Michigan State seeking season sweep at Penn State
This season's first matchup between Michigan State and Penn State was heavily one-sided, in favor of the Spartans.
The Big Ten rivals reconvene Wednesday when the Spartans visit the Nittany Lions at University Park, Pa.
Michigan State (15-9, 7-6) thumped Penn State 92-61 on Jan. 4 as Malik Hall matched his career high with 24 points and Mady Sissoko equaled a personal best with 12 rebounds.
The Spartans shot a crisp 56.3 percent from the field in that one, including 10 of 21 from 3-point range. The Nittany Lions' numbers were dramatically different as they made just 3 of 29 3-pointers as part of a 32.3 percent shooting effort.
Michigan State enters this one having won three of its last four games, most recently an 88-80 triumph over then-No. 10 Illinois on Saturday. A.J. Hoggard led the way with 23 points, five assists and zero turnovers, much to the delight of veteran coach Tom Izzo.
"A.J. has been a guy that I've been on for four years," coach Tom Izzo said. "You saw why. He played extremely well. ... We beat one of the most talented, best teams that we've played. What does that do for us? A lot."
Hall chipped in 22 points and Tyson Walker added 19 for Michigan State.
Meanwhile, Penn State (12-12, 6-7) enters on the heels of a 68-63 setback Sunday at Northwestern, snapping the team's three-game winning streak. It was another struggle from 3-point range for the Nittany Lions, who went 6 of 19 from outside the arc.
Ace Baldwin Jr. went 1 of 5 from long range and 4 of 13 overall as part of a 17-point effort.
Nick Kern Jr. chipped in 18 points and Kanye Clary, the team's leading scorer who had missed time recently with an undisclosed injury, was limited to 14 scoreless minutes off the bench.
"This league is unforgiving. No excuses. Close doesn't count. This time of year, let's see if we can get better and go," said Penn State coach Mike Rhoades. "We've got to turn the page quick here and get ready to play Wednesday night."
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Michigan St. 15-9
|75.1 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|17.3 APG
|Penn State 12-12
|76.0 PPG
|34.6 RPG
|12.4 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Walker
|23
|32
|19.0
|2.6
|3.0
|2.00
|0.10
|1.3
|46.5
|38.6
|70.6
|0.4
|2.2
|M. Hall
|24
|27
|11.8
|5.0
|2.0
|0.50
|0.20
|1.0
|52.5
|34.9
|67.4
|1.5
|3.5
|A. Hoggard
|24
|28.2
|11.7
|3.3
|5.2
|1.30
|0.30
|1.8
|41.9
|32.7
|82.6
|0.6
|2.7
|J. Akins
|24
|27.7
|11.0
|4.0
|1.3
|1.00
|0.30
|1.0
|44.6
|39.3
|66.7
|1.3
|2.8
|T. Holloman
|24
|19.7
|5.6
|1.3
|2.7
|0.60
|0.20
|0.8
|46.8
|41.4
|80.0
|0.2
|1.2
|M. Sissoko
|24
|17.9
|4.0
|6.1
|0.3
|0.20
|0.60
|1.2
|55.6
|0.0
|71.1
|1.8
|4.4
|C. Carr
|24
|14.3
|3.8
|2.2
|0.3
|0.60
|0.70
|0.5
|67.3
|0.0
|55.3
|0.8
|1.5
|X. Booker
|16
|8.5
|3.6
|1.8
|0.3
|0.10
|0.40
|0.4
|41.7
|34.5
|66.7
|0.4
|1.4
|C. Cooper
|24
|17.7
|3.5
|4.7
|0.5
|0.50
|0.90
|0.7
|52.7
|0.0
|61.4
|1.4
|3.3
|J. Fears Jr.
|12
|15.3
|3.5
|1.9
|3.3
|0.80
|0.20
|1.1
|50.0
|16.7
|64.7
|0.2
|1.8
|J. Kohler
|10
|6.2
|1.8
|1.0
|0.2
|0.10
|0.60
|0.5
|52.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|D. Smith
|9
|2.9
|0.9
|0.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.10
|0.1
|25.0
|25.0
|60.0
|0.1
|0.1
|S. Izzo
|8
|1.3
|0.4
|0.5
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|25.0
|0.0
|33.3
|0.1
|0.4
|N. Sanders
|8
|1.4
|0.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|24
|0.0
|75.1
|37.7
|17.3
|7.10
|4.00
|9.9
|47.5
|37.1
|69.1
|9.8
|24.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Clary
|22
|29.7
|17.1
|2.9
|2.7
|1.00
|0.00
|1.8
|46.1
|38.2
|80.6
|0.4
|2.5
|A. Baldwin Jr.
