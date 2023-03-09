Surging Washington State aims to take down Oregon
As soon as Oregon secured a top-four seed in this week's Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas, many Ducks fans started looking toward a potential semifinal contest against top-seeded UCLA.
Fourth-seeded Oregon (18-13) must address the immediate task at hand, however, when it faces fifth-seeded Washington State (17-15) on Thursday.
The Cougars have won their last seven games, including 69-52 over 12th-seeded Cal in a first-round contest Wednesday.
Oregon coach Dana Altman is optimistic about his team's chances in the conference tournament, but he knows the Ducks can't afford to look past dangerous Washington State.
"There is no Friday if you don't play well Thursday," Altman said. "So you expend whatever you have to expend, try and win the game as best you can on Thursday."
The teams split their first two meetings this season. Oregon posted a 74-60 win in Eugene on Dec. 1, and Washington State edged the Ducks 68-65 in Pullman on Feb. 19.
The Cougars are led by forward Mouhamed Gueye and guard TJ Bamba, who combined for 27 points in the victory over Cal. Forward DJ Rodman recorded his third career double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Washington State is peaking at the right time, but the Cougars don't have much time to recover after a physical first-round matchup.
"Hopefully we can get enough rest," Cougars coach Kyle Smith said. "We'll need our bench to step up against because Oregon throws about eight or nine guys at you with big bodies, and we'll have to really battle them on the glass."
Oregon closed the regular season with three straight wins, including last Saturday's 73-68 victory over Stanford. Senior center N'Faly Dante had 15 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead the Ducks.
Dante was named to the All-Pac-12 first team after leading Oregon in points (13.5), rebounds (8.2) and blocks (1.4). The 6-foot-11 center will face a tough matchup against Gueye, who also received first-team honors.
The winner of Thursday's contest will advance to face either No. 9 seed Colorado or UCLA in the semifinals on Friday night.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|5 Washington St. 17-15
|68.1 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|11.8 APG
|4 Oregon 18-13
|71.0 PPG
|40.2 RPG
|13.3 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Bamba
|29
|31.7
|15.7
|3.6
|1.6
|0.80
|0.30
|1.9
|43.2
|35.8
|73.5
|0.8
|2.8
|M. Gueye
|32
|32.2
|14.3
|8.5
|1.9
|0.80
|0.80
|2.4
|48.6
|26.3
|67.7
|3.5
|5.1
|J. Powell
|32
|33.8
|10.3
|3.8
|2.9
|0.70
|0.10
|0.9
|40.4
|41.2
|78.8
|0.4
|3.5
|D. Rodman
|29
|31.2
|9.2
|5.8
|1.3
|0.70
|0.20
|0.9
|41.5
|37.9
|76.6
|2.1
|3.7
|J. Mullins
|28
|23.4
|8.5
|2.2
|1.6
|0.50
|0.00
|1.1
|43.2
|42.6
|87.1
|0.2
|2
|A. Jakimovski
|21
|26
|7.5
|4.8
|1.1
|0.50
|0.20
|1.2
|37.0
|35.4
|58.3
|1.4
|3.3
|K. Houinsou
|32
|17.1
|4.0
|2.5
|1.4
|0.30
|0.40
|1.5
|40.0
|20.8
|68.3
|1
|1.6
|C. Rosario
|20
|10.2
|2.3
|1.6
|0.3
|0.30
|0.20
|0.7
|41.0
|26.7
|52.6
|0.6
|1.1
|D. Darling
|23
|12.8
|1.8
|1.8
|0.6
|0.50
|0.10
|0.8
|25.5
|16.7
|75.0
|0.3
|1.5
|A. Diongue
|21
|6.5
|1.4
|1.9
|0.2
|0.20
|0.60
|0.7
|52.6
|0.0
|62.5
|0.8
|1.1
|J. Wilson
|12
|3.1
|0.3
|0.4
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.2
|B. Olesen
|5
|1.6
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|A. Rohosy
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|32
|0.0
|68.1
|37.9
|11.8
|4.80
|2.70
|12.1
|42.4
|36.6
|71.3
|11.1
|24.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|N. Dante
|29
|26.2
|13.5
|8.2
|1.1
|1.10
|1.40
|2.1
|62.3
|0.0
|61.5
|3.1
|5.2
|J. Couisnard
|17
|28.4
|13.0
|2.9
|2.1
|1.00
|0.10
|2.0
|42.2
|35.6
|80.0
|0.6
|2.3
|W. Richardson
|31
|35.8
|12.5
|3.5
|5.2
|1.50
|0.10
|3.1
|43.4
|34.3
|81.7
|0.6
|2.9
|K. Barthelemy
|19
|24.4
|8.9
|1.6
|2.2
|0.70
|0.20
|1.1
|41.4
|37.8
