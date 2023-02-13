No. 7 Virginia heads on the road to face struggling Louisville
No. 7 Virginia won a game Saturday it probably should have lost. That same day, Louisville lost another game it probably could have won.
Both teams look to move on Wednesday night as the Atlantic Coast Conference co-leading Cavaliers visit the last-place Cardinals.
Virginia (19-4, 11-3 ACC) escaped with a 69-62 overtime home win against Duke on Saturday after a controversial ending in regulation.
Afterward, league officials admitted that Blue Devils forward Kyle Filipowski should have been awarded two free throws with the game tied at 58-58 on what was the final play of regulation. Instead, the Cavaliers scored the first five points in OT and went on to win for the ninth time in 10 games.
While Duke lamented the free throws it did not get to take, Virginia was left feeling plenty of angst about the ones it did take. The Cavaliers shot a dreadful 40.9 percent (9 of 22) at the charity stripe.
"Ironically, we do a little free-throw challenge game at the end of a lot of practices, and yesterday (Friday) was the first time all year that every guy made every free throw," Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said.
Cavaliers forward Ben Vander Plas, who missed six of his 11 free throws, said the experienced team found a way "to keep pushing through" the adversity.
"You got to be able to control your effort on the defensive end and just keep doing everything else," said Vander Plas, who finished with 13 points, four rebounds and four steals.
Virginia's defensive effort forced a season-high 22 turnovers by the Blue Devils, including four in overtime.
Armaan Franklin led the Cavaliers with 23 points, including a clutch 3-pointer in OT.
Franklin (12.7 points per game) is one of four Virginia players scoring in double figures this season, along with Kihei Clark (11.6), Jayden Gardner (11.3) and Reece Beekman (10.0).
The Cavaliers head to Kentucky for the first of two meetings with Louisville, who ends the regular season March 4 in Charlottesville, Va.
The Cardinals (3-22, 1-13) added to their school single-season record for losses Saturday night with a 93-85 defeat at then-No. 19 Miami. Louisville was within four points with less than five minutes remaining but couldn't get over the hump despite a career-high 33 points from senior El Ellis.
The Hurricanes scored 20 points off a dozen turnovers by the Cardinals. Louisville has had double-digit turnovers in all but one game this season (nine in a Dec. 20 loss to Lipscomb).
"Whenever there's adversity, we compound the mistakes," Cardinals head coach Kenny Payne said after the loss at Miami. "We can't compound mistakes, especially on a night when we're scoring the ball really well."
Ellis (17.4) is the only Cardinals player scoring in double figures, followed by Jae'Lyn Withers (9.6) and Mike James (9.3).
Louisville has only one victory this calendar year, a 68-58 home defeat of Georgia Tech on Feb. 1.
All of the wins for the Cardinals have come at home, where they are 3-11. All three of Virginia's ACC losses have been on the road.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|7 Virginia 19-4
|70.0 PPG
|34.9 RPG
|16.3 APG
|Louisville 3-22
|64.0 PPG
|34.5 RPG
|9.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Franklin
|23
|29.4
|12.7
|4.2
|1.2
|1.00
|0.40
|0.9
|42.3
|40.3
|69.8
|0.6
|3.7
|K. Clark
|23
|33.3
|11.6
|2.7
|5.9
|1.20
|0.10
|2.1
|43.5
|39.2
|75.8
|0.5
|2.3
|J. Gardner
|23
|24.3
|11.3
|5.0
|0.6
|1.00
|0.40
|1.0
|52.0
|0.0
|65.1
|1.9
|3
|R. Beekman
|22
|31.2
|10.0
|3.3
|5.1
|1.40
|0.50
|1.6
|42.9
|42.3
|82.3
|0.6
|2.7
|B. Vander Plas
|23
|24.3
|7.4
|4.5
|1.7
|0.70
|0.40
|0.7
|41.5
|31.0
|58.7
|0.8
|3.7
|K. Shedrick
|22
|18.4
|6.8
|3.5
|0.6
|1.00
|1.40
|0.7
|68.8
|25.0
|79.6
|1.1
|2.4
|I. McKneely
|23
|21.4
|6.6
|2.2
|0.8
|0.40
|0.20
|0.8
|41.1
|42.2
|68.8
|0.2
|2
|R. Dunn
|21
|12.7
|2.7
|2.7
|0.3
|0.30
|1.00
|0.6
|52.3
|30.8
|70.0
|0.6
|2.1
|F. Caffaro
|15
|7.3
|1.6
|1.7
|0.1
|0.00
|0.10
|0.4
|69.2
|0.0
|50.0
|0.7
|1
|T. Murray
|8
|7.8
|1.5
|1.1
|0.4
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|28.6
|10.0
|75.0
|0
|1.1
|T. How
|3
|3.3
|1.0
|2.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|0.0
|25.0
|1
|1.3
|C. Coleman
|5
|4.8
|0.8
|0.0
|0.8
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|16.7
|25.0
|33.3
|0
|0
|Total
|23
|0.0
|70.0
|34.9
|16.3
|6.80
|4.40
|9.1
|45.9
|37.7
|70.8
|8.1
|24.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|E. Ellis
|25
|35.6
|17.4
|2.7
|4.8
|1.00
|0.10
|4.0
|40.3
|31.7
|80.3
|0.3
|2.4
|J. Withers
|25
|24.6
|9.6
|5.0
|0.7
|0.70
|0.40
|2.3
|44.8
|46.3
|76.9
|0.7
|4.4
|M. James
|25
|30.1
|9.3
|3.3
|1.1
|0.60
|0.40
|2.2
|44.3
|37.2
|72.7
|0.7
|2.6
|B. Huntley-Hatfield
|17
|27.9
|7.5
|6.0
|0.6
|0.70
|0.80
|2.2
|47.6
|33.3
|73.5
|1.6
|4.4
|K. Lands
|25
|20.4
|6.2
|1.9
|0.6
|0.60
|0.10
|1.0
|32.4
|31.9
|93.5
|0.3
|1.6
|J. Traynor
|25
|23.5
|5.6
|3.2
|0.7
|0.50
|0.30
|1.0
|44.7
|25.5
|64.3
|1.2
|1.9
|S. Curry
|25
|19.2
|5.5
|4.8
|0.3
|0.20
|0.30
|1.1
|54.5
|0.0
|50.9
|1.6
|3.2
|E. Okorafor
|5
|14.8
|4.4
|4.2
|0.4
|0.00
|1.40
|1.0
|42.9
|100.0
|60.0
|2
|2.2
|H. Miller
|22
|8
|1.9
|1.2
|0.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.5
|27.9
|25.0
|66.7
|0.5
|0.7
|F. Basili
|13
|7.8
|1.8
|1.0
|0.6
|0.50
|0.10
|0.7
|24.2
|23.1
|57.1
|0.2
|0.8
|R. Wheeler
|19
|10.2
|1.4
|2.3
|0.1
|0.30
|0.20
|0.4
|34.5
|0.0
|33.3
|1
|1.3
|D. Ree
|11
|5.1
|1.3
|0.6
|0.0
|0.20
|0.30
|0.3
|38.5
|22.2
|100.0
|0
|0.6
|Z. Payne
|18
|3.8
|0.3
|0.8
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|28.6
|0.0
|50.0
|0.4
|0.4
|A. McCool
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|A. Myles-Devore
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|25
|0.0
|64.0
|34.5
|9.5
|4.80
|2.70
|15.8
|41.7
|33.5
|72.5
|9.2
|23.0
-
MISS
FLA0
0138 O/U
-10
6:30pm SECN
-
ARMY
COLG0
0145.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
1ALA
10TENN0
0148 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP2
-
BU
HC0
0136 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
CHSO
CAMP0
0140.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
CHAT
VMI0
0146 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
CINCY
ECU0
0141.5 O/U
+9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
ETSU
WCU0
0140.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
FGCU
STET0
0142 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
FSU
CLEM0
0146.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
FUR
CIT0
0150 O/U
+15.5
7:00pm
-
GMU
GW0
0146.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
HIPT
PRES0
0141 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
IUPU
OAK0
0143.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm
-
LAF
L-MD0
0124.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
LON
SCUP0
0135.5 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
-
LOW
BRY0
0154 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
MER
WOFF0
0137.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
NAVY
LEH0
0137 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
NH
UVM0
0132.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
NJIT
BING0
0132 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
RICH
LAS0
0138 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
STBN
FOR0
0132.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
JOES
DUQ0
0149.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
UMBC
ALB0
0146 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
7UVA
LOU0
0127.5 O/U
+16
7:00pm ESPU
-
VT
GT0
0141.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
VCU
URI0
0132 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
WINT
GWEB0
0134 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
16XAV
11MARQ0
0161 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
EVAN
BELM0
0146 O/U
-17.5
7:30pm
-
UNCG
SAM0
0137 O/U
-1.5
7:30pm
-
TRLST
SFA0
0138.5 O/U
-6.5
7:30pm
-
UTA
SHOU0
0125 O/U
-12.5
7:30pm
-
INST
UIC0
0147 O/U
+11.5
8:00pm
-
MOSU
BRAD0
0127.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
MURR
ILST0
0140.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
USF
TLSA0
0148 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm
-
UK
MSST0
0128.5 O/U
-3
8:30pm SECN
-
ARK
TA&M0
0141 O/U
-4
9:00pm ESP2
-
CSN
UCD0
0136.5 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm
-
DAV
STL0
0144.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm CBSSN
-
DRKE
UNI0
0139 O/U
+6
9:00pm
-
14IND
NW0
0134.5 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm BTN
-
22TCU
19ISU0
0134.5 O/U
-4
9:00pm ESPU
-
UTRGV
GRCN0
0148 O/U
-12
9:00pm
-
BSU
COLST0
0138.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm FS1
-
CSUB
CP0
0115.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm
-
CSUF
UCSD0
0130 O/U
+3.5
10:00pm
-
LBSU
UCRV0
0152.5 O/U
-1
10:00pm
-
SEA
CABP0
0137 O/U
-4
10:00pm
-
UCI
UCSB0
0136.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm
-
ORE
WASH0
0141.5 O/U
+5.5
11:00pm ESPU
-
21SDSU
FRES0
0129 O/U
+8
11:00pm CBSSN
-
MINN
MSU0
0
PPD BTN