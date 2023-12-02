UOP
NAU
Preview not available
Preview not available
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|16:54
|+3
|Diego Campisano makes three point jump shot (Liam Lloyd assists)
|5-9
|17:15
|+3
|Judson Martindale makes three point jump shot (Cam Denson assists)
|5-6
|17:30
|+3
|Liam Lloyd makes three point jump shot
|2-6
|17:43
|Donovan Williams turnover (offensive foul)
|17:43
|Donovan Williams offensive foul (Jayden Jackson draws the foul)
|18:03
|+3
|Diego Campisano makes three point jump shot (Oakland Fort assists)
|2-3
|18:09
|Jayden Jackson defensive rebound
|18:11
|Lesown Hallums Jr. misses two point layup
|18:43
|Tigers defensive rebound
|18:45
|Oakland Fort misses two point layup
|18:54
|Oakland Fort defensive rebound
|18:56
|Donovan Williams misses two point jump shot
|19:09
|Judson Martindale offensive rebound
|19:09
|Donovan Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:09
|Donovan Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:19
|Jayden Jackson shooting foul (Donovan Williams draws the foul)
|19:32
|Donovan Williams offensive rebound
|19:34
|Donovan Williams misses two point layup
|19:49
|Donovan Williams defensive rebound
|19:51
|Oakland Fort misses three point jump shot
|19:58
|+2
|Lesown Hallums Jr. makes two point layup
|2-0
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Diego Campisano makes three point jump shot (Liam Lloyd assists)
|16:54
|+ 3
|Judson Martindale makes three point jump shot (Cam Denson assists)
|17:15
|+ 3
|Liam Lloyd makes three point jump shot
|17:30
|Donovan Williams turnover (offensive foul)
|17:43
|Donovan Williams offensive foul (Jayden Jackson draws the foul)
|17:43
|+ 3
|Diego Campisano makes three point jump shot (Oakland Fort assists)
|18:03
|Jayden Jackson defensive rebound
|18:09
|Lesown Hallums Jr. misses two point layup
|18:11
|Tigers defensive rebound
|18:43
|Oakland Fort misses two point layup
|18:45
|Oakland Fort defensive rebound
|18:54
|Team Stats
|Points
|5
|9
|Field Goals
|2-5 (40.0%)
|3-5 (60.0%)
|3-Pointers
|1-1 (100.0%)
|3-4 (75.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-2 (0.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|4
|2
|Offensive
|2
|0
|Defensive
|1
|2
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|1
|2
|Steals
|0
|0
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fouls
|1
|1
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
3 PTS, 1 REB
6 PTS
|Team Stats
|Pacific 4-4
|67.6 PPG
|29.8 RPG
|17.3 APG
|N. Arizona 2-5
|62.0 PPG
|32.7 RPG
|13.4 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Hallums Jr. G
|9.0 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|1.5 APG
|43.9 FG%
|
00
|. Campisano F
|4.4 PPG
|0.9 RPG
|0.1 APG
|56.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Hallums Jr. G
|2 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|D. Campisano F
|3 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|
|40.0
|FG%
|60.0
|
|
|100.0
|3PT FG%
|75.0
|
|
|0.0
|FT%
|0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Martindale
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|L. Hallums Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Denson
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Williams
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Martindale
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|L. Hallums Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Denson
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Williams
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Richards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Beard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Yildizoglu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Garcia Adsten
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Outlaw
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Blake
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|5
|3
|1
|2/5
|1/1
|0/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Campisano
|6
|0
|0
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Lloyd
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Jackson
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|O. Fort
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Campisano
|6
|0
|0
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Lloyd
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Jackson
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|O. Fort
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Basham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Ford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wistrcill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Abelman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Madi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Musaka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Reynolds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Kai
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Towt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|9
|2
|2
|3/5
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2