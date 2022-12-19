Oklahoma State out to make a point vs. Texas A&M CC
Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton is looking for improvement on the offensive end as non-conference play wraps up Tuesday with a visit from Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
But he does not want his team giving up anything on the other side of the court.
"We're a defensive-first team," Boynton said of his squad that allows and average of fewer than 62 points per game.
The Cowboys (7-4) figure to be conflicted on where to put their focus after not scoring more than 65 points in any of their Past four games. The contest Tuesday at Stillwater, Okla., is the last before a lengthy Christmas break, with the Big 12 opener set for Dec. 31 at Kansas.
"Whenever we get the ball contained at half court, we're pretty good defensively," Oklahoma State guard John-Michael Wright said. "We've got great principles; the coaches show us where we need to be in positions. But we know once we stop teams from getting in a fastbreak, we can hold anybody in half-court."
Oklahoma State is No. 7 nationally in field-goal percentage defense, holding opponents to 36.4 percent from the floor. No team has shot better than 38.6 percent against the Cowboys this season.
While the Cowboys have been strong defensively, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has struggled to contain opponents. The Islanders are allowing 72.5 points per game.
"I'm a little disappointed where we are defensively, especially given the amount of experience we have on this team and the amount of returners we have to this basketball team," Islanders' coach Steve Lutz said. "We have a good group of guys who work pretty hard and are trying to do what I'm asking them to do.
"We just have to have more defensive discipline with what we are going on every possession."
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (6-5) has three of its victories against Division III opponents. None of the Islanders' wins have come on the road.
Lutz remains confident in his team headed into their final non-conference game against a Division I opponent.
"Our big focus right now is us," Lutz said. "Ultimately you will be judged from Dec. 31 on."
The Islanders open Southland Conference play on New Year's Eve at Northwestern State.
Four Texas A&M-Corpus Christi players average in double figures, led by Isaac Mushila's 15.5 points per game. He also is averaging 10.2 rebounds.
The Islanders haven't beaten a power conference team since 2009.
The Cowboys have won all 11 meetings between the programs, with the most recent coming in 2018.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Texas A&M-CC 6-5
|80.2 PPG
|40.4 RPG
|16.3 APG
|Okla. St. 7-4
|70.8 PPG
|42.2 RPG
|13.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|I. Mushila
|11
|26.6
|15.5
|10.2
|1.4
|2.10
|0.30
|2.1
|57.3
|26.7
|86.0
|4.1
|6.1
|T. Tennyson
|11
|22.4
|12.5
|1.5
|1.0
|0.70
|0.00
|1.2
|41.1
|34.2
|88.9
|0.1
|1.4
|T. Murdix
|11
|24.2
|10.5
|3.2
|3.9
|2.20
|0.20
|1.5
|46.7
|18.2
|73.0
|1
|2.2
|R. Williams
|10
|21.1
|10.3
|3.0
|1.5
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|40.2
|41.7
|92.3
|0.6
|2.4
|J. Jackson
|11
|21.6
|6.5
|2.5
|2.9
|1.10
|0.20
|1.8
|45.2
|36.4
|68.8
|0.5
|2
|D. Keys
|9
|20.7
|6.2
|4.7
|1.0
|0.80
|0.20
|1.1
|49.1
|0.0
|57.1
|1.8
|2.9
|S. Fryer
|9
|21.8
|5.9
|3.1
|2.0
|0.80
|0.30
|1.1
|51.2
|22.7
|100.0
|0.9
|2.2
|O. Dease
|2
|15.5
|5.5
|2.5
|1.0
|1.00
|0.50
|1.0
|33.3
|14.3
|66.7
|0
|2.5
|J. Roberts
|9
|9.4
|5.4
|2.4
|0.7
|0.70
|0.00
|0.4
|42.9
|39.1
|83.3
|0.9
|1.6
|T. Nickelson
|10
|16.9
|4.7
|1.6
|1.0
|0.60
|0.00
|1.0
|39.1
|12.5
|71.4
|0.3
|1.3
|J. Grandberry
|11
|10.4
|3.4
|1.2
|0.7
|0.50
|0.30
|0.9
|35.3
|33.3
|70.0
|0.2
|1
|J. Sangha
|6
|12.3
|1.7
|1.7
|0.7
|0.20
|0.30
|1.3
|18.8
|0.0
|66.7
|0.8
|0.8
|C. Kern
|8
|5.9
|1.5
|1.8
|0.0
|0.30
|0.60
|0.5
|35.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.6
|1.1
|J. Marshall
|8
|5.5
|1.3
|0.4
|0.8
|0.40
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.1
|A. Harden
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|11
|0.0
|80.2
|40.4
|16.3
|10.50
|2.10
|13.7
|44.6
|32.5
|77.6
|12.5
|24.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Anderson III
|11
|29.2
|12.4
|4.0
|2.8
|2.30
|0.40
|2.9
|41.0
|21.9
|90.4
|0.5
|3.5
|B. Thompson
|11
|28.8
|11.4
|2.5
|2.3
|0.50
|0.20
|2.7
|38.9
|33.3
|52.4
|0.2
|2.4
|K. Boone
|11
|24
|9.7
|5.5
|1.5
|0.50
|0.90
|2.2
|51.3
|25.0
|81.3
|3
|2.5
|J. Wright
|11
|29
|9.5
|3.3
|1.9
|1.10
|0.00
|1.5
|39.8
|35.3
|100.0
|0.5
|2.8
|M. Cisse
|11
|26
|8.3
|10.5
|0.5
|0.50
|3.10
|1.8
|59.4
|0.0
|45.5
|3.2
|7.4
|C. Asberry
|10
|23.5
|7.9
|2.8
|1.8
|0.60
|0.10
|1.2
|37.7
|34.8
|94.4
|0.3
|2.5
|T. Smith
|11
|15.7
|6.8
|3.9
|0.4
|0.40
|0.50
|0.6
|71.7
|25.0
|53.3
|1.5
|2.5
|W. Newton
|4
|7
|2.5
|1.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.5
|30.0
|42.9
|25.0
|0.8
|1
|C. Harris Jr.
