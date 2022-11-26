After close call, No. 25 Iowa faces TCU in Emerald Coast final
TCU gets a chance to impress the national pollsters when the Horned Frogs meet 25th-ranked Iowa in the final of the Emerald Coast Classic on Saturday night in Niceville, Fla.
The Horned Frogs (4-1) reached the championship game at the expense of winless California on Friday, getting 23 points in Mike Miles Jr.'s return to action in a 59-48 victory.
Earlier, Iowa (5-0) survived a late flurry by Clemson in a 74-71 semifinal win after nearly blowing a 14-point lead in the final eight minutes.
TCU was ranked 14th in the season-opening AP poll and dropped to 15th after a couple of lackluster home wins over Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Lamar.
The tight games finally caught up with the Horned Frogs when they were shocked 64-63 at home by Northwestern State, which resulted in TCU getting dropped from the most recent rankings.
Miles, the team's leading scorer, missed the loss with a bruised foot. In fact, he missed two straight before resurfacing against Cal off the bench.
The Horned Frogs have won their past two against Louisiana-Monroe and Cal, the latter having traveled across the country as one of the nation's 11 remaining winless Division I teams after dropping its first five, including four in a row at home.
As has been its pattern, TCU struggled to put an inferior opponent away, leading by eight with 7:42 to go before Miles came through with nine of his game-high point total.
The junior guard was able to play 34 of the game's 40 minutes in his return.
Horned Frogs coach Jamie Dixon is hoping his veteran team, coming off a 21-13 season and NCAA Tournament berth, has been waiting for a big-name challenge to show off its best stuff.
"It's funny," he said. "We were a young team with no returning guys last year, and now we're the old, experienced team one year later. That usually wasn't the case in men's college athletics. Now you get a little better and you feel good about yourself. They've worked hard."
Iowa had to work harder than expected to dispatch Clemson, which used a 16-2 run to stun the Hawkeyes and pull into a 62-all tie with 3:34 remaining.
Two foul shots by Patrick McCaffery got the Hawkeyes headed back in the right direction, and Tony Perkins' six late free throws iced the victory.
"That's kind of who he is," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said of Perkins, whose three sets of two foul shots in the final 20 seconds came after the Tigers had closed within three, two and then one on a Chase Hunter jumper with four seconds left. "He's a gamer. You trust him in those situations."
Patrick McCaffery, the coach's son, paced the Hawkeyes with 21 points. Perkins finished with 11 points, nine coming on 10 free-throw attempts.
Iowa will have a bit of a revenge motivation in the tournament final, having lost 94-92 at home to TCU in their most recent head-to-head in the second round of the 2017 NIT.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Murray
|5
|29.4
|21.0
|8.8
|1.2
|0.40
|0.80
|1.0
|53.4
|39.3
|100.0
|3
|5.8
|P. McCaffery
|5
|25.4
|16.2
|5.2
|1.6
|1.20
|0.20
|1.2
|48.1
|40.0
|82.1
|1
|4.2
|T. Perkins
|4
|23.8
|12.8
|2.3
|4.5
|2.00
|0.00
|1.5
|50.0
|33.3
|78.9
|0.3
|2
|F. Rebraca
|5
|27.6
|10.0
|8.8
|1.6
|0.40
|1.80
|0.2
|54.8
|0.0
|69.6
|2.6
|6.2
|P. Sandfort
|5
|22
|9.4
|3.8
|2.6
|0.80
|0.20
|0.2
|40.9
|29.2
|80.0
|1
|2.8
|A. Ulis
|5
|21.6
|6.0
|1.6
|2.8
|0.20
|0.40
|0.4
|37.9
|25.0
|71.4
|0.4
|1.2
|D. Bowen
|5
|13.6
|5.6
|1.2
|1.8
|0.60
|0.00
|1.4
|47.4
|33.3
|75.0
|0
|1.2
|C. McCaffery
|5
|19
|5.6
|2.8
|1.8
|1.00
|0.00
|1.4
|64.3
|66.7
|100.0
|1
|1.8
|J. Dix
|4
|10.5
|4.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|40.0
|40.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|J. Ogundele
|4
|8
|2.8
|3.0
|1.3
|1.50
|0.30
|0.5
|66.7
|0.0
|42.9
|1.8
|1.3
|C. Kingsbury
|3
|3
|1.3
|1.7
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|100.0
|50.0
|0.3
|1.3
|R. Mulvey
|3
|5.7
|1.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.00
|0.70
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|D. Eldridge
|2
|2.5
|1.0
|0.5
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|L. Laketa
|3
|1.7
|0.3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.7
|Total
|5
|0.0
|91.6
|45.2
|19.2
|8.00
|4.00
|8.2
|48.3
|36.8
|77.6
|13.2
|28.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Miles Jr.