|24
|34.7
|14.1
|2.2
|5.3
|2.80
|0.20
|2.3
|39.9
|34.3
|82.1
|0.4
|1.8
|Q. Wahab
|24
|25
|9.4
|7.8
|0.5
|0.80
|1.50
|1.2
|65.4
|0.0
|74.3
|2.6
|5.2
|N. Kern Jr.
|23
|23.7
|8.0
|4.1
|1.7
|1.00
|0.50
|2.0
|54.0
|15.4
|74.2
|1.1
|3
|Z. Hicks
|24
|25.6
|7.4
|3.5
|1.0
|0.80
|0.20
|1.0
|33.7
|32.1
|76.2
|0.8
|2.6
|D. Dunn
|24
|18.3
|7.2
|2.0
|0.7
|0.70
|0.20
|0.8
|41.8
|34.8
|65.1
|0.5
|1.5
|P. Johnson
|20
|18.8
|6.3
|3.1
|0.1
|0.70
|0.20
|0.2
|38.0
|26.4
|67.4
|1.2
|1.9
|J. Brown
|18
|9.3
|4.6
|0.6
|0.2
|0.40
|0.10
|0.4
|40.0
|38.1
|28.6
|0.1
|0.6
|D. Lilley
|17
|9.5
|2.8
|2.6
|0.2
|0.30
|0.20
|0.5
|71.0
|0.0
|50.0
|1.1
|1.5
|R. Mitchell
|15
|8.5
|2.2
|1.3
|0.3
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|24.0
|21.4
|64.3
|0.2
|1.1
|L. O'Boyle
|24
|11.9
|2.0
|1.0
|0.2
|0.50
|0.20
|0.3
|28.6
|24.4
|76.9
|0.3
|0.7
|B. Gudmundsson
|5
|1.6
|1.2
|0.4
|0.2
|0.00
|0.20
|0.4
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0
|F. Aire
|6
|3.5
|0.7
|0.5
|0.0
|0.20
|0.20
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.3
|D. Conlan
|5
|1.2
|0.4
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.2
|A. Christos
|4
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|24
|0.0
|76.0
|34.6
|12.4
|8.90
|3.10
|10.8
|44.1
|32.3
|74.3
|9.6
|22.2
-
BU
ARMY0
0124 O/U
+1
6:00pm
-
MIST
PSU0
0143.5 O/U
+3
6:30pm BTN
-
PRES
NCAS0
0148.5 O/U
-11
6:30pm
-
RMU
YSU0
0146.5 O/U
-10
6:30pm
-
AMER
NAVY0
0129.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
CHST
EKY0
0142.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
ETSU
CHAT0
0140 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
GT
ND0
0133 O/U
-4
7:00pm ACCN
-
GWEB
CHSO0
0143.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
HC
COLG0
0140 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm
-
IUPU
DET0
0143.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
JU
KNSW0
0153 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
L-MD
LAF0
0127.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
MIA
CLEM0
0151.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ESP2
-
MIL
CLST0
0157 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
UNCG
CIT0
0134.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
NKY
GB0
0138 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
OAK
PFW0
0152 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
STBN
FOR0
0139 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
TLSA
USF0
0148.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
MASS
RICH0
0143.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
UNF
QUEEN0
0164.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
SCUP
HIPT0
0152 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
VMI
FURM0
0166.5 O/U
-23
7:00pm
-
WOFF
MER0
0138 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
XAV
HALL0
0146 O/U
-3
7:00pm CBSSN
-
SIU
BELM0
0146 O/U
-3.5
7:30pm
-
UIC
BRAD0
0141 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm
-
MOSU
MURR0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
UNI
VALP0
0144 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm
-
JOES
LCHI0
0150.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
IOWA
MD0
0147.5 O/U
-5
8:30pm BTN
-
11SC
13AUB0
0137.5 O/U
-11.5
8:30pm SECN
-
ORST
ASU0
0137 O/U
-7
9:00pm PACN
-
8TENN
ARK0
0151 O/U
+8.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
1UCONN
DEP0
0141.5 O/U
+24.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
WCU
SAM0
0154.5 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
UTST
WYO0
0148.5 O/U
+8
10:00pm FS1
-
UNLV
FRES0
0138 O/U
+5
11:00pm CBSSN