|11
|12.1
|2.3
|1.4
|1.6
|0.50
|0.10
|0.6
|27.6
|26.3
|57.1
|0.2
|1.2
|Q. Williams
|11
|10.6
|2.1
|1.9
|0.6
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|42.1
|25.0
|62.5
|0.6
|1.3
|W. Church
|3
|1.3
|1.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|N. Brown
|3
|2.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Kouma
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Manzer
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|C. Sager
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|11
|0.0
|70.8
|42.2
|13.5
|6.50
|5.50
|15.0
|44.6
|31.5
|72.2
|12.1
|27.3
-
JU
ULM0
0128 O/U
+7.5
12:30pm ESP+
-
ALB
NIU0
0141 O/U
-4
2:00pm
-
SCST
LON0
0146.5 O/U
-14.5
2:00pm
-
TOCCF
WCU0
0
2:00pm
-
TOL
UVM0
0148.5 O/U
+3
2:00pm
-
WOFF
TA&M0
0139.5 O/U
-14.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
BRSC
TNST0
0
3:00pm
-
NALAB
MISS0
0141.5 O/U
-22
3:00pm ESP+
-
TXCC
OKST0
0139.5 O/U
-17
3:00pm ESP+
-
IUPU
TXAMC0
0134.5 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm
-
LEH
COR0
0158 O/U
-11
5:00pm
-
15MSST
DRKE0
0130 O/U
+5
5:00pm
-
AAY
SHOU0
0
5:30pm
-
LIP
LOU0
0141.5 O/U
+1
6:00pm ESP+
-
WAG
DSU0
0132 O/U
+10.5
6:00pm
-
14DUKE
WAKE0
0141.5 O/U
+7
6:30pm ACCN
-
GTWN
2CONN0
0149 O/U
-21
6:30pm FS1
-
NWU
EWU0
0
6:30pm
-
ALCN
DAY0
0130.5 O/U
-21
7:00pm ESP+
-
ARMY
CCSU0
0138.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
CIT
NCCU0
0142.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
DART
MASS0
0139 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
ELON
18IND0
0140.5 O/U
-30
7:00pm BTN
-
JAST
9ALA0
0154.5 O/U
-31
7:00pm SECN
-
KYCH
TNTC0
0
7:00pm
-
24MARQ
PROV0
0149.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm CBSSN
-
SNIND
PFW0
0150 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
UMES
TEMP0
0132 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SCUP
KENN0
0143.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
CARK
UALR0
0159.5 O/U
-3
7:30pm
-
QUEEN
NEB0
0141 O/U
-13.5
7:30pm B1G+
-
AF
NCO0
0139.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
IDST
GRCN0
0129 O/U
-15
8:00pm
-
NWST
12BAY0
0155.5 O/U
-25.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UOP
LAM0
0146 O/U
+13
8:00pm
-
MTST
5ARIZ0
0157 O/U
-21
8:30pm PACN
-
HALL
XAV0
0143 O/U
-8.5
8:30pm FS1
-
6UVA
22MIA0
0131 O/U
+3.5
8:30pm ACCN
-
UIC
NW0
0131 O/U
-14
9:00pm BTN
-
LIND
BYU0
0148.5 O/U
-23
9:00pm
-
MONT
11GONZ0
0148.5 O/U
-23.5
9:00pm ROT+
-
PITT
SYR0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
PVAM
NMEX0
0146.5 O/U
-17.5
9:00pm
-
OKLA
FLA0
0135 O/U
-3
9:30pm ESP2
-
CP
SJSU0
0121.5 O/U
-6
10:00pm
-
FRES
CSUB0
0117 O/U
+6
10:00pm ESP+
-
HARV
UCI0
0133.5 O/U
-10
10:00pm ESP+
-
USD
UCRV0
0139 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
UCSD
SDSU0
0134.5 O/U
-22.5
10:30pm FS1
-
UTVA
ORE0
0137 O/U
-12
10:30pm PACN