|3
|32.7
|21.3
|4.3
|3.3
|1.00
|0.30
|3.0
|46.5
|26.7
|64.5
|0.7
|3.7
|E. Miller
|4
|26
|13.3
|5.8
|2.0
|0.30
|0.80
|1.5
|55.0
|37.5
|75.0
|1.5
|4.3
|C. O'Bannon Jr.
|5
|23
|9.8
|4.6
|0.8
|0.80
|1.40
|1.4
|30.4
|21.4
|68.2
|2
|2.6
|M. Peavy
|5
|24.4
|8.4
|3.0
|1.8
|1.00
|1.00
|1.2
|37.8
|0.0
|73.7
|1
|2
|J. Coles
|5
|14.8
|7.2
|4.4
|1.2
|0.60
|0.60
|0.4
|46.7
|27.3
|100.0
|1.4
|3
|S. Wells
|5
|26
|6.2
|3.6
|5.0
|1.60
|0.20
|2.0
|33.3
|22.2
|83.3
|0.2
|3.4
|E. Lampkin Jr.
|5
|21.8
|5.0
|6.0
|1.4
|0.80
|0.80
|1.0
|47.6
|0.0
|55.6
|3
|3
|R. Walker
|5
|22
|5.0
|3.6
|1.2
|0.80
|0.80
|1.0
|37.5
|35.0
|0.0
|0.6
|3
|X. Cork
|5
|15.2
|4.8
|2.6
|0.2
|0.40
|0.20
|0.8
|60.0
|0.0
|50.0
|1.6
|1
|P. Haggerty
|4
|9
|3.5
|1.5
|0.8
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|85.7
|0.3
|1.3
|T. Lundblade
|2
|4.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|S. Doumbia
|3
|3.7
|0.7
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.7
|0
|C. Despie
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Ford
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Z. Gonsoulin
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|T. Stuart
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|5
|0.0
|73.4
|44.4
|16.0
|7.20
|5.80
|11.8
|42.4
|24.3
|69.4
|13.6
|27.2
-
MAN
ARMY11
19
1st 12:51
-
L-MD
ULM0
0134.5 O/U
+3.5
11:00am
-
MTSM
NAVY0
0128.5 O/U
-5
11:00am ESP+
-
BALL
MOSU0
0141 O/U
-6.5
12:00pm
-
CLST
WMU0
0135.5 O/U
-1
12:00pm
-
HOUC
MIZZ0
0157 O/U
-29.5
12:00pm SECN
-
NE
PRIN0
0136.5 O/U
-8.5
12:00pm
-
SDST
JMAD0
0156 O/U
-4.5
12:00pm
-
UMBC
GTWN0
0152.5 O/U
-11.5
12:00pm
-
HAMP
WAKE0
0146.5 O/U
-20.5
12:30pm ACCN
-
UALR
M-OH0
0154.5 O/U
-3.5
1:00pm
-
EIU
ALST0
0132 O/U
+1
1:00pm
-
FAU
ALB0
0141 O/U
+14.5
1:00pm
-
OGLETH
GASO0
0
1:00pm ESP+
-
Regent
VMI0
0
1:00pm
-
Rhodes
UAB0
0
1:00pm
-
WILCAR
SELA0
0
1:00pm
-
SOU
NEOM0
0139.5 O/U
+7
1:30pm
-
BING
LAS0
0136 O/U
-10.5
2:00pm
-
CSUF
UTU0
0141 O/U
+5
2:00pm
-
GREEN
NCAT0
0
2:00pm
-
HART
DEL0
0143 O/U
-13.5
2:00pm
-
HOFS
UNCG0
0140 O/U
PK
2:00pm
-
MRST
BUCK0
0135 O/U
-8
2:00pm
-
NH
GW0
0140 O/U
-11
2:00pm
-
NIAG
SJU0
0137.5 O/U
-18.5
2:00pm FS2
-
NIU
UNI0
0137.5 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm
-
QUEEN
GMU0
0140.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
SDAK
CCAR0
0142.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm
-
SEMO
BU0
0143.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
WCU
UNCA0