|83.3
|0.2
|1.4
|Q. Guerrier
|31
|25
|8.8
|4.5
|1.0
|0.40
|0.30
|1.2
|41.7
|35.8
|61.0
|1.3
|3.2
|R. Soares
|31
|27.3
|6.9
|3.5
|1.6
|0.50
|0.30
|1.7
|38.5
|25.3
|84.6
|1.4
|2.1
|K. Ware
|30
|15.8
|6.6
|3.8
|0.6
|0.40
|1.20
|0.7
|45.5
|28.3
|71.2
|0.9
|2.9
|N. Bittle
|23
|17.8
|6.5
|5.0
|0.6
|0.30
|1.10
|0.8
|48.6
|30.6
|65.9
|1
|4
|B. Rigsby
|21
|17.7
|4.2
|2.3
|0.8
|0.70
|0.20
|0.6
|40.0
|27.7
|77.8
|0.6
|1.7
|L. Wur
|23
|9.8
|2.4
|2.3
|0.3
|0.10
|0.40
|0.3
|37.2
|31.8
|76.2
|0.8
|1.5
|T. Williams
|20
|7.3
|2.0
|1.4
|0.1
|0.30
|0.10
|0.4
|56.3
|14.3
|18.2
|0.3
|1.1
|B. Parris
|11
|2.5
|0.7
|0.3
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.1
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.2
|G. Reichle
|13
|7
|0.3
|0.7
|0.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|8.3
|12.5
|50.0
|0
|0.7
|J. Cooper
|10
|2.3
|0.2
|0.4
|0.0
|0.10
|0.10
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.1
|E. Butler
|2
|3.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|31
|0.0
|71.0
|40.2
|13.3
|5.80
|4.80
|12.4
|45.3
|32.4
|70.7
|11.0
|26.0
-
8M-OH
1TOL0
0153.5 O/U
-13.5
11:00am ESP+
-
8DAV
1VCU0
0133.5 O/U
-7.5
11:30am USA
-
9RUTG
8MICH0
0132.5 O/U
-2.5
12:00pm BTN
-
8SJU
1MARQ0
0161.5 O/U
-9
12:00pm FS1
-
9WAKE
1MIA0
0156 O/U
-7.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
9ECU
8USF0
0141.5 O/U
-3
12:30pm ESPU
-
5ISU
4BAY0
0134.5 O/U
-4.5
12:30pm ESPN
-
9MSST
8FLA0
0130.5 O/U
+5
1:00pm SECN
-
5OHIO
4BALL0
0151 O/U
PK
1:30pm ESP+
-
5GMU
4STL0
0140 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm USA
-
13OSU
5IOWA0
0153.5 O/U
-4.5
2:30pm BTN
-
5PITT
4DUKE0
0138.5 O/U
-6
2:30pm ESP2
-
5PROV
4CONN0
0143.5 O/U
-7
2:30pm FS1
-
10SMU
7UCF0
0137.5 O/U
-8
2:30pm ESPU
-
8CABP
1SHOU0
0124.5 O/U
-6
3:00pm
-
9COLO
1UCLA0
0133 O/U
-9
3:00pm PACN
-
8COLST
1SDSU0
0136 O/U
-9.5
3:00pm CBSSN
-
8CSUB
1UCI0
0127.5 O/U
-13
3:00pm ESP+
-
6PVAM
3JAST0
0133.5 O/U
+2
3:00pm
-
8WVU
1KAN0
0149 O/U
-4.5
3:00pm ESPN
-
13MISS
5TENN0
0128 O/U
-11.5
3:30pm SECN
-
7NIU
2KENT0
0141.5 O/U
-13.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
5GRCN
4SEA0
0136 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm
-
10JOES
2DAY0
0135 O/U
-10.5
5:00pm USA
-
5HAW
4CSUF0
0126 O/U
+1.5
5:30pm ESP+
-
5SJSU
4NEV0
0130.5 O/U
-5
5:30pm CBSSN
-
5WSU
4ORE0
0133.5 O/U
-2.5
5:30pm PACN
-
5MORG
4UMES0
0139 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
6BUF
3AKR0
0146.5 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
10PSU
7ILL0
0140 O/U
-2.5
6:30pm BTN
-
8WKY
1FAU0
0140 O/U
-10.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
10ARK
7AUB0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm SECN
-
5CHAR
4MTSU0
0126.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
10DEP
2XAV0
0152.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm FS1
-
11MRST
3QUIN0
0136 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
7OKST
2TEX0
0142 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
11TLSA
6WICH0
0139 O/U
-16
7:00pm ESPU
-
7UNC
2UVA0
0129 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESPN
-
11LAS
3FOR0
0139 O/U
-6
7:30pm USA
-
6COPP
3NORF0
0150.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
2BSU
7UNLV0
0137.5 O/U
+5.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
10CP
2UCSB0
0125.5 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
10LT
2NTEX0
0117.5 O/U
-9
9:00pm ESP+
-
14MINN
6MD0
0133.5 O/U
-13
9:00pm BTN
-
10STAN
2ARIZ0
0154.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm PACN
-
7TRLST
2UTVA0
0137 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm
-
5AAMU
4SOU0
0135 O/U
-4
9:30pm
-
14LSU
6VAN0
0142 O/U
-4
9:30pm SECN
-
6NCST
3CLEM0
0148 O/U
PK
9:30pm ESPN
-
5NIAG
4SIEN0
0126.5 O/U
-3
9:30pm ESP+
-
6NOVA
3CREI0
0134.5 O/U
-5
9:30pm FS1
-
6RICE
3UAB0
0155.5 O/U
-13.5
9:30pm ESP+
-
6TCU
3KSU0
0148 O/U
+2
9:30pm ESP2
-
11UTU
3SUU0
0152 O/U
-5
11:00pm
-
6ASU
3USC0
0139 O/U
-4
11:30pm ESPN
-
6NMEX
3UTST0
0158 O/U
-3.5
11:30pm CBSSN
-
6UCD
3UCRV0
0144 O/U
-3
11:30pm ESP+