U
+11
7:00pm
-
SHU
RUTG0
0139.5 O/U
-20.5
7:00pm B1G+
-
TNWS
TNTC0
0
7:00pm
-
TOWS
MASS0
0147.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
WCU
MD0
0143.5 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm B1G+
-
WKY
EKY0
0158.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
DALCHR
ULM0
0
7:30pm
-
GWEB
SFA0
0139.5 O/U
-5
7:30pm
-
PSUAL
MORG0
0
7:30pm
-
SPHL
SAM0
0
7:30pm
-
SW Adventist
SHOU0
0
7:30pm
-
CLST
CINCY0
0138.5 O/U
-22
8:00pm ESP+
-
CMU
MARQ0
0151 O/U
-18
8:00pm FS2
-
Hannibal-LaGrange
LIND0
0
8:00pm
-
ILST
EIU0
0135 O/U
+10
8:00pm
-
KANCHR
TRLST0
0
8:00pm
-
NALAB
AAMU0
0136 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
NDST
5KAN0
0145.5 O/U
-24
8:00pm ESP+
-
NEOM
NEB0
0148.5 O/U
-17.5
8:00pm B1G+
-
RAD
ND0
0137.5 O/U
-18.5
8:00pm
-
SIU
OKST0
0135 O/U
-8
8:00pm ESP+
-
TXSO
25TTU0
0136.5 O/U
-19.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
ARKBAP
UALR0
0
8:30pm
-
COOK
13IND0
0140.5 O/U
-31.5
8:30pm BTN
-
COLC
DU0
0
9:00pm
-
HOUC
12TEX0
0141.5 O/U
-37
9:00pm LHN
-
LAV
SUU0
0
9:00pm
-
NAU
ASU0
0135.5 O/U
-15.5
9:00pm PACN
-
UND
9CREI0
0140 O/U
-30.5
9:00pm FS1
-
Walla Walla
IDHO0
0
9:00pm
-
WCLF
IDST0
0
9:00pm
-
WESTST
WEB0
0
9:00pm
-
CP
SF0
0146 O/U
-15.5
10:00pm
-
GASO
SACL0
0140 O/U
-13.5
10:00pm
-
NICH
WYO0
0155 O/U
-16
10:00pm
-
UCRV
LMU0
0137 O/U
-6
10:00pm
-
UVM
SMC0
0131.5 O/U
-7.5
10:00pm
-
ALST
USC0
0144.5 O/U
-24.5
11:00pm PACN