0148.5 O/U
-9.5
2:00pm
-
KENT
2HOU0
0133 O/U
-19.5
2:30pm ESP+
-
USA
TOWS0
0131.5 O/U
-4.5
2:30pm
-
SJSU
OAK0
0142.5 O/U
+1
2:30pm
-
CCSU
RUTG0
0130.5 O/U
-25
3:00pm
-
YSU
WIU0
0152.5 O/U
+5.5
3:00pm
-
GWEB
NCCU0
0137 O/U
+2.5
3:30pm
-
HOW
PEAY0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
3:30pm
-
COOK
IDST0
0132 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
BRY
SYR0
0162 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
CLEM
CAL0
0124.5 O/U
+10.5
4:00pm CBSSN
-
CLMB
PROV0
0145 O/U
-23
4:00pm FS2
-
KENN
VCU0
0133 O/U
-12
4:00pm
-
MERMAK
BRAD0
0126 O/U
-13
4:00pm
-
MVSU
COLST0
0133 O/U
-26
4:00pm
-
NALAB
GT0
0141 O/U
-15
4:00pm ESP+
-
PRES
CHAR0
0123 O/U
-12
4:00pm
-
SCST
WKY0
0145.5 O/U
-24.5
4:00pm
-
SNIND
BGSU0
0156 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
UTSO
LT0
0
4:00pm
-
UTRGV
4TEX0
0146 O/U
-33.5
4:00pm LHN
-
TRLST
WICH0
0125.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
UTVA
BSU0
0127.5 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm
-
COLG
PENN0
0149 O/U
+2
4:30pm
-
SFA
MTSU0
0136.5 O/U
-2.5
4:30pm
-
DSU
LIB0
0133 O/U
-23.5
5:00pm
-
EVAN
RMU0
0135 O/U
-1
5:00pm
-
UCD
MIL0
0146.5 O/U
+4
5:00pm
-
UVM
UNCW0
0128 O/U
+3
5:30pm
-
UL
DRKE0
0145 O/U
-8
6:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
CARK0
0152 O/U
-1.5
6:30pm
-
AMER
SFU0
0137.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
ECU
ODU0
0139.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESP+
-
UIC
GB0
0135.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
25IOWA
TCU0
0148 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
MTST
QUIN0
0143 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
MORE
MRSH0
0147 O/U
-11
7:00pm ESP+
-
MURR
CHAT0
0146 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
NDST
NMEX0
0153 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
NICH
USD0
0153.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
FAIR
MER0
0134.5 O/U
-4
7:30pm
-
BENUM
GRCN0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
CMU
CABP0
0137.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
NTEX
LBSU0
0129 O/U
+7
8:00pm
-
SIUE
UMKC0
0138.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm
-
STTHMN
UTAH0
0137 O/U
-16.5
8:00pm PACN
-
CHST
MARQ0
0147.5 O/U
-27.5
8:30pm FS2
-
JVST
NCO0
0147 O/U
-2
9:30pm
-
SAC
SUU0
0141 O/U
-5
9:30pm
-
UCI
NMST0
0135.5 O/U
+3
9:30pm
-
LFEPAC
UNLV0
0
10:30pm
-
ORE
12MSU70
74
Final ESP2
-
CARV
TNST0
0