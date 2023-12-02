away team background logo
home team background logo
UOP
NAU

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
UOP
Tigers
5
NAU
Lumberjacks
9

Time Team Play Score
16:54 +3 Diego Campisano makes three point jump shot (Liam Lloyd assists) 5-9
17:15 +3 Judson Martindale makes three point jump shot (Cam Denson assists) 5-6
17:30 +3 Liam Lloyd makes three point jump shot 2-6
17:43   Donovan Williams turnover (offensive foul)  
17:43   Donovan Williams offensive foul (Jayden Jackson draws the foul)  
18:03 +3 Diego Campisano makes three point jump shot (Oakland Fort assists) 2-3
18:09   Jayden Jackson defensive rebound  
18:11   Lesown Hallums Jr. misses two point layup  
18:43   Tigers defensive rebound  
18:45   Oakland Fort misses two point layup  
18:54   Oakland Fort defensive rebound  
18:56   Donovan Williams misses two point jump shot  
19:09   Judson Martindale offensive rebound  
19:09   Donovan Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
19:09   Donovan Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
19:19   Jayden Jackson shooting foul (Donovan Williams draws the foul)  
19:32   Donovan Williams offensive rebound  
19:34   Donovan Williams misses two point layup  
19:49   Donovan Williams defensive rebound  
19:51   Oakland Fort misses three point jump shot  
19:58 +2 Lesown Hallums Jr. makes two point layup 2-0
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 3 Diego Campisano makes three point jump shot (Liam Lloyd assists) 16:54
+ 3 Judson Martindale makes three point jump shot (Cam Denson assists) 17:15
+ 3 Liam Lloyd makes three point jump shot 17:30
  Donovan Williams turnover (offensive foul) 17:43
  Donovan Williams offensive foul (Jayden Jackson draws the foul) 17:43
+ 3 Diego Campisano makes three point jump shot (Oakland Fort assists) 18:03
  Jayden Jackson defensive rebound 18:09
  Lesown Hallums Jr. misses two point layup 18:11
  Tigers defensive rebound 18:43
  Oakland Fort misses two point layup 18:45
  Oakland Fort defensive rebound 18:54
Team Stats
Points 5 9
Field Goals 2-5 (40.0%) 3-5 (60.0%)
3-Pointers 1-1 (100.0%) 3-4 (75.0%)
Free Throws 0-2 (0.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 4 2
Offensive 2 0
Defensive 1 2
Team 1 0
Assists 1 2
Steals 0 0
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fouls 1 1
Technicals 0 0
33
J. Martindale G
3 PTS, 1 REB
12
D. Campisano F
6 PTS
12T
Pacific 4-4 2-2
N. Arizona 2-5 3-3
Rolle Activity Center Flagstaff, AZ
Rolle Activity Center Flagstaff, AZ
Team Stats
Pacific 4-4 67.6 PPG 29.8 RPG 17.3 APG
N. Arizona 2-5 62.0 PPG 32.7 RPG 13.4 APG
Key Players
00
. Hallums Jr. G 9.0 PPG 2.9 RPG 1.5 APG 43.9 FG%
00
. Campisano F 4.4 PPG 0.9 RPG 0.1 APG 56.0 FG%
Top Scorers
5
L. Hallums Jr. G 2 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
12
D. Campisano F 3 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
40.0 FG% 60.0
100.0 3PT FG% 75.0
0.0 FT% 0
Pacific
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Martindale 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 0
L. Hallums Jr. 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
C. Denson 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
D. Williams 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/2 1 - 0 0 1 1 1
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Martindale 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0
L. Hallums Jr. 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
C. Denson 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
D. Williams 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/2 1 0 0 0 1 1 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Richards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Beard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Yildizoglu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Garcia Adsten - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Outlaw - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Blake - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 5 3 1 2/5 1/1 0/2 1 0 0 0 1 2 1
N. Arizona
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Campisano 6 0 0 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
L. Lloyd 3 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
J. Jackson 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
O. Fort 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Campisano 6 0 0 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
L. Lloyd 3 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
J. Jackson 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1
O. Fort 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Basham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wistrcill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Abelman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Madi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Musaka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Reynolds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Kai - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Towt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 9 2 2 3/5 3/4 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola