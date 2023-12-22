Texas A&M tunes up for SEC slate by hosting Houston Christian
Texas A&M aims to snap a two-game losing streak when it hosts Houston Christian in a nonconference game on Friday night in College Station.
The Aggies (7-4) are coming off a 70-66 loss at No. 4 Houston on Saturday. After trailing 38-23 at halftime, Texas A&M stormed back in the second half but ran out of time in its comeback bid.
Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III said he and his teammates were not discouraged.
"When our backs are against the wall, we're not going to back up," Coleman said. "We're going to be right in the middle of the ring, and we're going to keep punching, punching, punching until there is zero on the clock."
Texas A&M's final game before a holiday break will come against Houston Christian (2-8). The Huskies are hoping for a better result after losing 89-53 against SMU on Tuesday.
Houston Christian has embraced a challenging nonconference schedule that already has included games against BYU, Oklahoma State, TCU and then-No. 12 Texas. Their victories have come against Southwest Adventist and Champion Christian.
Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams said he was impressed by the way Houston Christian played at the rim, whether that meant taking high-percentage shots or grabbing offensive rebounds.
"They've played several high-major teams, and they have done a very effective job on the offensive glass," Williams said. "Because it's at the rim. At the rim, whether they're shooting or rebounding, they're third in the country. I would say that's the biggest issue or concern."
Williams noted that the Aggies have two more nonconference games before Southeastern Conference play begins Jan. 6 against visiting LSU. He wants his players to gain lessons from these matchups that will carry over into what he expects to be a competitive conference season.
"We do several things well, and we do a few things great," Williams said. "We also have a couple of things that are not to the level that they need to be in order to have the success that we want."
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Houston Chr. 2-8
|71.4 PPG
|45.9 RPG
|12.6 APG
|Texas A&M 7-4
|75.6 PPG
|43.7 RPG
|12.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Alvarez
|7
|28.7
|14.6
|4.6
|1.1
|0.90
|0.10
|3.1
|44.3
|16.7
|48.1
|1.3
|3.3
|M. Greene
|10
|30.9
|14.2
|3.7
|3.1
|1.10
|0.30
|2.1
|46.6
|42.1
|84.2
|0.3
|3.4
|M. Imariagbe
|10
|26.9
|12.5
|8.9
|1.2
|0.60
|1.30
|2.0
|57.0
|20.0
|48.6
|3.3
|5.6
|B. Maring
|10
|28.6
|9.1
|8.1
|2.2
|1.70
|0.40
|2.6
|41.1
|0.0
|73.9
|2.6
|5.5
|P. Bazil
|10
|29.9
|8.4
|3.1
|1.7
|1.30
|0.00
|2.5
|33.7
|12.5
|53.3
|0.9
|2.2
|B. Carpenter
|3
|18
|7.3
|2.0
|1.7
|0.70
|0.30
|1.7
|35.7
|0.0
|80.0
|1
|1
|D. Capriotti
|7
|12.7
|4.3
|1.4
|0.6
|0.60
|0.00
|0.9
|32.3
|38.5
|0.0
|0.3
|1.1
|C. Achara
|10
|12.5
|4.2
|2.9
|0.5
|0.20
|0.20
|1.5
|51.5
|0.0
|66.7
|0.8
|2.1
|T. Moore
|10
|18.9
|3.6
|2.1
|1.1
|0.10
|0.00
|1.3
|26.2
|18.2
|83.3
|0.3
|1.8
|P. Bazil
|9
|13.4
|3.0
|2.8
|0.9
|0.20
|1.00
|0.9
|42.3
|0.0
|62.5
|1.4
|1.3
|B. Bostwick
|2
|2.5
|2.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|20.0
|20.0
|50.0
|0
|0.5
|J. Arnold
|3
|8.7
|1.7
|1.0
|0.3
|0.70
|0.00
|0.3
|12.5
|50.0
|33.3
|0
|1
|N. Hudson
|3
|5.7
|1.3
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0.3
|M. Gates
|3
|1
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|N. Self
|3
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|10
|0.0
|71.4
|45.9
|12.6
|6.60
|3.40
|16.8
|42.1
|24.8
|61.5
|13.6
|27.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|W. Taylor IV
|11
|31.6
|18.6
|3.1
|4.8
|2.30
|0.10
|3.5
|38.4
|28.4
|80.6
|0.4
|2.7
|H. Coleman III
|10
|29.3
|12.6
|9.1
|1.5
|1.10
|0.00
|0.6
|62.0
|0.0
|80.0
|3.5
|5.6
|T. Radford
|7
|28
|12.3
|4.4
|2.0
|0.30
|0.10
|0.4
|45.3
|25.0
|66.7
|1.7
|2.7
|H. Hefner
|11
|21.1
|8.3
|2.2
|1.1
|0.50
|0.10
|1.3
|43.4
|42.6
|35.7
|0.9
|1.3
|J. Carter
|11
|22.4
|6.9
|3.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.20
|0.6
|33.3
|21.7
|69.6
|1.5
|2
|S. Washington
|11
|18.3
|5.8
|4.7
|0.5
|0.70
|0.50
|0.2
|50.0
|25.0
|73.7
|2.2
|2.5
|M. Obaseki
|11
|12
|5.6
|1.3
|0.8
|0.30
|0.30
|1.0
|38.7
|33.3
|72.7
|0.4
|0.9
|A. Garcia
|11
|26.5
|4.3
|7.4
|1.5
|1.30
|0.70
|0.7
|48.3
|20.0
|72.0
|3.7
|3.6
|E. Lawrence
|10
|8
|3.2
|0.9
|0.2
|0.10
|0.10
|0.4
|31.6
|25.0
|60.0
|0.1
|0.8
|W. Leveque
|11
|11.5
|2.5
|3.5
|0.2
|0.10
|0.80
|0.5
|39.1
|0.0
|90.0
|2.1
|1.4
|B. Lindsay
|7
|6.6
|2.0
|0.1
|0.4
|0.30
|0.00
|0.9
|40.0
|22.2
|0.0
|0
|0.1
|J. Lee
|4
|1.5
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|11
|0.0
|75.6
|43.7
|12.5
|7.20
|2.90
|9.7
|42.8
|28.8
|72.8
|17.5
|23.3
