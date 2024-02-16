Michigan State and Michigan's first meeting this season didn't seem to have the same buzz a rivalry contest normally does, but that might change when the teams play for the second time on Saturday night in Ann Arbor, Mich.

When the Spartans and visiting Wolverines clashed on Jan. 30 in East Lansing, there wasn't the usual anticipation because both teams were struggling and Michigan played without starting point guard Dug McDaniel, who was serving a five-game suspension for road games only.

This time around, Michigan State is playing better and might be in one of its patented end-of-season runs, while McDaniel will be on the court for the host Wolverines as they seek payback for an 81-62 loss in the first meeting.

Michigan State (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) enters having won four of its last five and seven of its last nine, the latest an 80-72 triumph at Penn State on Wednesday.

The biggest reason for Michigan State's recent success has been the play of senior forward Malik Hall, who scored a career-high 29 points against Penn State after scoring 22 the game prior against Illinois.

"I think it's the best basketball I've seen him play ever, high school and college," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. "He's been on quite a bit of a roll. He's doing it in different ways. That's what great about it."

Michigan (8-17, 3-11), in last place in the Big Ten, is coming off a 97-68 loss at No. 14 Illinois on Tuesday, but the Wolverines have some hope since McDaniel will be back against the Spartans.

McDaniel leads the team in scoring at 16.8 points per game and is the conductor of the team's offense.

The Wolverines recorded a win over a ranked opponent in then-No. 11 Wisconsin at home earlier this month. Now they hope to derail their rivals' run toward another NCAA Tournament berth.

"Overall, I just really admire how our guys have been handling this season," Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. "It's not easy, by no means."

--Field Level Media